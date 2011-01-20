« previous next »
Prince Phillip has died

Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 18, 2021, 11:40:45 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 18, 2021, 11:32:02 pm
Is that a joke question?

What's your answer?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 18, 2021, 11:59:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on April 18, 2021, 11:40:45 pm
What's your answer?


I'm not sure the question deserves one, but I'll answer anyway. No.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 12:28:16 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 18, 2021, 11:59:49 pm


I'm not sure the question deserves one, but I'll answer anyway. No.

So you tell me that a state with an elected head of state, elected by the British people, is a good thing, as long as you don't have to experience it, and as long as it's we Brits who have to experience it. The British voters aren't anything to be worried about, whoever we elect, as long as it's us who have to live under whatever theoretical regime you say is good for us, and not you.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 12:38:04 am
Quote from: Sangria on April 19, 2021, 12:28:16 am
So you tell me that a state with an elected head of state, elected by the British people, is a good thing, as long as you don't have to experience it, and as long as it's we Brits who have to experience it. The British voters aren't anything to be worried about, whoever we elect, as long as it's us who have to live under whatever theoretical regime you say is good for us, and not you.

Well we were talking about Ireland initially. Where the head of state is a ceremonial role with no real power. Who is voted for every 7 years by the public. Do I think that is better than having a ceremonial head of state that is born in to the position then yes I do.

And just for a moment step back and reflect on the question you just asked an Irish person. Would you like to be ruled by the Brits again? What kind of answer were you expecting? If I gave you a comprehensive answer I'd have been banned.

What do you do if the member of the royal family who happens to win the family lottery and is head of your country is an absolute wrongun. Can you vote them out? No.

And there's been plenty of wronguns throughout the years.

Just to add, we don't even have to be part of the same state as ye for the idiotic decisions of yer leaders to to still impact us. All I have to do is look about 500km up the road to see it in action.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 02:41:32 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 19, 2021, 12:38:04 am
Well we were talking about Ireland initially. Where the head of state is a ceremonial role with no real power. Who is voted for every 7 years by the public. Do I think that is better than having a ceremonial head of state that is born in to the position then yes I do.

And just for a moment step back and reflect on the question you just asked an Irish person. Would you like to be ruled by the Brits again? What kind of answer were you expecting? If I gave you a comprehensive answer I'd have been banned.

What do you do if the member of the royal family who happens to win the family lottery and is head of your country is an absolute wrongun. Can you vote them out? No.

And there's been plenty of wronguns throughout the years.

Just to add, we don't even have to be part of the same state as ye for the idiotic decisions of yer leaders to to still impact us. All I have to do is look about 500km up the road to see it in action.

You're right, we can't vote them out. But we at least have a good idea of who is going to be the head of state, and they're at least not as bad as whom and what we've been electing and voting for in recent years. I stated that your system may be good with your set of voters, and you said that your system should be good with our set of voters too, which I disagree with. You're describing something that you're happy with since you have your given electorate, which is the key to making your system work. You said that it wouldn't make any difference with our electorate either.

So I posited a situation where both of us could experience your system, as you've suggested, with your and our electorates combined. And predictably, you're happy for our voters to vote for a president that you don't have to experience.

Nope, I'm not particularly enthusiastic about royals being ceremonial head of state. But I'd rather have the ones closest in line than the prospect of President Johnson or Farage.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 11:18:15 am
Quote from: Sangria on April 19, 2021, 02:41:32 am
You're right, we can't vote them out. But we at least have a good idea of who is going to be the head of state, and they're at least not as bad as whom and what we've been electing and voting for in recent years. I stated that your system may be good with your set of voters, and you said that your system should be good with our set of voters too, which I disagree with. You're describing something that you're happy with since you have your given electorate, which is the key to making your system work. You said that it wouldn't make any difference with our electorate either.

So I posited a situation where both of us could experience your system, as you've suggested, with your and our electorates combined. And predictably, you're happy for our voters to vote for a president that you don't have to experience.

Nope, I'm not particularly enthusiastic about royals being ceremonial head of state. But I'd rather have the ones closest in line than the prospect of President Johnson or Farage.

No you asked an Irish person would they be happy under British rule. Again, just think about that for a second, what answer were you expecting.

Why have a democracy at all so? If you're not happy with who the British public are electing scrap your parliament and just have the royals rule ye again.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 02:49:48 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 19, 2021, 11:18:15 am
No you asked an Irish person would they be happy under British rule. Again, just think about that for a second, what answer were you expecting.

Why have a democracy at all so? If you're not happy with who the British public are electing scrap your parliament and just have the royals rule ye again.

