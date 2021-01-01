Hmm, some reflection from the Real Madrid game the day after.



I think the game yesterday showed that we need more players who can score goals. Spread the goals out throughout the team. Because if we just rely on Salah and Mane, and when they are not scoring/off form, like last night, we don't have any sources for goals. So I think we should try to make our third attacker score more goals, and also have more goals from midfield. Whether that means finishing training for Firmino, or getting Haaland/Daka/Thuram etc. And also playing more goalscoring midfielders in midfield, like Jones etc, or having more runners from midfield.



In regards to our midfield last night, even though I have a personal preference for creative and attacking midfielders, shouldn't direct my frustration and anger about us being eliminated at Gini and Milner, since they looked quite lively when they were on, and they weren't the reason we got eliminated, but our inability to convert the chances we had /score goals was. However I still think that in general, since opposition teams know our game plan: get the ball wide, cross to forward. It would behoove us if we added an extra dimension to our attacking play by having midfielder(s) who can attack through the middle, like Jones, Thiago, Keita etc.



I think Thiago was supposed to be that extra dimension. And in the few times when he and Fabinho played in the 8 and 6 role together they have played well. Will have to see how they do next season. I know Keita when he is on form is, sadly he seems to be always injured so can't be relied on. Jones is quite attack minded with his forward runs and forward dribbles so that's another option. I think we should get a creative midfielder, someone like Aouar (as Thiago seems to be more of a dictate tempo type as opposed to bomb forward type). A midfield of Fabinho, Thiago, Aouar would be good. Because then Fabinho could defend, Thiago could dictate the tempo in midfield, and Aouar (or whichever creative midfielder we get) could bomb forward and make runs, dribbles, through passes.



In essence, I think our overreliance on the front two to get goals (and when Mane is off form, front one), and our overreliance on fullbacks being our sources of creativity, is the reason we have looked so blunt in attack this season. So I think we gotta spread the goals out more, get an attacker who can score goals (other than Jota), and have more creativity through the center, possibly by getting a creative midfielder like Aouar.



