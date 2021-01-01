Were waiting for their sub to be ready here. Not for Luis to be treated. Thats not in the rules. The game should have been going ages ago and Luis off the pitch. Edit... well hes back on. Why did the game stop?

« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:03 pm by TepidT2O »

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W