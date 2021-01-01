« previous next »
Author Topic: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)  (Read 14998 times)

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #560 on: Today at 02:02:20 pm »
We need a striker in the summer and an attacking midfielder that can shoot from distance like Sabitzer. This team is lacking a natural striker that take advantage of TAA killer crossing balls.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #561 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
Think people watched a different game to me as on here and in podcast land it almost sounds like we were somehow unlucky not to go through ....

We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:02:20 pm
This team is lacking a natural striker that take advantage of TAA killer crossing balls.
That Andy Carroll is good headerer.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #563 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:08:25 pm
Who we going for then, Je Suis PSG or Franco's Fascists?

Who better to win the CL in a forgettable season than a forgettable Real side?
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #564 on: Today at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Think people watched a different game to me as on here and in podcast land it almost sounds like we were somehow unlucky not to go through ....

We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)

Its been the recurring theme for quite a while so I think we can talk about it whenever at this point, day after a disappointing loss or not! Whether because of players dropping off or opposition working us out, we desperately need another way of creating chances.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:42:38 pm »
Hmm, some reflection from the Real Madrid game the day after.

I think the game yesterday showed that we need more players who can score goals. Spread the goals out throughout the team. Because if we just rely on Salah and Mane, and when they are not scoring/off form, like last night, we don't have any sources for goals. So I think we should try to make our third attacker score more goals, and also have more goals from midfield. Whether that means finishing training for Firmino, or getting Haaland/Daka/Thuram etc. And also playing more goalscoring midfielders in midfield, like Jones etc, or having more runners from midfield.

In regards to our midfield last night, even though I have a personal preference for creative and attacking midfielders, shouldn't direct my frustration and anger about us being eliminated at Gini and Milner, since they looked quite lively when they were on, and they weren't the reason we got eliminated, but our inability to convert the chances we had /score goals was. However I still think that in general, since opposition teams know our game plan: get the ball wide, cross to forward. It would behoove us if we added an extra dimension to our attacking play by having midfielder(s) who can attack through the middle, like Jones, Thiago, Keita etc.

I think Thiago was supposed to be that extra dimension. And in the few times when he and Fabinho played in the 8 and 6 role together they have played well. Will have to see how they do next season. I know Keita when he is on form is, sadly he seems to be always injured so can't be relied on. Jones is quite attack minded with his forward runs and forward dribbles so that's another option. I think we should get a creative midfielder, someone like Aouar (as Thiago seems to be more of a dictate tempo type as opposed to bomb forward type). A midfield of Fabinho, Thiago, Aouar would be good. Because then Fabinho could defend, Thiago could dictate the tempo in midfield, and Aouar (or whichever creative midfielder we get) could bomb forward and make runs, dribbles, through passes.

In essence, I think our overreliance on the front two to get goals (and when Mane is off form, front one), and our overreliance on fullbacks being our sources of creativity, is the reason we have looked so blunt in attack this season. So I think we gotta spread the goals out more, get an attacker who can score goals (other than Jota), and have more creativity through the center, possibly by getting a creative midfielder like Aouar.

 
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:42:38 pm
Snip

So to sum up...

Midfielder goals from far, Klopp to buy Aouar.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm »
Sacrilege maybe but I look at the team that Madrid will be playing the next round and that Chelsea squad makes me feel jealous. Lots of raw energy, youth, speed. Kind of how we were 3 years ago. Genuinely think theyll leg Madrid all over the park.

We need to get the squad to begin looking like that structurally again. The stagnant 2019 summer isnt looking so great now from a squad planning perspective.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #568 on: Today at 04:15:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:56:06 pm
Sacrilege maybe but I look at the team that Madrid will be playing the next round and that Chelsea squad makes me feel jealous. Lots of raw energy, youth, speed. Kind of how we were 3 years ago. Genuinely think theyll leg Madrid all over the park.


Maybe that's true if you look at the players but performance wise they've been nothing special under Tuchel, a solid base maybe but pretty horrible to watch for the most part. Will need to.step it up
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #569 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:30 pm
We were fine last night and couldve won on another day but we were 3-1 down and supposed to be chasing and in that context really didnt create that much and they defended pretty comfortably once our initial up and at em phase was over
Depressingly we were the better team for about 20 minutes of the 180
Its disappointing and a tad worrying how ineffective our attack and attacking ideas were in the two legs but thats prob a conversation for another day (or season)
Think you're doing us a massive disservice, we created more than enough good quality chances in first the 55mins. We should've been scoring from one of those, then the game changes.

Agree that we dropped massively after and Real were comfortable knowing that they had a 2 goal advantage. A single goal advantage would've been a different story however.

We just don't seem to be able to take advantage of periods where we are suffocating the opposition (as opposed to when they let us have the ball).
