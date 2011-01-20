« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 15551 times)

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #600 on: April 12, 2021, 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Yep I come from a hotbed of monarchism - Royal Deeside - though there is still plenty of support elsewhere in Scotland too, although it is lower than most of the UK.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #601 on: April 12, 2021, 09:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #602 on: April 12, 2021, 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April 12, 2021, 09:19:12 pm
Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?

Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #603 on: April 12, 2021, 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on April 12, 2021, 09:43:51 pm
Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.

Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #604 on: April 13, 2021, 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 11:23:03 pm
Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?

Well his kids have to get it from somewhere, and they certainly don't get it from Lizzie's side of the family.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #605 on: April 13, 2021, 07:26:44 am »
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #606 on: April 13, 2021, 07:27:53 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)
Haha way to piss on me chips there, laaa..... ;D
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #607 on: April 13, 2021, 08:07:21 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.


I assume the purple dots in the green sea of the shires are Cambridge and Oxford.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #608 on: April 13, 2021, 08:41:26 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 13, 2021, 07:27:53 am
Haha way to piss on me chips there, laaa..... ;D
;D

Hey, just want to make sure people realise how widespread this lunacy is :P

Quote from: No666 on April 13, 2021, 08:07:21 am
I assume the purple dots in the green sea of the shires are Cambridge and Oxford.

Good spot, think you're right.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #609 on: April 13, 2021, 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: Classycara on April 13, 2021, 08:41:26 am
;D

Hey, just want to make sure people realise how widespread this lunacy is :P

Good spot, think you're right.

Brighton too I think.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #610 on: April 13, 2021, 12:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on April 12, 2021, 11:23:03 pm
Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?

I realise that's a trick question Cara and that you're trying to trip me up. But obviously I didn't know baby Phil - or 'Phyllis', as he was known until he was 18 (but that's another story). 

I can tell you this though. Andrew was a whiny lad. Phil knew my dad pretty well because they were both on the committee of Crosland Moor WMC. Phil was social secretary for a while and used to book the acts. I think he was the one who brought Eddie Flanagan to the club in the early 70s. Anyway, when Town weren't playing at home me and dad would sometimes go to Fartown to watch the Rugby League and Phil would bring his son Andrew. You maybe know him. He got into a spot of bother with a bit of paedophilia recently. I didn't like him a bit because he WAS whiny. "Where are the horses father?", "What are these horrible people shouting?" "Why can't they speak in English?" "Is that a black man over there?" You could tell Phil was embarrassed and I knew dad was embarrassed for him. But he seemed to have no control over his son. "If you think he's bad", he told me dad, "You should hear jug ears."

I remember one time that Andrew was sent to get the bovrils at half time and there was a bit of a set-to. Andrew couldn't see the point of paying for them. "Mother never carries money, so why should I?" he said. That was never going to go down well in Yorkshire. Or anywhere I suspect. Not in the long run. In fact I do remember Phil saying to my dad at the end of the match that he couldn't understand why the fuck (his words), why the fuck the British put up with this medieval system any more. "I'm a republican" he said. "Anything else is so undignified."

True story.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #611 on: April 13, 2021, 12:42:56 pm »
This is why you're a RAWK Writer :lmao
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #612 on: April 13, 2021, 12:44:16 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 13, 2021, 12:42:56 pm
This is why you're a RAWK Writer :lmao

I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #613 on: April 13, 2021, 12:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 13, 2021, 12:44:16 pm
I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.


Writers can reflect reality too, bro :wave
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #614 on: April 13, 2021, 01:54:41 pm »
If you want the truth, read fiction.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #615 on: April 13, 2021, 02:08:43 pm »
I am loving your custom title Yorky.

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #616 on: April 13, 2021, 05:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 13, 2021, 12:44:16 pm
I'm not getting through to you 24 mate. This is not fiction.
Another porky from Yorky. 😁

What would Phil say?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #617 on: April 13, 2021, 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 13, 2021, 05:35:07 pm
Another porky from Yorkie. 😁

What would Phil say?
Bugger off yer little shit
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #618 on: April 13, 2021, 05:46:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 13, 2021, 02:08:43 pm
I am loving your custom title Yorky.



