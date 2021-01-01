« previous next »
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 01:30:31 am »
Let them all kick seven shades of shite out of each other i wont be watching, 4 horrible clubs left in it.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 01:45:53 am »
How many goals came from Midfield this season vs last season?
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 01:52:29 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:45:53 am
How many goals came from Midfield this season vs last season?

I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:54:45 am »
Was out last night so just watched the whole match on catch-up. Ah well, wasn't meant to be. Proud of the lads because we played quite well, some decent intensity and quicker passing and movement than normal. Just couldn't finish.

There's been a strange curse on the team this season with regards to finishing and it affected this game as much as any other. I can't believe it will continue long term so maybe just need to write this season off.

If we play like this, but with finishing, for the remaining league games then top 4 is still alive
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:54:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:52:29 am
I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.
Dare i say this: WE missed the outside the box hits of Coutinho. Gives the defenders  something else to worry about. Mane and Salah uused to do this for fun. But its evaporated.
Most of our midfielders do not contribute enough goals.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:02:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:52:29 am
I'm gonna say square root of fuck all? Maybe Gini and Hendo have scored 2 or 3 between them.

I recently watched the highlights of all 38 games from last season, and I'd forgotten how many Ox chipped in with, all of them belters. His decline has hurt us badly in terms of alternate goal threat, and Virgil's set piece absence, evidemment.

Curtis Jones has scored 4.

I think he is the midfield player who could get us 10+ goals a season.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:50 am
Curtis Jones has scored 4.

I think he is the midfield player who could get us 10+ goals a season.
Look at the Villa game. Ending up in a draw till a non striker contibuted. WE need more of these to open up the opposition.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:31:40 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:17:40 am
Look at the Villa game. Ending up in a draw till a non striker contibuted. WE need more of these to open up the opposition.

I agree however I also think it is simpler than that. Curtis despite being a bit part player has scored 4 goals. Bobby our number 9 has scored 6 goals all season.

Even worse Bobby hasn't scored a single goal in 90 minutes over the last 2 seasons in the Champions League. His only goal was in extra time against Atletico. Eighteen games in the CL one goal.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #488 on: Today at 02:36:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:54:45 am
so maybe just need to write this season off.

haha, you are about 3 months late to the party, bro.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #489 on: Today at 02:40:45 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:36:34 am
haha, you are about 3 months late to the party, bro.
I get what you're saying but the fact is we were in the CL until tonight. Only a fool would write the season off while you are still progressing in one of the premier competitions. I know people here love doom and gloom and extravant negativity but until tonight there was still a chance the season could ignite or do something bizarrely amazing, and so no reason to write it off. 
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:41:33 am »
It's not the drop in midfield output it's the complete lack of set piece goals.  Supposedly we've scored 6 goals this year from set pieces in comparison to 17 last year.  Would like better stats on this but if true then we went from best in the league to almost worst which is at 4.  That's a large drop to say the least.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:49:42 am »
On a side note, I think I have been brainwashed by the crap referees in PL! In many occasions I expected the whistle would go against our players, it didnt and I felt strange! It feels so good not worrying about referees or VAR ruining a game!
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:53:24 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:41:33 am
It's not the drop in midfield output it's the complete lack of set piece goals.  Supposedly we've scored 6 goals this year from set pieces in comparison to 17 last year.  Would like better stats on this but if true then we went from best in the league to almost worst which is at 4.  That's a large drop to say the least.

We scored 11 from corners last season in the League and have scored 6 this season. The big drop has been from free kicks. We haven't scored directly from a free kick all season and only 1 from a set piece that was played in to the box.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:54:20 am »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 02:49:42 am
On a side note, I think I have been brainwashed by the crap referees in PL! In many occasions I expected the whistle would go against our players, it didnt and I felt strange! It feels so good not worrying about referees or VAR ruining a game!

Yeh I thought the Ref was excellent tonight.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #494 on: Today at 03:06:21 am »
This is what happened when we remain stail. The owners were expecting Klopp to produce miracles every single year.

The owners need to support Klopp for the rebuild. We have only a few years before he leaves us. I shudder to think on how his replacement will be able to replicate his success.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:55:04 am »
They were there for us to batter.... We just don't know how to score any goal anymore.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:30:20 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:06:21 am

The owners need to support Klopp for the rebuild. We have only a few years before he leaves us. I shudder to think on how his replacement will be able to replicate his success.

Won't happen without CL football next season. And even with, I don't think we will see any substantial investment
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:49:56 am »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 05:55:04 am
They were there for us to batter.... We just don't know how to score any goal anymore.

We don't know how to score a goal if Mo isn't having a good game by his standards
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #498 on: Today at 07:03:16 am »
What we have to face up to now is that fact that this fantastic team Klopp has built as peaked far too soon for us all to take it in?
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #499 on: Today at 07:05:23 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:49:56 am
We don't know how to score a goal if Mo isn't having a good game by his standards

Yeah,seems 2/3 of our attacking trident is just not there at the moment and hasn't been really all season,Mo's the only one who's kept his high level.

Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #500 on: Today at 07:29:08 am »
After the first chance it was obvious winning would be too easy. We only do it the hard way so decided not to, I respect that.

Now let's improve further, take our chances and make top 4. And then never talk about this season again.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #501 on: Today at 07:30:02 am »
Think Madrid had only one chance which was saved.  More of a half chance at that.

Up the other end wed 3/4 good chances (Salahs first was the proverbial sitter).  Think Chelsea has a decent chance of beating this Madrid team unless Madrid get some of their injured back.

As has been noted its frustrating that no-one attempts a shot from distance.  2nd half was crying out for it as we huffed and puffed.  At least it may have worked the keeper with a chance of spilling one out.  Instead we opted to float aimless crosses from deep in.  Comfortable for Madrid in the second half. 
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:37:03 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:30:02 am
Think Madrid had only one chance which was saved.  More of a half chance at that.

Up the other end wed 3/4 good chances (Salahs first was the proverbial sitter).  Think Chelsea has a decent chance of beating this Madrid team unless Madrid get some of their injured back.

As has been noted its frustrating that no-one attempts a shot from distance.  2nd half was crying out for it as we huffed and puffed.  At least it may have worked the keeper with a chance of spilling one out.  Instead we opted to float aimless crosses from deep in.  Comfortable for Madrid in the second half.
Yeah our tendency to float crosses into the box hoping that Mane, Firmino, Salah can win a header when we are desperate is tedious. We could do with an attacker who is a threat aerially for these situations.

The subs were a bit rubbish to be honest. Moving Fabinho out of midfield took away some of our intensity  and we were no longer winning second balls. Thiago was too deep and restricted. Along with us obviously tiring we werent as relentless as we had been.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:38:03 am »
We went to Real and didn't turn up. We got what we deserved with the better team going through.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:47:45 am »
Honestly, sick of the media reports on this. Playing out as if it was some Madrid masterclass.

We were as dominant last night as Madrid were last week. We just fluffed our line, really badly. Been a problem the entire year, start with Atletico home leg.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:49:41 am »
Without Henderson and Virgil, we lack leaders on the pitch. These two were always pushing others, encouraging them, bollocking them, supporting them. You can have all the talent on the pitch, but without that team spirit that Virgil and Henderson bring, you have just eleven talented passengers.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #506 on: Today at 08:03:08 am »
The tie was lost in the first half in Madrid, specifically in midfield and with a few defensive howlers. And ironically last night our MF was wonderful, and the main culprit for our defensive howler in madrid (TAA) was man of the match.

Our mentality in the final third is a major concern. Even going back to the Kiev season when we scored for fun, the front 3 were profligrate then - its just now its coming home to roost. I don't know what anyone can do to explain Salah's first and Wijnaldum's finish. Surely even Klopp was pulling his hair out and wondering what else we could do?

But on a positive note, I think we are looking good to win at least 5 of our last 7 games which IMO will be enough to finish top 4.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #507 on: Today at 08:15:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:31:40 am
I agree however I also think it is simpler than that. Curtis despite being a bit part player has scored 4 goals. Bobby our number 9 has scored 6 goals all season.

Even worse Bobby hasn't scored a single goal in 90 minutes over the last 2 seasons in the Champions League. His only goal was in extra time against Atletico. Eighteen games in the CL one goal.

Yep. We cannot start blaming other players when two of our front three dont really score and one has been on a scoring decline for ages. At the moment its nearly all on Salah and now Jota to score all the goals.

That is unsustainable. We need more goalscorers but we cannot have a situation where 2/3rds of our attack dont score.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #508 on: Today at 08:15:31 am »
Why are people painting this as a Madrid masterclass? It wasn't. On another day we would have scored 3 or 4 goals easily. Even in the first leg it's not like they outplayed us off the park. They just did what we did today but they finished their chances, unlike us. Hopefully our players get a proper break in the summer, get some new blood in and we see from there were next season takes us. Can't be worse than this surely.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #509 on: Today at 08:21:38 am »
Can't fault them for effort at all, they showed a bit of fight and passion but just couldn't finish.

Let's be honest, we lost that tie when we played like a training session for 40 minutes in Madrid, so people shouldn't really feel too surprised.

I think my only gripe is we sometimes seem to overplay it around the box, I'd love someone to just welly the ball from 25 yards out, test the keeper with a long range effort.

Onwards and upwards.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #510 on: Today at 08:24:13 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:21:38 am
Can't fault them for effort at all, they showed a bit of fight and passion but just couldn't finish.

Let's be honest, we lost that tie when we played like a training session for 40 minutes in Madrid, so people shouldn't really feel too surprised.

I think my only gripe is we sometimes seem to overplay it around the box, I'd love someone to just welly the ball from 25 yards out, test the keeper with a long range effort.

Onwards and upwards.

Those are low percentage chances. People go on about this but when you see it happening you will pull your hair out.

The problem is the reliance on the full backs for creativity but also the fact that not only are the front three off form as a unit but also take up central positions. There is nobody beating a man, very little width or anything.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #511 on: Today at 08:26:27 am »
We played some very good football, created 2 or 3 really excellent chances. Mo really should score that early chance then its game on.
Milner was excellent, thought we lost some control when he came off, Bobby and Gini also played well. Mane looks completely out of confidence. Beat a player on the wing in the first few minutes and I thought he was back, but was poor from then on.

