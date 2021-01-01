« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent  (Read 4323 times)

Online 4pool

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm »
The Scouser in our team... :scarf :scarf
Online disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
Can I just shock you? I do want us to play Champions League football next season, despite what I said earlier.
Online jlb

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:06:56 pm »
A late comeback win against Villa was one of our key results last season. Hopefully it will be for this season's run in too.

Oh, and three wins in a row in the PL now.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm »
Big win. Another winnable game next week vs Leeds who will leave gaps for us.

Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:07:07 pm »
Good win, we will need near enough perect to get it i think but i tell you what, how are we top 4 though, shows how shite the rest really are?

And we need a bit of a shake up this summer squad is gone stale.
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Yeah, was an ok hit but it wasnt southgate quality by any means  ;D

I believe i informed you lot some time ago that the losing was over? I'm sure i mentioned that. And dont talk to me about Real its only half time.

Big, big comeback. Nice job lads.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:07:17 pm »
I haven't had a buzz off of a late win in some time! Forgot what that felt like this year.

Cone on Reds, onwards and upwards from here. What a lift that should be.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm »
I thought the Firmino sub fucked us a bit. Nothing beats a injury time winner.
Online johnj147

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:07:52 pm »
Get fucking in.. :champ
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:08:04 pm »
Dug in and got three points, no injuries either. Wasn't pretty at times in the second half but 3 points is all that matters.
Online tubby pls.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:08:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:07:45 pm
I thought the Firmino sub fucked us a bit. Nothing beats a injury time winner.

Played well today.
Online 18 yard line

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:08:20 pm »
Vital win for us. But sadly Im not enjoying the game so much this season. VAR mainly to blame, cant celebrate any goal with certainty any more. And refs like today allowing blatant time wasting. Just one example, Villa player allowed to come back onto the pitch to lay down and waste minutes with a supposed injury.

They need to stop this crap or the game as we know it will die.



Online Fitzy.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm »
Three wins in a row. Somehow were in decent form going into the key part of the season
Online Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:05:17 pm
Fuck you all VAR c*nts, get ta fuck in.

I actually didn't celebrate Trent's goal cos I just assume those c*nts would find a way to disallow it.

Same here. Still cant wait for the end to this season though - the enjoyment has gone.
Online Reds Flag

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm »
Get the fuck in!! And despite the absolute shite decisions. Hope the win is a big boost for the team.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm »
Thought I stopped caring and wasn't that arsed...
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:05:56 pm
Thats 'cos despite what yer brain is saying your body knows thats the turning point.
Start of a new and even longer unbeaten Anfield run, hopefully
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:06:38 pm
The Scouser in our team... :scarf :scarf

Talking about Scousrers, where is Jones, not in the squad and not listed as injured?
Online Zoomers

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
Football's been shit, thanks for brightening it up Trent
Online sanjay2171

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:09:37 pm »
Fully deserved. VAR and Villa time wasting just embarrassing. Massive lift for the Madrid game!
Online redman64

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:09:46 pm »
Thank Fowler for that! Pretty horrible game of football up to Trents sublime finish. Their spoiling/time wasting tactics were terrible and finally a bit of justice has been dealt. Now we've got that monkey off our back, hopefully we can get a bit of confidence back
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:09:12 pm
Talking about Scousrers, where is Jones, not in the squad and not listed as injured?

He's injured.
Online SMASHerano

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:09:50 pm »
We really deserved this. Best we've played at home this year.
Online Schmohawk

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
We werent great but that was a glorious win, especially after that miserable VAR decision. 
Online liverbloke

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:10:09 pm »
excellent  ;D

phew for a minute there i was getting ready to have another bad weekend

let's hope this is a turning point

now for real - let's make this 2 for 2

...and well done trent lad

...and mo too let's not forget
Online lamad

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:10:53 pm »
Phew, needed that. Obviously wished for Sadio to score. I am still fuming about VAR though, it's destroying the game and I hate it (regardless of which decisions are being made for whom, but especially on days like this).
Online Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:11:04 pm »
Online Ziltoid

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Excellent

Fuck off VAR
Online smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:11:33 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:05:33 pm
That Mane cameo did not do him any good. When you are in poor form, do the simple thing, like rolling it into someone for an open goal.

On the other hand, it's a positive sign that he still backed himself to take the shot. And he's not going to break his drought by giving it to someone else to finish. Plus it was a decent save, to be fair.

(Luckily we could afford for him to miss at that point, otherwise I might not be feeling so equable about it.)
Online Jshooters

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 1Aston Villa 43 Watkins 57 Mo 90+1 Trent
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:11:35 pm »
Quote from: redman64 on Today at 05:09:46 pm
Thank Fowler for that! Pretty horrible game of football up to Trents sublime finish. Their spoiling/time wasting tactics were terrible and finally a bit of justice has been dealt. Now we've got that monkey off our back, hopefully we can get a bit of confidence back

Trezuguet was crying when he eventually went off but had the cuntish presence of mind to initially roll back on the pitch when initially injured
