Wedding Preparation Advice

Wedding Preparation Advice
I got engaged a few months ago and now with lockdown restrictions coming to an end so is the phony war of the engagement and it's now time to get serious and start planning for the wedding through viewing some venues in person.

With that in mind, for those that have been there and done it before what kind of questions should I be asking these venues before blowing thousands on them/ what do you wish you'd known before choosing your venue.

I'll read guides online about what kind of questions to ask but I'm interested in an average joe's opinion compared to what some fancy guide will say.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: Shankly998
I got engaged a few months ago and now with lockdown restrictions coming to an end so is the phony war of the engagement and it's now time to get serious and start planning for the wedding through viewing some venues in person.

With that in mind, for those that have been there and done it before what kind of questions should I be asking these venues before blowing thousands on them/ what do you wish you'd known before choosing your venue.

I'll read guides online about what kind of questions to ask but I'm interested in an average joe's opinion compared to what some fancy guide will say.

Well what does the bride to be and her ma want/expect?

A good starting point.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
Well what does the bride to be and her ma want/expect?

A good starting point.

A nice hotel for the venue choice. We're paying for the whole thing so mother in law to be's opinion doesn't matter. The wedding will be in the UK.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Get down the Sunshine Centre in Rhyl and go the whole hog. £19.99 on a Stella, Fish n' Chips wedding for 3 people.

You only live once!
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton
Get down the Sunshine Centre in Rhyl and go the whole hog. £19.99 on a Stella, Fish n' Chips wedding for 3 people.

You only live once!

Thanks I am trying to avoid a next day annulment however so I'll sadly have to pass on the glorious attractions of Rhyl.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: Shankly998
A nice hotel for the venue choice. We're paying for the whole thing so mother in law to be's opinion doesn't matter. The wedding will be in the UK.

You have a lot to learn :lmao
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: rob1966
You have a lot to learn :lmao

Almost certainly,  it'll just be us viewing the places however so my thinking is the mother in law can't have an opinion if she doesn't come to view with us she'll take what she's given.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: Shankly998
Almost certainly,  it'll just be us viewing the places however so my thinking is the mother in law can't have an opinion if she doesn't come to view with us she'll take what she's given.

I think it's a good idea to have at least one parent making an input - and then you'll have the agony of deciding who not to attend and then the torture of the seating arrangements.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips
I think it's a good idea to have at least one parent making an input - and then you'll have the agony of deciding who not to attend and then the torture of the seating arrangements.

Sadly her folks never got married so I'm not sure how much input they'll be able to give! We've already decided first cousins are the limit for family and then a few close friends.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Plan your stag do abar 2 months before the wedding to allow for any eyebrow hair, head hair, tattos etc, to either grow back or can be covered over.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: CHOPPER
Plan your stag do abar 2 months before the wedding to allow for any eyebrow hair, head hair, tattos etc, to either grow back or can be covered over.

I thought the groom basically had no say in planning the stag do?
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: Shankly998
I thought the groom basically had no say in planning the stag do?

Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: CHOPPER
Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.

I dream of a fairly quiet night in the pub sadly I don't think that will happen.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: CHOPPER
Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.

Woke up morning of his wedding on the Isle of man ferry as it docked in Douglas was the best /worst I heard
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: rob1966
Woke up morning of his wedding on the Isle of man ferry as it docked in Douglas was the best /worst I heard

Ha ha. Heard some crackers, I think the best was a truly horrific tattoo on the back of a Rugby Waterloo player years ago.
My brother and friends left me kale-eyed (?sp?) in a front garden on West Derby Road while they all went the Grafton "spec him in the bushes he can sleep it off" I also had a ball an chain on my leg so I wasn't going anywhere Zzzzz  ;D

Good luck Shanks - get your close friends and relatives - good food, a few drinks, disco / band - have a ball.
(PS Don't clash with an important game)
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: rob1966
Woke up morning of his wedding on the Isle of man ferry as it docked in Douglas was the best /worst I heard

Sure we don't know each other?  :o
One stag do I went on ended up with that scenario, father of the groom, the groom and the best man (me) getting woken by the staff on the Lady of Mann in Douglas.
We all had to fly back at ridiculous expense to make the wedding.
None of us knew how we got on there, and no one ever owned up to it.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: CHOPPER
Plan your stag do abar 2 months before the wedding to allow for any eyebrow hair, head hair, tattos etc, to either grow back or can be covered over.

