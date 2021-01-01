« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa  (Read 774 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
31 TAA with a free kick just over the bar.

Sorry happy the next 15 minutes by the way, Im cursed...

Jota heads over form the corner that resulted from the TAA free kick (keeper must have got a touch to it).
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
33 Ball payed to Alisson in the area under real pressure , he beats the Vila player with a step over... less of this I think..!


Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
35 shit from 25 yards by villa, a small deflection, Alisson does well to save calmly

Then Trezueguet with a soft one at Alisson
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
36

Bobby skips past Cash at left back, cuts it back to Mo who turns and shoots over the bar.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
38 good break from the reds, Bobby takes it out of the sky like its the easiest thing in the world.

Jota cuts in from the right and shoots at their keeper
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
Hoo boy - we gotta stick one of these chances away...
