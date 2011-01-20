« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 17209 times)

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #640 on: April 15, 2021, 03:27:55 pm »
I can't believe how much time the BBC News is devoting to complaints about how much time the BBC News devoted to the death of the already dead Duke.

As a break from all these shenanigans you can now watch the rehearsals for his funeral, which begs the question, is he really dead or was that just part of the rehearsal?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #641 on: April 15, 2021, 03:32:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 15, 2021, 03:30:29 pm
They want over 75 second doses done in a week it seems
Its too late, he's dead, or is he?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #642 on: April 15, 2021, 03:58:24 pm »
Ooops...wrong thread
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #643 on: April 15, 2021, 05:09:13 pm »
Just seen the guest list for his funeral on Sky. Not a looker in the bunch.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #644 on: April 15, 2021, 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 15, 2021, 05:09:13 pm
Just seen the guest list for his funeral on Sky. Not a looker in the bunch.

That's what inbreeding will do to you.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #645 on: April 15, 2021, 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 15, 2021, 05:09:13 pm
Just seen the guest list for his funeral on Sky. Not a looker in the bunch.

And no fancy dress uniforms either. Bummer.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #646 on: April 15, 2021, 05:34:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 15, 2021, 05:32:24 pm
And no fancy dress uniforms either. Bummer.
So Camilla is coming as a human then.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #647 on: April 15, 2021, 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April 15, 2021, 05:34:58 pm
So Camilla is coming as a human then.

Or a Dancer
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #648 on: April 15, 2021, 05:42:54 pm »
I drove through Windsor today...
It was like that line in terminator 2.  The police are here!  How many? Uh, all of them.

Police on every junction, between junctions.... literally everywhere. I didnt realise there were that many police.
« Reply #649 on: April 15, 2021, 05:55:56 pm »
Unlike Charles, I'm Dreading her maj dying, it'll last weeks.

Will the Pistols/Virgin have the bollocks to re release God save the Queen?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 08:05:40 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 15, 2021, 05:09:13 pm
Just seen the guest list for his funeral on Sky. Not a looker in the bunch.

Details on the bbc site provides backgrounds re attendees.  Appears the 3 reps from the wider family in Germany are attending on behalf of others.  Said others are not attending as they either fought for or had links to German military in ww2.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 01:59:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 15, 2021, 05:55:56 pm
Unlike Charles, I'm Dreading her maj dying, it'll last weeks.

Will the Pistols/Virgin have the bollocks to re release God save the Queen?

I'd rather the Smiths released the title track of their third album.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 02:00:54 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 15, 2021, 05:09:13 pm
Just seen the guest list for his funeral on Sky. Not a looker in the bunch.
Is it possible to be less PC?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:59:29 pm
I'd rather the Smiths released the title track of their third album.

 :puke2, especially when the lead singer is a bit of a racist fucktard. Still, Johnny Marr is still with us.



« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 03:00:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:00:54 pm
Is it possible to be less PC?


Like an abacus?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 04:03:49 pm »
Well my charcoal grey suit is pressed, black shoes highly polished' white shirt and black tie at the ready. The telly has a border of black crepe so pretty much ready to go for tomorrow,

However the only medal I've got was given to me at my First Communion. Should I ask Nicholas Wichell If that will do?
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 04:12:10 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:59:29 pm
I'd rather the Smiths released the title track of their third album.

Stone roses too
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 05:13:41 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:03:49 pm
Well my charcoal grey suit is pressed, black shoes highly polished' white shirt and black tie at the ready. The telly has a border of black crepe so pretty much ready to go for tomorrow,

However the only medal I've got was given to me at my First Communion. Should I ask Nicholas Wichell If that will do?

You earned that medal.
My old man used to say those ones the toy soldiers in the royals got were for being first in the queue for handouts at the Naafi
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:13:41 pm
You earned that medal.
My old man used to say those ones the toy soldiers in the royals got were for being first in the queue for handouts at the Naafi

To be fair Edward deserved his Tried his best-Royal Marines half medal.

Although Andy and Harry did see active service. So theyre entitled to those medals but none when they left the relevant service.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
Three minutes silence.

