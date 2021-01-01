Be absolutely crystal clear with each other on what the wine alcohol arrangements are for the meal/evening i.e how many bottles per table/in total you are paying for, and once they are used up then no more is brought to the tables. Guests then have to buy their own at the bar rather than ordering to the table.
Ive been at a few where friends have said there was an unsettled bar bill, or extra wine costs at the end, as the staff and guests didnt realise the pre paid wine and run out, and just carried on bringing it/asking for more. I dont think its people taking the piss, its just not knowing the arrangements.
The whole DJ/entertainment, decorations thing is a good shout. We had several places that seemed to think they knew what we wanted better than we did and got very pushy. Saying stuff like No this is how we do it, its quite popular. It may be popular, but it might not be what you want and its your day.