As long as I still miss Danny Boy with a passion, which I apparently I do, then I am content.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #619 on: April 13, 2021, 06:30:47 pm »
i think PP will be chuffed to bits with all the complaints made about him being on the telly too much  ;D
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #620 on: April 13, 2021, 10:32:10 pm »
Marina Hyde wrote a good piece in today's Guardian but I lack the basic knowledge of how to get it on here.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #621 on: April 13, 2021, 10:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Lad on April 13, 2021, 10:32:10 pm
Marina Hyde wrote a good piece in today's Guardian but I lack the basic knowledge of how to get it on here.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/13/prince-philip-tributes-duke-nation

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #622 on: April 13, 2021, 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Lad on April 13, 2021, 10:32:10 pm
Marina Hyde wrote a good piece in today's Guardian but I lack the basic knowledge of how to get it on here.
The tributes to Prince Philip have revealed so much  about other people
Marina Hyde

The no-nonsense duke might have hated All This, but that hasnt stopped an entire nation from pontificating about him

Flowers and messages left outside Windsor Castle in memory of Prince Philip, April 2021
Flowers and messages left outside Windsor Castle in memory of Prince Philip, April 2021. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Tue 13 Apr 2021 14.56 BST

157
990
Day five of the period of national mourning for Prince Philip, and the consensus is that of course, he would have absolutely hated All This! This judgment is generally made as someone trowels on a bit more of This. Particular pride is taken by those who are producing the sort of anecdote to which the late Duke of Edinburgh would surely have remarked get on with it or is there much more of this? One MPs tribute began: You mentioned in your opening remarks the dukes interest in ties. Prince Philips tailor offered a detailed account of how his waist measurement had only expanded around three inches over several decades.

But ordinary things such as barbecuing are held to become absolutely extraordinary when royals do them. In his wonderful Princess Margaret book, Craig Brown quotes one royal biographer typical of their genre. The Queen and Prince Philip drove themselves to the polo ground. Philip drove a station wagon, the Queen her favourite Rover. Sometimes, instead of changing into polo gear at the castle, Prince Philip was seen changing, quite uncomfortably, in his automobile, sitting sideways, pulling his breeches on. Then  Then?! Then what? This had better be fricking incredible. Then he would stand up and fasten the belt   Well leave it there for space reasons. The point is: can you imagine this passage of almost mesmeric dullness appearing in a biography of anyone else famous on the entire planet, except for a member of the royal family?

We know that Prince Philip has gone to the good place, because many MPs spent yesterday afternoon telling us. But you can easily envisage a Sartrean short story in which a man is hellishly trapped in some windbags anecdote about him changing in the front seat of a car, condemned to spend all eternity never quite reaching the moment where he can fasten the belt and exit.

The genuinely interesting tales from Philips genuinely storied life could all be read last Saturday. Since then, the currents and crosscurrents of reaction have revealed rather more about other people  even other countries  than they have about him. I kept thinking of the Friends episode questioning whether there is any truly selfless good deed, as Keir Starmer yesterday chose to lionise the dukes quiet virtues and discipline, while Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson preferred to insist a history of what might appear casual racism was in fact just a man trying to break the ice, to get things moving, to get people laughing.

Remainers have made sledgehammer references to the Europeanism Philip brought to the UK, while others pointedly claimed he was a typical refugee. Some people were simply telling other people about themselves: I am someone who values duty and constancy or I am the sort of person who is too grown-up and egalitarian for such things. Others have yet to get to the bottom of themselves: I am weeping for a man who thought tears a sign of ridiculous weakness.

There certainly have been many signs of weakness, such as the BBC news anchor for whom breaking news seemed to presage almost breaking down as she read the palace statement announcing the dukes death. Do buck up, madam! Others loved it, naturally. It got great reviews in MailOnlines comment section, where emotion was equated with a sense of occasion.Nigel Frottage immediately decided the tribute from Prince Harrys foundation wasnt anywhere near emotional enough, claiming it evidenced contempt. Do buck up, sir! Nigel and many others would have benefited from being packed off to Philip-era Gordonstoun, where they would have been forced to wake to cold showers and barefoot runs, and have this absolute wetness knocked out of them.

Meanwhile, the BBCs wall-to-wall Friday coverage has become the most complained-about event in British TV history  but a full 116 actual Britons also complained that the Beeb was making it too easy to complain about its coverage. Honestly. No one IN the royal family has ever been a tenth as mad as some people are ABOUT the royal family  not even George III.

Speaking of America, I enjoyed a report in the entertainment industry news bible Deadline  Blanket Coverage of Prince Philips Death Proves To Be a Big Turn-Off For British TV Viewers  which seemed to view the event simply as an unforced ratings catastrophe. I suddenly clicked that American showbiz being so resolutely on Meghans side is partly rooted in Hollywoods gorgeously atavistic commercialism. They must feel pure incomprehension that the royal family should have lost/driven away/whatever one of their biggest box-office stars. In this reading, the Windsors are like a golden-age studio that has simply failed to hang on to a highly bankable performer. Ultimately it was a talent management failure  proper showbiz sacrilege.