So I'm gonna do three shots in tribute. Or should that be four?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Why doesn't the Queen ever wear military uniform?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
Why doesn't the Queen ever wear military uniform?
She used to for the trooping  of the colour

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 06:45:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm
She used to for the trooping  of the colour



That's not the trooping of the colour. That was a visit to Huddersfield in 1972 to see Charles who had just a got a job on the assembly line at David Brown tractors.

I remember it well. I think it was about a minute after this picture was taken that Phil turned round, realised that Andy was rolling a joint, and had him bare-arsed across his knee. How the Yorkshire crowd loved seeing that bit of family violence. "That's nothing" said Phil at one point. "You should have seen what we did to each other in the 16th century." Big cheers!

I must say that Andy, between his tears, kept insisting he had been messing around with a little camera and not rolling a spliff. I have to say, looking at that picture now, maybe he had a point. It's hard to say for sure.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 06:58:51 pm »
:lmao

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 07:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:45:31 pm
That's not the trooping of the colour. That was a visit to Huddersfield in 1972 to see Charles who had just a got a job on the assembly line at David Brown tractors.

I remember it well. I think it was about a minute after this picture was taken that Phil turned round, realised that Andy was rolling a joint, and had him bare-arsed across his knee. How the Yorkshire crowd loved seeing that bit of family violence. "That's nothing" said Phil at one point. "You should have seen what we did to each other in the 16th century." Big cheers!

I must say that Andy, between his tears, kept insisting he had been messing around with a little camera and not rolling a spliff. I have to say, looking at that picture now, maybe he had a point. It's hard to say for sure.
:lmao
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
I'm probably one of the most ignorant on here when it comes to the royal family.
I've never taken an interest in them, rightly or wrongly. I'm just indifferent to the whole institution really.
On the surface, to me, they seem pretty pointless and irrelevant. But I don't lose any sleep over them still being here.

This'll probably make you laugh, but I've only ever got my information about Phillip from Spitting Image in the 80s.
It's not my nature to speak of the dead - respect for the dead and all that - but on Spitting Image I think I recall they depicted Phil as a loose cannon with a racist streak. So I always assumed that was how he was.

I don't watch much TV. But the bits I have seen and read paint him as quite a nice old chap.
I'm just saying how I've seen it.

Am I falling into a propaganda trap? Or was he just a simple old man who was heavily misunderstood?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:28:38 am »
I'm in a weird position when it comes to the Royals.

As a coherent, thinking adult, I am vehemently anti-Royal.  I feel they are well past their use-by date, although I realise the pomp and circumstance surrounding them is a great tourist pull - even from nations that would never have royalty themselves.

That said, I do feel some weird, lingering respect for them.  Maybe it's some vague triggering of the doff-capping gene, but I know a fair number of them have served their country in the military; I know the Queen herself can be a bad-ass when she wants to be (see when she gave the Saudi Arabia leader a lesson in female driving in her mid-70s); and for all his extremely racist faults, Prince Phillip was a part of the cultural furniture. 

In his own way, he was a cultural icon and his death symbolises a loss to something in the fabric of this country as a whole.  I think people are used to him essentially being a permanent fixture, and that losing him represents the passing of something, some permanence they had faith in.  It also drives home to this people that one day, probably soon, we'll lose the Queen herself.

I'm not trying to come down on one side or the other here.  I'm just trying to explain feelings and comprehend the reaction, including my own.  I understand those who have no respect at all, and want to engage in outright mockery; equally I realise these feelings are not-generation bound, and that there are people older than me here who are equally indifferent or outright hostile to royalty.

But I can't deny that I'm sad about all this.  And when I watched the gun salute, even fragments of it, I found myself choking up a little.  I don't think it's about Phillip himself for me, parse, but more likely what he represented.  Like I said, I'm by no means a royalist, but I guess it has touched something deeper in me.
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:28:38 am
I'm in a weird position when it comes to the Royals.

As a coherent, thinking adult, I am vehemently anti-Royal.  I feel they are well past their use-by date, although I realise the pomp and circumstance surrounding them is a great tourist pull - even from nations that would never have royalty themselves.

