« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wedding Preparation Advice  (Read 234 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Wedding Preparation Advice
« on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
I got engaged a few months ago and now with lockdown restrictions coming to an end so is the phony war of the engagement and it's now time to get serious and start planning for the wedding through viewing some venues in person.

With that in mind, for those that have been there and done it before what kind of questions should I be asking these venues before blowing thousands on them/ what do you wish you'd known before choosing your venue.

I'll read guides online about what kind of questions to ask but I'm interested in an average joe's opinion compared to what some fancy guide will say.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
I got engaged a few months ago and now with lockdown restrictions coming to an end so is the phony war of the engagement and it's now time to get serious and start planning for the wedding through viewing some venues in person.

With that in mind, for those that have been there and done it before what kind of questions should I be asking these venues before blowing thousands on them/ what do you wish you'd known before choosing your venue.

I'll read guides online about what kind of questions to ask but I'm interested in an average joe's opinion compared to what some fancy guide will say.

Well what does the bride to be and her ma want/expect?

A good starting point.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm
Well what does the bride to be and her ma want/expect?

A good starting point.

A nice hotel for the venue choice. We're paying for the whole thing so mother in law to be's opinion doesn't matter. The wedding will be in the UK.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:58 pm by Shankly998 »
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,509
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
Get down the Sunshine Centre in Rhyl and go the whole hog. £19.99 on a Stella, Fish n' Chips wedding for 3 people.

You only live once!
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
Get down the Sunshine Centre in Rhyl and go the whole hog. £19.99 on a Stella, Fish n' Chips wedding for 3 people.

You only live once!

Thanks I am trying to avoid a next day annulment however so I'll sadly have to pass on the glorious attractions of Rhyl.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
A nice hotel for the venue choice. We're paying for the whole thing so mother in law to be's opinion doesn't matter. The wedding will be in the UK.

You have a lot to learn :lmao
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm
You have a lot to learn :lmao

Almost certainly,  it'll just be us viewing the places however so my thinking is the mother in law can't have an opinion if she doesn't come to view with us she'll take what she's given.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm
Almost certainly,  it'll just be us viewing the places however so my thinking is the mother in law can't have an opinion if she doesn't come to view with us she'll take what she's given.

I think it's a good idea to have at least one parent making an input - and then you'll have the agony of deciding who not to attend and then the torture of the seating arrangements.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm
I think it's a good idea to have at least one parent making an input - and then you'll have the agony of deciding who not to attend and then the torture of the seating arrangements.

Sadly her folks never got married so I'm not sure how much input they'll be able to give! We've already decided first cousins are the limit for family and then a few close friends.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,874
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
Plan your stag do abar 2 months before the wedding to allow for any eyebrow hair, head hair, tattos etc, to either grow back or can be covered over.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
Plan your stag do abar 2 months before the wedding to allow for any eyebrow hair, head hair, tattos etc, to either grow back or can be covered over.

I thought the groom basically had no say in planning the stag do?
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,874
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
I thought the groom basically had no say in planning the stag do?

Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.

I dream of a fairly quiet night in the pub sadly I don't think that will happen.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Yep, you're right mate, leave it in their capable and caring hands............... ;D



It all depends on how ruthless your mates are.

Woke up morning of his wedding on the Isle of man ferry as it docked in Douglas was the best /worst I heard
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wedding Preparation Advice
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:50:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
Woke up morning of his wedding on the Isle of man ferry as it docked in Douglas was the best /worst I heard

Ha ha. Heard some crackers, I think the best was a truly horrific tattoo on the back of a Rugby Waterloo player years ago.
My brother and friends left me kale-eyed (?sp?) in a front garden on West Derby Road while they all went the Grafton "spec him in the bushes he can sleep it off" I also had a ball an chain on my leg so I wasn't going anywhere Zzzzz  ;D

Good luck Shanks - get your close friends and relatives - good food, a few drinks, disco / band - have a ball.
(PS Don't clash with an important game)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 