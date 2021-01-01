We played some very good football, created 2 or 3 really excellent chances. Mo really should score that early chance then its game on.
Milner was excellent, thought we lost some control when he came off, Bobby and Gini also played well. Mane looks completely out of confidence. Beat a player on the wing in the first few minutes and I thought he was back, but was poor from then on.
Madrid defended well, Nacho made some great interceptions in particular but they also rode their luck, Bobby's shot could have gone anywhere and rattles the inside of the defenders legs and gets cleared
Sadly a shite performance in Madrid cost us.
Normally I complain about refs, but he was very good, bought the odd fall but not too many, booking of Robbo was unnecessary and a few shirt pulls that went unpunished, but liked his Anthony Taylor style block of a pass
Win the remaining PL games lads.