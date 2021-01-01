I was surprised to see that front three starting together in a game where we needed to score at least two goals considering they've done virually nothing for the last dozen games or so.



I think the issue was that it didn't work with Jota playing in Firmino's role in Madrid. We weren't pressing at all, and looked terribly disjointed. Firmino, for all his faults, made the team look balanced upfront. He is always aware of the spacing between himself, Mane and Salah. He changes his position accordingly, presses on cue, and you can see how we slowly push Madrid back to their goal line everytime they get possession in midfield.I get why Klopp did it, it was six of one or half a dozen of the other. Jota's got the scoring touch at the moment, but you can tell he's not on the same page as the others when it comes to the defensive work. It's not like he doesn't try, but to me it looks like he's not patient enough yet to do the job.Not sure if it would have made a difference if Jota started for Mane. I personally think we should have started with a 4-2-4 straight up instead of switching to it later in the game, it probably would have helped in the beginning to have our attackers play closer to each other upfront with Madrid using an inexperienced right back. If we kept Robbo and Trent anchored closer to the middle 3rd of the field to fire diagonal crosses into the box with numbers, we may have gotten something out of it. But it's all armchair managing at this point really.