Over here, the dukes death was one of those moments that neatly displays how social media has changed peoples behaviour. The film critic David Thomson is brilliant on how the advent of Sky Sports changed how footballers carry themselves on the pitch. The explosion in camera numbers and angles has turned them into entirely different performers to their predecessors from simpler visual times. Footballers are now television stars  and their gestures and expressions have consequently become tailored to the medium, being predominantly for the benefit of its audience. As Thomson puts it, they know they are part of a system of close-ups and slow motion.

Something similar has happened on a mass scale with social media. People are far more performative online in accordance with their consciousness of being watched. My colleague Jonathan Freedland made me laugh recently when he noted how Twitter had turned everyone into the archbishop of Canterbury, somehow feeling that every major news story requires them to issue an official statement. Huge numbers of people now regard themselves as bound to post the sort of formal reactions to Philips death that were once the preserve of former presidents of the United States or the queen of Denmark.

Im not talking about the sort of things you can imagine people saying conversationally to others back when not everything was pixels  I hadnt realised his sisters werent allowed at the wedding, or my mum met him at the WI and said he was lovely. No, Im on about this type of stuff: Hugely sad at the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. He was a modernising influence on the House of Windsor, and his prickly exterior hid passions few understood. My thoughts are with the Queen. Why thank you, random 41-year-old dude from the internet, and welcome to the Pooter party. But really  this is the sort of pontification one formerly expected only from absurdly pompous people utterly devoid of self-awareness or public standing, such as newspaper columnists.

A nation of archbishops-slash-newspaper-columnists  yet another thing Prince Philip surely wouldnt have wanted. But then, neither royal fans nor royal detractors care entirely selflessly about what the royals want. Emotions are for us, not them. They are mostly required to serve as Rorschach blots, in which we see only what we wish and reveal only ourselves. Knowingly or otherwise.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/13/prince-philip-tributes-duke-nation
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #623 on: April 13, 2021, 10:47:17 pm »
Cheers me dears
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 10:34:48 am »
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm »
Unbe-fucking-lievable.



https://twitter.com/MarinaHyde/status/1382265673246777344

Maybe he should go in a prison uniform with 'nonce' carved into his forehead

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 01:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm
Unbe-fucking-lievable.



https://twitter.com/MarinaHyde/status/1382265673246777344

Maybe he should go in a prison uniform with 'nonce' carved into his forehead




yeah but Meghan is the daughter of Satan
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm »
That actually reminds me of being with Andrew in Beaumont Park in Huddersfield. All the kids were messing about with home-made boats and model yachts in the park pond. Most of them were made with paper in truth. But we were having a good time. Then Andrew arrives with his little brother and they're carrying this massive model of the Ark Royal. Andrew also has on this white admiral's uniform, specially made to fit a kid you know, and he keeps whacking his brother with a toy cutlass. "Get them to build a slipway so I can launch my ship" he tells his brother - and he points his cutlass our way. "I mean those oiks", he says "Tell them to leave their stupid little boats alone and build a slipway for my boat." His brother - I think his name was Ted - was looking scared shitless. I didn't know whether he was frightened of us or his big brother. Anyway, he comes over to where we're lekking and says "Would you help us make a slipway please?" Then suddenly Andrew storms over and grabs his brother by the collar, yanking him out of the way. "Less of the 'please' Teddy. They're our servants. You tell them what to do." And he shows him. "I'm the admiral", he tells us, "and you're all Jack Tars. Now snap to it and build me a slipway."

He nearly drowned of course. Beaumont Park pond was only a foot deep I think, but when we threw him in he must have panicked and started swallowing water and then his head went under and for a moment it looked like 'the Admiral' was going down to Davy Jones's locker. We pulled him out naturally, though I must admit as the years have gone by I've often wondered whether we should have left him to his fate.

Teddy was pathetically grateful we'd saved his brother and he started chatting nervously and wouldn't shut up. He was looking forward to going home and watching 'It's a Knock-Out' and going on about the Mini-Marathon and whether we liked Eddie Waring best or Stuart Hall. And then I remember him saying "My brother Andrew loves Stuart Hall. He wants to be Stuart Hall."

It didn't mean anything special at the time, but when I reflect on it now I wonder if Teddy was trying to give us a hint about something darker?

