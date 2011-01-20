I'm in a weird position when it comes to the Royals.



As a coherent, thinking adult, I am vehemently anti-Royal. I feel they are well past their use-by date, although I realise the pomp and circumstance surrounding them is a great tourist pull - even from nations that would never have royalty themselves.



That said, I do feel some weird, lingering respect for them. Maybe it's some vague triggering of the doff-capping gene, but I know a fair number of them have served their country in the military; I know the Queen herself can be a bad-ass when she wants to be (see when she gave the Saudi Arabia leader a lesson in female driving in her mid-70s); and for all his extremely racist faults, Prince Phillip was a part of the cultural furniture.



In his own way, he was a cultural icon and his death symbolises a loss to something in the fabric of this country as a whole. I think people are used to him essentially being a permanent fixture, and that losing him represents the passing of something, some permanence they had faith in. It also drives home to this people that one day, probably soon, we'll lose the Queen herself.



I'm not trying to come down on one side or the other here. I'm just trying to explain feelings and comprehend the reaction, including my own. I understand those who have no respect at all, and want to engage in outright mockery; equally I realise these feelings are not-generation bound, and that there are people older than me here who are equally indifferent or outright hostile to royalty.



But I can't deny that I'm sad about all this. And when I watched the gun salute, even fragments of it, I found myself choking up a little. I don't think it's about Phillip himself for me, parse, but more likely what he represented. Like I said, I'm by no means a royalist, but I guess it has touched something deeper in me.