Whenever I see this version of 'you' I think of Bishop Brennan.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 19, 2021, 04:20:38 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 19, 2021, 02:49:48 pm
Whenever I see this version of 'you' I think of Bishop Brennan.

Sorry, I don't speak the queen's English  :P
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 20, 2021, 09:05:25 am

Quote from: FlashGordon on April 19, 2021, 11:18:15 am
No you asked an Irish person would they be happy under British rule. Again, just think about that for a second, what answer were you expecting.

Well, FG they have now had the seconds add up to amount another day in the history books.

Sangria and crickets chirping.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 20, 2021, 09:13:45 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 20, 2021, 09:05:25 am
Well, FG they have now had the seconds add up to amount another day in the history books.

Sangria and crickets chirping.


Quoi?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 20, 2021, 09:20:39 am

Cad?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 20, 2021, 09:27:43 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April 20, 2021, 09:20:39 am
Cad?


Are you going to explain your above comment?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
April 20, 2021, 09:29:05 am

Je ne sais pas ce que font les enfants.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
May 3, 2021, 12:41:37 am
Fuck the £200 million yacht.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
May 3, 2021, 01:03:51 pm
Dont worry about the yacht, it will never happen. It is 100% bullshit posturing.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
May 3, 2021, 06:07:04 pm
I remember Portillo announcing Brittania would be replaced at a cost of £60m, drawn from the national reserve.  Then 1997 happened, thank goodness.

Wish the Queen would tell Johnson to fuck off.  He lied to her fucking face.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
Sunday Times tomorrow leading with an article re Prince Michael of Kent selling access to Putins government. 
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 12:12:21 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 19, 2021, 11:18:15 am
No you asked an Irish person would they be happy under British rule. Again, just think about that for a second, what answer were you expecting.



Better to be ruled by Brussels?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 12:45:02 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:12:21 am
Better to be ruled by Brussels?
Oh look, a brexit head.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 09:39:01 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:45:02 am
Oh look, a brexit head.

Far from it. Nice if you to jump to conclusions.
First of all I am not British. Secondly I am pro European.

Ireland has chosen some good presidents, however the list of candidates for the 2011 election left a lot to be desired. A Dodgy dragon den chancer versus a pseudo socialist and the head of the ira.
In 2018 the dodgy dragon den chancer was joined by more dragon den wastrels.

 
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 09:59:54 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:39:01 am
Far from it. Nice if you to jump to conclusions.
First of all I am not British. Secondly I am pro European.

Ireland has chosen some good presidents, however the list of candidates for the 2011 election left a lot to be desired. A Dodgy dragon den chancer versus a pseudo socialist and the head of the ira.
In 2018 the dodgy dragon den chancer was joined by more dragon den wastrels.

What's that got to do with Brussels? It's not an either/or situation.

Do you consider EU member countries to be "ruled by Brussels"?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:59:54 am
What's that got to do with Brussels? It's not an either/or situation.

Do you consider EU member countries to be "ruled by Brussels"?

This is a thread to honour the passing of Prince Philip.
Somehow it derailed into an opportunity to attack the idea of monarchy.
To set the Irish presidency as some sort of great alternative is laughable.
Sean Gallagher came very close to becoming President ffs.

Irish budgetary policy was signed off by the EU from 2009 to 2014.
So yes I do believe that Brussels has plenty of control and influence over the smaller members.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/html/irish-letters.en.html
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 10:41:20 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:38:14 am
This is a thread to honour the passing of Prince Philip.
Somehow it derailed into an opportunity to attack the idea of monarchy.
To set the Irish presidency as some sort of great alternative is laughable.
Sean Gallagher came very close to becoming President ffs.

Irish budgetary policy was signed off by the EU from 2009 to 2014.
So yes I do believe that Brussels has plenty of control and influence over the smaller members.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/html/irish-letters.en.html

Right but why iwould you ask if someone would prefer being ruled by Brussels?

It's not an either/or. Whoever we, or Ireland or whoever has as head of state is unrealted to whether you are in the EU.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
Today at 10:45:28 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:38:14 am
This is a thread to honour the passing of Prince Philip.
Somehow it derailed into an opportunity to attack the idea of monarchy.
To set the Irish presidency as some sort of great alternative is laughable.
Sean Gallagher came very close to becoming President ffs.

Irish budgetary policy was signed off by the EU from 2009 to 2014.
So yes I do believe that Brussels has plenty of control and influence over the smaller members.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/html/irish-letters.en.html
Its not really.

Its just about him dying.
