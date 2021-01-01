Check with your best man and your wife to be's father that they have written down a proper speech.I went to one wedding a couple a couple of years ago and two of the three speech's were hilariously badThe brides father's speech was great.He praised the Son-in-law, his parents, the choice of venue, made a few jokes, and got a bit sentimental at the end; It went down a storm.The best mans speech was small phrases written on 3 flash cards; and he forgot what the phrases were meant to remind him ofThe groom was pissed as a fart by the time he gave his speech.He did it off the cuff, and it consisted of him telling everyone that he 'fucking loved them' and rambling incoherently.His mother was purple with rage