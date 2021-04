Cmon people Sarge has a player who primarily played in midfield paired with a bang average defender in De Ligt in center of his defense. From watching this season, you should all know that is a recipe for disaster when up against the likes of Van Persie, Overmars and Swart. I know some of you may not know much about Swart, but he is probably the most successful Dutch footballer of all-time at the club level. Literally called Mr. Ajax.