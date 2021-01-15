« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April

Online B0151?

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:19:44 pm
If anyone was in any doubt about how useless Peter Walton is then there you have it. Cant make his mind up can he? The Leeds defender will miss the game against us, bonus.
To be fair I agree with what he said in regards to the replay. Slow mo exaggerates the force but makes it hard for the ref not to give it. He is a clown though
Online oldman

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:23:39 pm
You can't have go in like that winning the ball or not. Could be a leg breaker.
No where near a leg breaker - got the ball as clean as you like  - good job you lot were not around in the 70s & 80s 😂
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:27:44 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:22:03 pm
Coote is doing this game aswell.

What a joke.

He wins the ball. Maybe if he misses it and puts Jesus out for a year and potentially ends his career he might even escape a yellow!
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm
Nice pundit choice for Leeds fans there isn't it

They were criticizing Bielsa pre match. Didn't seem to have much to say about Leeds being ahead
Online MacAloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:36:48 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:27:44 pm
He wins the ball. Maybe if he misses it and puts Jesus out for a year and potentially ends his career he might even escape a yellow!
he touched the top of the ball and then went through him it was a deserved red
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm
Stones just fell over. Clear free kick though  ;D
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm
What a fucking joke that FK was...
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:42:33 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:41:33 pm
Stones just fell over. Clear free kick though  ;D
It's unreal - our lot basically get WWF'd every week and it's waved on
 :no :no :no :no
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 01:36:48 pm
he touched the top of the ball and then went through him it was a deserved red
it was a reference to Pickford vs VVD, seems like you've missed it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm
I hope jesus gets a good reason to stay down someday soon. Little cheat
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 01:42:33 pm
It's unreal - our lot basically get WWF'd every week and it's waved on
 :no :no :no :no

Was going to add the same. I cant see how we are not being done over by certain refs. I still think the fact Coote has still never since been involved in any of our games since the derby speaks volumes.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:47:54 pm
Oh, I see, no comment from pundits on Sterling blatantly tramping on the goalies hand then

Fucking hypocrites
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:49:27 pm
Sterling stamped on his hand but its ok  ;D

Again though if thats a city player they would be still on the ground getting treatment. Would the VAR then have a look? Of course they would and thats half the issue.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm
https://streamable.com/en8587

..and the latest one everyone saw but the officials on the 'keeper Meslier.
Fucking joke.

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 01:50:00 pm
https://streamable.com/en8587

..and the latest one everyone saw but the officials on the 'keeper Meslier.
Fucking joke.

Hate to keep banging the drum but if this is the level of refs we are dealing with you have to blame the players. If you dont kick up a fuss or stay down screaming you get nothing from them.

Again Silva screaming for a corner with no deflection at all and he gets it. It infuriates me our players dont play the game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm
How was Sterling not sent off?

That's two red card offences now.

Football in this country is a fucking joke.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:55:29 pm
Hate to keep banging the drum but if this is the level of refs we are dealing with you have to blame the players. If you dont kick up a fuss or stay down screaming you get nothing from them.

Again Silva screaming for a corner with no deflection at all and he gets it. It infuriates me our players dont play the game.

Complete agreement, Im afraid we need to start shouting when you get contact and let out a few screams its the only thing that works with these refs.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm
Yellow card there for sliding to block the ball, missing the City player and getting kicked in the face by Torres initiating contact
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm
This ref

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #99 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:57:23 pm


Football in this country is a fucking joke.

It's a farce, a laughing stock but while punters still loyally lap it up nothing will change. Give it up...and all the stress and anger that goes with it!
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #100 on: Today at 02:03:35 pm
Ref is not even pretending now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #101 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 01:57:23 pm
How was Sterling not sent off?

That's two red card offences now.

Football in this country is a fucking joke.

Well..looking at comments on other forums they're both not even a yellow.

'Raphina slides under his foot'..

'Meslier didn't have control of the ball'..

Delusions..

Another foul..Cancelo, both commentators & the rest of the footballing world seen it, but not the officials.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #102 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm
Shame City dont have much to turn to on the bench here.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #103 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm
Clearly offside.

Obviously a massive shock that they let it stand anyway.


Game is a fucking joke.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #104 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 01:58:22 pm
Complete agreement, Im afraid we need to start shouting when you get contact and let out a few screams its the only thing that works with these refs.

They do nothing unless you ask the question. The two sterling challenges followed by very little protest and Jesus, screaming and rolling around for around 5 minutes (before getting up right after the red) is just a small example.

We see our players staying up all the time or falling then jumping back up, like these incompetent refs are somehow ever going to reward honesty when they are crooked as they come.

My memory is shit but Im sure a ref said Pickford got no red card because there was very little protest.
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #105 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm
Offside that
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #106 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm
Pricks
Re: Premier League fixtures 9th-12th April
Reply #107 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 01:43:41 pm
it was a reference to Pickford vs VVD, seems like you've missed it.
nope didn't miss it