Any road, hope Andrew gets to wear his admiral's uniform again. I don't suppose he's worn it since Beaumont Park.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #628 on: Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm »
I think he should be allowed to wear the admirals uniform, for no other reason than that it heaps even more ridicule on both himself and monarchy in general, showing them for the shameless bunch of dysfunctional deluded charlatans they are.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #629 on: Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm
That actually reminds me of being with Andrew in Beaumont Park in Huddersfield. All the kids were messing about with home-made boats and model yachts in the park pond. Most of them were made with paper in truth. But we were having a good time. Then Andrew arrives with his little brother and they're carrying this massive model of the Ark Royal. Andrew also has on this white admiral's uniform, specially made to fit a kid you know, and he keeps whacking his brother with a toy cutlass. "Get them to build a slipway so I can launch my ship" he tells his brother - and he points his cutlass our way. "I mean those oiks", he says "Tell them to leave their stupid little boats alone and build a slipway for my boat." His brother - I think his name was Ted - was looking scared shitless. I didn't know whether he was frightened of us or his big brother. Anyway, he comes over to where we're lekking and says "Would you help us make a slipway please?" Then suddenly Andrew storms over and grabs his brother by the collar, yanking him out of the way. "Less of the 'please' Teddy. They're our servants. You tell them what to do." And he shows him. "I'm the admiral", he tells us, "and you're all Jack Tars. Now snap to it and build me a slipway."

He nearly drowned of course. Beaumont Park pond was only a foot deep I think, but when we threw him in he must have panicked and started swallowing water and then his head went under and for a moment it looked like 'the Admiral' was going down to Davy Jones's locker. We pulled him out naturally, though I must admit as the years have gone by I've often wondered whether we should have left him to his fate.

Teddy was pathetically grateful we'd saved his brother and he started chatting nervously and wouldn't shut up. He was looking forward to going home and watching 'It's a Knock-Out' and going on about the Mini-Marathon and whether we liked Eddie Waring best or Stuart Hall. And then I remember him saying "My brother Andrew loves Stuart Hall. He wants to be Stuart Hall."

It didn't mean anything special at the time, but when I reflect on it now I wonder if Teddy was trying to give us a hint about something darker?

Any road, hope Andrew gets to wear his admiral's uniform again. I don't suppose he's worn it since Beaumont Park.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #630 on: Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm
I think he should be allowed to wear the admirals uniform, for no other reason than that it heaps even more ridicule on both himself and monarchy in general, showing them for the shameless bunch of dysfunctional deluded charlatans they are.

Will Fergie get to wear the French maid's outfit and Harry is Waffen SS outfit in those circumstances?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #631 on: Yesterday at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:24:13 pm
Will Fergie get to wear the French maid's outfit and Harry is Waffen SS outfit in those circumstances?
They should all just wear their It's a Knockout gear and have done with it. He probably feels he has totally rejuvenated his career after his bravura performance before the cameras the other day - reminded me of IDS when he was pretending to produce tears whilst talking about some single mum or other.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #632 on: Yesterday at 04:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm
That actually reminds me of being with Andrew in Beaumont Park in Huddersfield. All the kids were messing about with home-made boats and model yachts in the park pond. Most of them were made with paper in truth. But we were having a good time. Then Andrew arrives with his little brother and they're carrying this massive model of the Ark Royal. Andrew also has on this white admiral's uniform, specially made to fit a kid you know, and he keeps whacking his brother with a toy cutlass. "Get them to build a slipway so I can launch my ship" he tells his brother - and he points his cutlass our way. "I mean those oiks", he says "Tell them to leave their stupid little boats alone and build a slipway for my boat." His brother - I think his name was Ted - was looking scared shitless. I didn't know whether he was frightened of us or his big brother. Anyway, he comes over to where we're lekking and says "Would you help us make a slipway please?" Then suddenly Andrew storms over and grabs his brother by the collar, yanking him out of the way. "Less of the 'please' Teddy. They're our servants. You tell them what to do." And he shows him. "I'm the admiral", he tells us, "and you're all Jack Tars. Now snap to it and build me a slipway."

He nearly drowned of course. Beaumont Park pond was only a foot deep I think, but when we threw him in he must have panicked and started swallowing water and then his head went under and for a moment it looked like 'the Admiral' was going down to Davy Jones's locker. We pulled him out naturally, though I must admit as the years have gone by I've often wondered whether we should have left him to his fate.

Teddy was pathetically grateful we'd saved his brother and he started chatting nervously and wouldn't shut up. He was looking forward to going home and watching 'It's a Knock-Out' and going on about the Mini-Marathon and whether we liked Eddie Waring best or Stuart Hall. And then I remember him saying "My brother Andrew loves Stuart Hall. He wants to be Stuart Hall."

It didn't mean anything special at the time, but when I reflect on it now I wonder if Teddy was trying to give us a hint about something darker?