I thought it was only in Soaps where they had a stag do the night before the wedding (with hilarious consequences).
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
I thought it was only in Soaps where they had a stag do the night before the wedding (with hilarious consequences).

My dickhead brother had his on the Thursday in late October - some knob he worked with spiked his drink, he offered a bouncer out, he was then stood in the middle of the road threatening to kill his mates, coppers said if I didn't take him home he was getting arrested, had a scrap with him, managed to get him home, he had an argument with his missus, stormed out, after calming down, she went looking for him, couldn't find him then noticed a shape covered in frost on the grass, realised it was him fast asleep, dragged him home and called off the wedding. I got all the blame for this btw.

Next day at work he threw a huge knife at the lad who'd spiked the drink, missed him by an inch and embedded itself in the door. Luckily his missus calmed down and they got married the next day.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Quote from: rob1966
My dickhead brother had his on the Thursday in late October - some knob he worked with spiked his drink, he offered a bouncer out, he was then stood in the middle of the road threatening to kill his mates, coppers said if I didn't take him home he was getting arrested, had a scrap with him, managed to get him home, he had an argument with his missus, stormed out, after calming down, she went looking for him, couldn't find him then noticed a shape covered in frost on the grass, realised it was him fast asleep, dragged him home and called off the wedding. I got all the blame for this btw.

Next day at work he threw a huge knife at the lad who'd spiked the drink, missed him by an inch and embedded itself in the door. Luckily his missus calmed down and they got married the next day.

Who said Romance was dead  ;D
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
 :lmao. Rob fucking hell. Thats a cracker - and Brissy Red  ;D

Quote from: Jono69
Who said Romance was dead  ;D
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
i've never been married (me and my girl just have never gone down that route) but i'm been a best man 3 times - once to a mate and twice to a couple of my brothers so i some experience about weddings...

and my advice to you is to make sure ALL interested parties are kept up to date with everything - it only takes one person not being told what's going on that will cause an atmosphere

ALSO make sure EVERYONE is happy and bend over backwards before the big day and of course on it - complimenting everyone then you can't go wrong

of course you won't be able to please everyone and sometimes something shit will happen but if you've prepared the groundwork then you should have solid ground to start with

last thing - have a taxi on standby outside the church just in case either you or your other half changes their mind  ;D
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
I think its really important you nail down your own requirements.

They will be transparent with money, price per head etc... but definitely consider what you want/need from them.

Some of things we wanted/needed..?

- How many rooms are available for accommodation for people (if applicable)..?
- Will they hold rooms for people to book?
- Are there any weddings either side of your dates which means other people staying in the venue the day of/night of your wedding?
- Any discount for your guests?
- What time will they want things to end at?
- Do they enforce any of their own things i.e resident band or DJ, table decorations, seat covers etc...
- What beer have they got on tap? (I was shocked in the run up to my wedding how many people asked this!)
- Time of check out if staying over
- Outside facilities if people want to leave the reception area - are people likely to wander off and into other areas and leaving the wedding reception? I.e are toilets located close to the Receprion area or do people need to go walking to find them and end up stumbling into another bar or area and therefore leaving your wedding!

Those are the ones that spring to mind.

The hardest thing for us was finding a venue that had rooms for people to stay. I had family and friends coming from Ireland so that was a major requirement for us. I didnt want people getting taxis or busses everywhere. We got married at the venue and had our drinks Reception outside where we did the speeches, then the Reception in a marquee. So weather was important and contingency plans if it rained but they were great with all that.

I do think its important to build a good relationship with the venue. 6 years on we would still go back to our wedding hotel for an overnight stay or dinner or afternoon tea and they still recognise and remember us which is lovely.

Good luck!
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Fuck the mother in law's opinions, it isn't her day. Remember there are 2 people getting married, not just one.
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
I presume my invite was lost in the post mate?
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
Be absolutely crystal clear with each other on what the wine alcohol arrangements are for the meal/evening i.e how many bottles per table/in total you are paying for, and once they are used up then no more is brought to the tables. Guests then have to buy their own at the bar rather than ordering to the table.

Ive been at a few where friends have said there was an unsettled bar bill, or extra wine costs at the end, as the staff and guests didnt realise the pre paid wine and run out, and just carried on bringing it/asking for more.  I dont think its people taking the piss, its just not knowing the arrangements.

The whole DJ/entertainment, decorations thing is a good shout.  We had several places that seemed to think they knew what we wanted better than we did and got very pushy. Saying stuff like No this is how we do it, its quite popular.  It may be popular, but it might not be what you want and its your day.
