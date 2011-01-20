Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194



Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.



Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong!



Yep I come from a hotbed of monarchism - Royal Deeside - though there is still plenty of support elsewhere in Scotland too, although it is lower than most of the UK.