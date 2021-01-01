I got engaged a few months ago and now with lockdown restrictions coming to an end so is the phony war of the engagement and it's now time to get serious and start planning for the wedding through viewing some venues in person.



With that in mind, for those that have been there and done it before what kind of questions should I be asking these venues before blowing thousands on them/ what do you wish you'd known before choosing your venue.



I'll read guides online about what kind of questions to ask but I'm interested in an average joe's opinion compared to what some fancy guide will say.