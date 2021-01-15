Complete agreement, Im afraid we need to start shouting when you get contact and let out a few screams its the only thing that works with these refs.
They do nothing unless you ask the question. The two sterling challenges followed by very little protest and Jesus, screaming and rolling around for around 5 minutes (before getting up right after the red) is just a small example.
We see our players staying up all the time or falling then jumping back up, like these incompetent refs are somehow ever going to reward honesty when they are crooked as they come.
My memory is shit but Im sure a ref said Pickford got no red card because there was very little protest.