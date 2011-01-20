« previous next »
Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 13778 times)

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Yep I come from a hotbed of monarchism - Royal Deeside - though there is still plenty of support elsewhere in Scotland too, although it is lower than most of the UK.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:27:19 pm
Lots of support for the royal family in Wales and Scotland (and defo plenty among certain obvious parts of NI)
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/royal-family-support-wales-queen-17299194

Not going to pretend I relate to it, but it's not just an English phenomenon (as that survey shows, a constituency in Liverpool had the lowest support in the UK - something to be proud of in my book). Still, am no less embarased to be from a country that shuts down its public health communications during a pandemic because of some old man/bloodline.

Also, at risk of inviting the wrath of some of those who think there's loads of posters on here supporting the royal family, but I reckon most greeks probably care about his fighting against the Axis who occupied greece more than his advocacy to the british museum. Got nothing to back that up to be fair though haha, could be wrong! :)

Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm
Weren't the Greek royals banned from setting foot in the country for a while? Was Philip included in that?

Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
Yes, he was exiled when he was 18 months old.

Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #604 on: Today at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Was he a really whiney baby?

Yorky?

Well his kids have to get it from somewhere, and they certainly don't get it from Lizzie's side of the family.