That said, I do feel some weird, lingering respect for them.  Maybe it's some vague triggering of the doff-capping gene, but I know a fair number of them have served their country in the military; I know the Queen herself can be a bad-ass when she wants to be (see when she gave the Saudi Arabia leader a lesson in female driving in her mid-70s); and for all his extremely racist faults, Prince Phillip was a part of the cultural furniture. 

In his own way, he was a cultural icon and his death symbolises a loss to something in the fabric of this country as a whole.  I think people are used to him essentially being a permanent fixture, and that losing him represents the passing of something, some permanence they had faith in.  It also drives home to this people that one day, probably soon, we'll lose the Queen herself.

I'm not trying to come down on one side or the other here.  I'm just trying to explain feelings and comprehend the reaction, including my own.  I understand those who have no respect at all, and want to engage in outright mockery; equally I realise these feelings are not-generation bound, and that there are people older than me here who are equally indifferent or outright hostile to royalty.

But I can't deny that I'm sad about all this.  And when I watched the gun salute, even fragments of it, I found myself choking up a little.  I don't think it's about Phillip himself for me, parse, but more likely what he represented.  Like I said, I'm by no means a royalist, but I guess it has touched something deeper in me.

The royals are Tories through and through. The better royals, however, represent Toryism in their better form; a belief in duty and responsibility, and a belief that their privilege must be merited through their conduct. I don't have a problem with that class of Tories. The worse royals, eg. a certain prince, represent Toryism in its worst form; a belief that their privilege entitles them to whatever they want. That's probably closer to the modern Tory party than the old one nationers whom I greatly respect.

Philip is one of the first group, AFAIK. The Queen certainly is. Charles too, for all the disdain he gets.

An indicator of the Queen's position may be seen in her favourite advisor: John Major. A Tory, but the epitome of a one nationer. And someone whom I've grown to respect more and more over the years.
« Reply #668 on: Today at 08:16:26 am »
Another day of incessant coverage it is then.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #669 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:16:26 am
Another day of incessant coverage it is then.
Trying to get to my covid vaccination was ridiculous.  Ive had to take a 15 mile detour.
« Reply #670 on: Today at 12:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:28:38 am
I'm in a weird position when it comes to the Royals.

As a coherent, thinking adult, I am vehemently anti-Royal.  I feel they are well past their use-by date, although I realise the pomp and circumstance surrounding them is a great tourist pull - even from nations that would never have royalty themselves.

That said, I do feel some weird, lingering respect for them.  Maybe it's some vague triggering of the doff-capping gene, but I know a fair number of them have served their country in the military; I know the Queen herself can be a bad-ass when she wants to be (see when she gave the Saudi Arabia leader a lesson in female driving in her mid-70s); and for all his extremely racist faults, Prince Phillip was a part of the cultural furniture. 

In his own way, he was a cultural icon and his death symbolises a loss to something in the fabric of this country as a whole.  I think people are used to him essentially being a permanent fixture, and that losing him represents the passing of something, some permanence they had faith in.  It also drives home to this people that one day, probably soon, we'll lose the Queen herself.

I'm not trying to come down on one side or the other here.  I'm just trying to explain feelings and comprehend the reaction, including my own.  I understand those who have no respect at all, and want to engage in outright mockery; equally I realise these feelings are not-generation bound, and that there are people older than me here who are equally indifferent or outright hostile to royalty.

But I can't deny that I'm sad about all this.  And when I watched the gun salute, even fragments of it, I found myself choking up a little.  I don't think it's about Phillip himself for me, parse, but more likely what he represented.  Like I said, I'm by no means a royalist, but I guess it has touched something deeper in me.

Jesus, is this a parody piece?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:28:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:44:28 pm
Trying to get to my covid vaccination was ridiculous.  Ive had to take a 15 mile detour.

Probably not the best day to book it  ;)
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #672 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:59:29 pm
Jesus, is this a parody piece?

No it's not.  If you want to ridicule an honest opinion of somebody expressing conflicting feelings simply because you disagree with them, then have at it.  Not that I'll bother reading it of course.