Any road, hope Andrew gets to wear his admiral's uniform again. I don't suppose he's worn it since Beaumont Park.
Did he come back to Beaumont Park much in later life Yorkie. People do get quite nostalgic about things like that. I could imagine if he was in Yorkshire that he would often pop up to the kiddies play area with his 'uncle' Jimmy.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #633 on: Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:00:36 pm
They should all just wear their It's a Knockout gear and have done with it. He probably feels he has totally rejuvenated his career after his bravura performance before the cameras the other day - reminded me of IDS when he was pretending to produce tears whilst talking about some single mum or other.

They could use the event to attempt to rehabilitate Stuart Hall as well.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #634 on: Yesterday at 04:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:04:25 pm
Did he come back to Beaumont Park much in later life Yorkie. People do get quite nostalgic about things like that. I could imagine if he was in Yorkshire that he would often pop up to the kiddies play area with his 'uncle' Jimmy.

I can't be certain but I doubt it Doc. Walpole Estate is quite near Beaumont Park and that's the sort of place where they chase paediatricians out of town, never mind the kind of thing that Andrew is.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #635 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
What do we think of the Liverpool Labour councillor who said what she thought about Prince Philip, was forced to apologise, then said it again on her FB, calling out any potential "grasses" on her page, who has now been suspended?

I think she went a bit far calling him a fascist - yes he was an old dickhead in the way you might see in an old novel, but the guy fought against the real thing - but it seems that a lot of people who class themselves as socialist in this country have the same doff-capping blind spot as any number of other people in the country.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 09:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
What do we think of the Liverpool Labour councillor who said what she thought about Prince Philip, was forced to apologise, then said it again on her FB, calling out any potential "grasses" on her page, who has now been suspended?

I think she went a bit far calling him a fascist - yes he was an old dickhead in the way you might see in an old novel, but the guy fought against the real thing - but it seems that a lot of people who class themselves as socialist in this country have the same doff-capping blind spot as any number of other people in the country.

He fought against the Real Thing?

Fucking hell. Out of order that. "You to Me are Everything" was a cracking song.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #637 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:58:17 pm
Unbe-fucking-lievable.



https://twitter.com/MarinaHyde/status/1382265673246777344

Maybe he should go in a prison uniform with 'nonce' carved into his forehead



The only uniform I want to see that c*nt in, is an Orange Jumpsuit when he gets thrown into a SuperMax.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #638 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
I see after Andys tantrum about wearing his Nelson play suit Nan has decreed they all have to wear civvies.

Thatll piss them of more than the allegations of Andys sexual shenanigans.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #639 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:46:34 pm
That actually reminds me of being with Andrew in Beaumont Park in Huddersfield. All the kids were messing about with home-made boats and model yachts in the park pond. Most of them were made with paper in truth. But we were having a good time. Then Andrew arrives with his little brother and they're carrying this massive model of the Ark Royal. Andrew also has on this white admiral's uniform, specially made to fit a kid you know, and he keeps whacking his brother with a toy cutlass. "Get them to build a slipway so I can launch my ship" he tells his brother - and he points his cutlass our way. "I mean those oiks", he says "Tell them to leave their stupid little boats alone and build a slipway for my boat." His brother - I think his name was Ted - was looking scared shitless. I didn't know whether he was frightened of us or his big brother. Anyway, he comes over to where we're lekking and says "Would you help us make a slipway please?" Then suddenly Andrew storms over and grabs his brother by the collar, yanking him out of the way. "Less of the 'please' Teddy. They're our servants. You tell them what to do." And he shows him. "I'm the admiral", he tells us, "and you're all Jack Tars. Now snap to it and build me a slipway."

He nearly drowned of course. Beaumont Park pond was only a foot deep I think, but when we threw him in he must have panicked and started swallowing water and then his head went under and for a moment it looked like 'the Admiral' was going down to Davy Jones's locker. We pulled him out naturally, though I must admit as the years have gone by I've often wondered whether we should have left him to his fate.

Teddy was pathetically grateful we'd saved his brother and he started chatting nervously and wouldn't shut up. He was looking forward to going home and watching 'It's a Knock-Out' and going on about the Mini-Marathon and whether we liked Eddie Waring best or Stuart Hall. And then I remember him saying "My brother Andrew loves Stuart Hall. He wants to be Stuart Hall."

It didn't mean anything special at the time, but when I reflect on it now I wonder if Teddy was trying to give us a hint about something darker?

Any road, hope Andrew gets to wear his admiral's uniform again. I don't suppose he's worn it since Beaumont Park.


You know, I'm really beginning to think you're making some of this up now.
