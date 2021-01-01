31 TAA with a free kick just over the bar. Sorry happy the next 15 minutes by the way, Im cursed... Jota heads over form the corner that resulted from the TAA free kick (keeper must have got a touch to it).

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W