Phillip was a get, of that there is little doubt. But my mockery goes only so far.  People are genuinely grieving about this.  People in here seem genuinely confused as to why.  I'm trying to bridge that gap in my own clumsy way.

If you want to ridicule opinions to the point people are uncomfortable with expressing them, that's your business.
« Reply #673 on: Today at 02:50:32 pm »
Its like the Somme here..  bangs going off everywhere
« Reply #674 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:28:38 am
I'm in a weird position when it comes to the Royals.

As a coherent, thinking adult, I am vehemently anti-Royal.  I feel they are well past their use-by date, although I realise the pomp and circumstance surrounding them is a great tourist pull - even from nations that would never have royalty themselves.

That said, I do feel some weird, lingering respect for them.  Maybe it's some vague triggering of the doff-capping gene, but I know a fair number of them have served their country in the military; I know the Queen herself can be a bad-ass when she wants to be (see when she gave the Saudi Arabia leader a lesson in female driving in her mid-70s); and for all his extremely racist faults, Prince Phillip was a part of the cultural furniture. 

In his own way, he was a cultural icon and his death symbolises a loss to something in the fabric of this country as a whole.  I think people are used to him essentially being a permanent fixture, and that losing him represents the passing of something, some permanence they had faith in.  It also drives home to this people that one day, probably soon, we'll lose the Queen herself.

I'm not trying to come down on one side or the other here.  I'm just trying to explain feelings and comprehend the reaction, including my own.  I understand those who have no respect at all, and want to engage in outright mockery; equally I realise these feelings are not-generation bound, and that there are people older than me here who are equally indifferent or outright hostile to royalty.

But I can't deny that I'm sad about all this.  And when I watched the gun salute, even fragments of it, I found myself choking up a little.  I don't think it's about Phillip himself for me, parse, but more likely what he represented.  Like I said, I'm by no means a royalist, but I guess it has touched something deeper in me.

Times we are living in to an extent. Like you, I'm  no royalist but I find all the hatred that people have so trying. I just don't think it can be good for people to get so frustrated about this. Yes the coverage is over the top, but go and do something else instead, it's not like there are not plenty of others things to do. I've had a great day managing to avoid everything so far, but I can understand that it affects some people, even if it doesn't me.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #675 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm »
Im indifferent about it all.   Come from a family that has always been anti-establishment.     Ive been to
Work and just wont turn the tv on.   
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #676 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:07:11 pm
Times we are living in to an extent. Like you, I'm  no royalist but I find all the hatred that people have so trying. I just don't think it can be good for people to get so frustrated about this. Yes the coverage is over the top, but go and do something else instead, it's not like there are not plenty of others things to do. I've had a great day managing to avoid everything so far, but I can understand that it affects some people, even if it doesn't me.

What I find trying is this sentiment that if I don't pile onto the bandwagon I might be X, Y or Z, and that because Philip was A I must feel B, or i open myself up to cheap potshots.

It's very black and white, with no room for nuance at all.
« Reply #677 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:31:51 pm
What I find trying is this sentiment that if I don't pile onto the bandwagon I might be X, Y or Z, and that because Philip was A I must feel B, or i open myself up to cheap potshots.

It's very black and white, with no room for nuance at all.
You shouldn't have to explain a rational post Paul, don't worry about it mate.
« Reply #678 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:35:56 pm
You shouldn't have to explain a rational post Paul, don't worry about it mate.

I know mate, but it's a bit mad really innit?  You try to make a reasonable, balanced expression of conflicting feelings that's self explanatory, and people manage to miss the point completely. It's like they're looking for something that isn't there!
« Reply #679 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:31:51 pm
What I find trying is this sentiment that if I don't pile onto the bandwagon I might be X, Y or Z, and that because Philip was A I must feel B, or i open myself up to cheap potshots.

It's very black and white, with no room for nuance at all.

Yes, I know what you mean, I blame it on social media as that is a perfect platform for certain individuals taking over people's opinions and making them follow them like sheep. It's kind of sad that people feel they can't be an individual with their own opinion. Everyone is different and people should feel relaxed enough to be able to have their own opinion, it's not a question of having to fit in, in a certain way. There was nothing wrong with your post and I think you explained it very well.
