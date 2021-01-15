https://streamable.com/en8587



..and the latest one everyone saw but the officials on the 'keeper Meslier.

Fucking joke.



Hate to keep banging the drum but if this is the level of refs we are dealing with you have to blame the players. If you dont kick up a fuss or stay down screaming you get nothing from them.Again Silva screaming for a corner with no deflection at all and he gets it. It infuriates me our players dont play the game.