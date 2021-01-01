« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa

PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« on: Today at 02:15:24 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 07:01:35 am
Come on Redmen!!
Not sure if I missed the memo about stopping pre match threads but I have always enjoyed reading and participating and so here goes.
Villa are a team I have some good memories of. Best of all was taking the afternoon off work and watching us beat them to win the league. Think it was early May 1980. It was level at half time then Avi Cohen scored and we went on to win 4-1. We were all bevies having had the afternoon drinking in the Scottie Rd pubs. Our spec was behind a crash barrier about one third of the way back in the Kop, behind the left goal post. My mate was feeling rough after half time so ducked down under the barrier to get the pocket of air. Cohen scored, the Kop went mad and the kids sitting on the barrier jumped down and landed on him. Are you reading Dizzy Diamond?
Moving to more recent events. We got torn apart by them away and I suppose that was a taste of what has been a difficult few months for us. They certainly exposed our high line and lack of effective pressing and Grealish particularly played through us time and again. A low point in a mixed season at best so far.
After three good wins in the league we played poorly on Tuesday and could hardly string a passing move together. We all know Anfield has not been a happy  hunting ground recently and I am sure we fans are being missed.
Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall. Back five will be the same and I suspect Mane is on the bench (I said that on Tuesday, he started and again looked not quite right). Thiago and Fabinho are likely to make up the starting XI imho.
Grealish is as far as I know still possible for them. If not, he will be a big miss for them. They are solid defensively but seem to lack a spark without him and only won their last game with a late rally.
I see us winning and keeping us in the run for top four. 2-0 is my prediction.
Thoughts?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm »


Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
There is a minutes silence for Prince Philip.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:00:13 pm »
Who let Southgate in?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Aston Villa kick off.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:02:27 pm »
1 Early stages, Villa have mainly had the possession and then Kabak gets caught out. A free kick to Villa. Phillips clears, offside anyway.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm »
2 We briefly manage to come away with the ball, but Jota runs out of space.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:02:27 pm
1 Early stages, Villa have mainly had the possession and then Kabak gets caught out. A free kick to Villa. Phillips clears, offside anyway.
Kabak let him get wrong side.  That being said, the Villa player went down so easily it was astonishing. If Mo had gone down like that, there would have been anger
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm »
4 We get a first corner after Fab pinches a ball in midfield. The corner is cleared, but we regain the ball and it comes back to Salah who fires it at the keeper who saves. Then we get another half chance but Milner can't get it on target.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm »
5 Fab does some more good work in midfield and passes to Salah, but we can't quite make the ball count and Villa get it away.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
6 We get a free kick Fab takes and launches it to Jota, but Villa just about deal with the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
8 Poor clearance from Martinez pushes the ball out to Gini, but we can't quite create anything with it.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:11:06 pm »
9 Nothing much to report, we are getting plenty of the ball, Villa are looking to go high when they can.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
11 Villa try a ball over the top but Alisson sees it early and is there to sweep it up.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
Jeepers! That was calm by Alisson - Watkins right on top of the ball and he calmly guides it away
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Jeepers! That was calm by Alisson - Watkins right on top of the ball and he calmly guides it away
Thats the Alisson for Roma.. had the highest number of take ons on the team!
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:11:06 pm
9 Nothing much to report, we are getting plenty of the ball, Villa are looking to go high when they can.
Trying to emulate what RM did in the week
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm »
12 We work an other corner, but Villa clear it, we put it in again but can't make it work.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:14:06 pm »
Has to score
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:14:11 pm »
13 OMG, should be 1-0 to us Salah misses from a Mings mistake. The goalie may have put Salah off as he got there quickly.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:14:34 pm »
OMG Mo!

Fucks sake - calm down man, free and clear the goalie was committed.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
14 Trent puts in a lovely ball to Bobby but he can't get it on target.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm »
15 Over to Sir Bob.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm »
Villa pumping balls down the middle like their lives depend on it
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:18:04 pm »
17 Lovely ball in from Trent but the keeper does well to get down at Bobbys feet. Flag was up for offside anyway.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:14:34 pm
OMG Mo!

Fucks sake - calm down man, free and clear the goalie was committed.
Fine lines in football.  If that goes in, its a brilliant finsih.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:18:05 pm
Fine lines in football.  If that goes in, its a brilliant finsih.

I think the keeper did well, he reacted really quickly. Mings was so lucky.
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm »
19 Jota smashes over from the edge of the box. We look more dangerous at home than we have done for a while.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
The good news is Villa are allowing us plenty of space, we just have to create something. Six attempts so far, but only one on target.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:22:28 pm »
22 Konsa with a free header from a free kick. Luckily cant get the power and its easy for Alisson to gather.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:22:28 pm
22 Konsa with a free header from a free kick. Luckily cant get the power and its easy for Alisson to gather.
I reckon that would have been offside if theyd scored.  Not that theyve shown a replay.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:25:32 pm »
Jota did so well there, under so many niggling fouls but stays strong and wins the free kick.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:25:38 pm »
24 Superb work from Jota down the left, keeping the ball under pressure. Eventually hacked down by Konsa and its a yellow card. Free kick comes in but cleared. Break in play, injury to Douglas Luis .
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:25:42 pm »
Hmm, close to being 'last man' there by Konsa - gets a Yellow but...
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:25:38 pm
24 Superb work from Jota down the left, keeping the ball under pressure. Eventually hacked down by Konsa and its a yellow card. Free kick comes in but cleared. Break in play, injury to Douglas Luis .

They have taken a long time with this injury maybe concussion?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Were waiting for their sub to be ready here.  Not for Luis to be treated.  Thats not in the rules. The game should have been going ages ago and Luis off the pitch.

Edit... well hes back on. Why did the game stop?

Edit... well hes back on. Why did the game stop?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:29:43 pm »
Still no play. Luis refusing to be subbed, Villa want him off but hes won the day and will play on. Game restarts.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:29:43 pm »
He is not happy to have to come off, having a discussion with the medical people.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:29:43 pm
He is not happy to have to come off, having a discussion with the medical people.
4 minutes waiting for them to have a chat.
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
30 Foul on Fab on the edge of the box. Free kick taken by Trent and it hits the roof of the net.
Over to Tepid to hopefully bring the illusive first half goal
