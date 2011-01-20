So you tell me that a state with an elected head of state, elected by the British people, is a good thing, as long as you don't have to experience it, and as long as it's we Brits who have to experience it. The British voters aren't anything to be worried about, whoever we elect, as long as it's us who have to live under whatever theoretical regime you say is good for us, and not you.



Well we were talking about Ireland initially. Where the head of state is a ceremonial role with no real power. Who is voted for every 7 years by the public. Do I think that is better than having a ceremonial head of state that is born in to the position then yes I do.And just for a moment step back and reflect on the question you just asked an Irish person. Would you like to be ruled by the Brits again? What kind of answer were you expecting? If I gave you a comprehensive answer I'd have been banned.What do you do if the member of the royal family who happens to win the family lottery and is head of your country is an absolute wrongun. Can you vote them out? No.And there's been plenty of wronguns throughout the years.Just to add, we don't even have to be part of the same state as ye for the idiotic decisions of yer leaders to to still impact us. All I have to do is look about 500km up the road to see it in action.