Madrid defended well, Nacho made some great interceptions in particular but they also rode their luck, Bobby's shot could have gone anywhere and rattles the inside of the defenders legs and gets cleared

Sadly a shite performance in Madrid cost us.

Normally I complain about refs, but he was very good, bought the odd fall but not too many, booking of Robbo was unnecessary and a few shirt pulls that went unpunished, but liked his Anthony Taylor style block of a pass :)

Win the remaining PL games lads.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #512 on: Today at 08:27:00 am »
We played well...came out the traps exactly as we should have and Mo really should have put us 1-0 up within the first 5 mins

The positive from last night was that we constantly looked the bigger threat, had control of the majority of the game against a European giant and created tangible openings/chances

You pay for not taking your chances and that's how it went. No issues with the effort displayed last night
The damage was done in the first leg to be honest.

Now we have to give it our all in the remaining league campaign
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #513 on: Today at 08:34:52 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm
Our midfield to attack has largely been our first team this season. Only our defence has been changed. Firmino Salah Mane, Gini Hendo Thiago/Jones, have all been available most of the season. 

This isn't a this season issue, it's started since Atletico Madrid, to the Watford defeat, to the shaky performance against Leeds and continued on. We don't need to wait for Van Dijk to come back to know we need changes in attack and midfield.

Our defensive injuries hamstrung our midfield, and full backs to a point, which impacted the attack too.  We have a great "team" that has had multiple issues, like a Roller in desperate need of an oil change.   I think trying to draw meaningful conclusions based on this shit-show of a season is not worthwhile or Roy Keane's ridiculous comments on our "piss poor title defence" would need to be given some weight.

On a different note, I thought the referee was excellent and unlike the usual fare in this country was great for my blood pressure!
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #514 on: Today at 08:35:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:15:21 am
Yep. We cannot start blaming other players when two of our front three dont really score and one has been on a scoring decline for ages. At the moment its nearly all on Salah and now Jota to score all the goals.

That is unsustainable. We need more goalscorers but we cannot have a situation where 2/3rds of our attack dont score.
I was surprised to see that front three starting together in a game where we needed to score at least two goals considering they've done virually nothing for the last dozen games or so.


Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #515 on: Today at 08:42:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
Didn't look that way to me and the stats say it wasn't as well.

With all due respect, fuck your stats.

Same shite as when that Halcyon Lissome fella kept coming on here in Gerrards last season and telling us the stats showed he was playing at an elite level (because stats can't be argued with), when anyone with eyes and a brain could tell his legs and head were gone.

People holding up stats as something that irrefutably wins an argument are tiresome. Stats can indicate things, but they prove nothing. Use your eyes mate. And anyone who says Mo's absolute must-score sitter after two minutes was a 'half chance' is frankly talking through their hole.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #516 on: Today at 08:42:28 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:35:16 am
I was surprised to see that front three starting together in a game where we needed to score at least two goals considering they've done virually nothing for the last dozen games or so.


I wasnt. Firmino played well at the weekend but I thought maybe Jota starts for Mane.

But ultimately its by far the biggest area of concern on the field.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:35:16 am
I was surprised to see that front three starting together in a game where we needed to score at least two goals considering they've done virually nothing for the last dozen games or so.

I think the issue was that it didn't work with Jota playing in Firmino's role in Madrid. We weren't pressing at all, and looked terribly disjointed. Firmino, for all his faults, made the team look balanced upfront. He is always aware of the spacing between himself, Mane and Salah. He changes his position accordingly, presses on cue, and you can see how we slowly push Madrid back to their goal line everytime they get possession in midfield.

I get why Klopp did it, it was six of one or half a dozen of the other. Jota's got the scoring touch at the moment, but you can tell he's not on the same page as the others when it comes to the defensive work. It's not like he doesn't try, but to me it looks like he's not patient enough yet to do the job.

Not sure if it would have made a difference if Jota started for Mane. I personally think we should have started with a 4-2-4 straight up instead of switching to it later in the game, it probably would have helped in the beginning to have our attackers play closer to each other upfront with Madrid using an inexperienced right back. If we kept Robbo and Trent anchored closer to the middle 3rd of the field to fire diagonal crosses into the box with numbers, we may have gotten something out of it. But it's all armchair managing at this point really.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #518 on: Today at 08:51:49 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:42:28 am
I wasnt. Firmino played well at the weekend but I thought maybe Jota starts for Mane.

But ultimately its by far the biggest area of concern on the field.
I thought Firmino was OK at the weekend, if our right back hadn't scored a last minute winner no doubt there would have been more questions asked about our front three.
Re: CLQF: Liverpool vs Real Madrid (1-3)
« Reply #519 on: Today at 08:52:36 am »
Despite Milner not having the pace, he was the only player in the squad last night that has leadership. As good player as Thiago is, he doesnt have that level of leadership to command the squad and we often miss that this season without Henderson and VVD.
