Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 10375 times)

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm
Well it appears the beeb marathon fawning session ends today at 2pm.

Thank heavens - its so ridiculous and nobody buys it. I bet Phil himself would have found it a pile of sycophantic nonsense. Good man, normal man, bad man? Who knows? Leave it to his karma. Rest in peace Phillip
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:56:34 am
Are you not thinking of Jurassic Park?
More like, "I'm Anastasia and so's me wife".
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:30:28 pm
"Being born in a stable does not make one a horse".

I'm assuming you communicate nationality and ethnicity like this with brits? Would you say someone not white wasn't English?

Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:42:09 pm
Shit Athens
;D

Olympiacos all the way
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 02:30:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm
Well it appears the beeb marathon fawning session ends today at 2pm.
still going on radio 6, ffs, instrumentals!!!!
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm »

Oh !
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm
I'm assuming you communicate nationality and ethnicity like this with brits? Would you say someone not white wasn't English?

Communicate(?) what with what? I'm not talking about nationality at all!

I think there's a group of people here talking about Greek as a nationality and another group talking about Greek as an ethnicity, and those two groups are arguing at each other without laying down the framework of what the debate is over.

Philip's line was transplanted into the newly-independent Greece in the mid 1800s. From a quick check earlier, none of his direct male ancestors married locally. So in terms of his DNA, he's got no Greek ancestry. Was he legally a Greek citizen? Sure, and I never said otherwise.

Your attempt to bring racist insinuations into what is otherwise an interesting discussion is unbecoming.

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 03:30:21 pm »
What's with this 2-minute silence bullshit? Maradona gets 1, Clemence gets 1, this tax-sponging dinosaur gets 2? What a joke monarchies are, an embarrassment to the country.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:56:34 am
Are you not thinking of Jurassic Park?

They should put that on telly today....as a tribute to him. 

RIP
 
(Racist Insensitive Parasite)
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm »
Bbc news tonight was supposed to end at 5.50 followed by regional news.  Theyve extended it to waffle outside Windsor castle, so assume regional news is cancelled.  Still going on and Witchell wheeled back into studio
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:30:28 pm
"Being born in a stable does not make one a horse".

Being born in Greece to a father who was also born in Greece, well, that makes you Greek.  If you're a horse born in a stable you're a horse.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:40:26 am
Born in Greece, yes. But not ethnically Greek.
Ethnicity is a social construct. It is undetectable in the human genome.

If you are born in Greece and have taken on Greek cultural expression and identity, you are ethnically Greek.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm
Well it appears the beeb marathon fawning session ends today at 2pm.

Thank goodness for that. I tried to watch some Old Grey Whistle Test episodes on BBC 4 last night and not only was it cancelled, they actually suspended all programming for the night and directed viewers to BBC 1 for a 'news update'.

I've been lucky enough to miss all of the coverage up to now. Mind you, I've not opened the morning paper yet. I won't be bothering with the telly until some paranormal stuff comes on later tonight.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm
Communicate(?) what with what? I'm not talking about nationality at all!

I think there's a group of people here talking about Greek as a nationality and another group talking about Greek as an ethnicity, and those two groups are arguing at each other without laying down the framework of what the debate is over.

Philip's line was transplanted into the newly-independent Greece in the mid 1800s. From a quick check earlier, none of his direct male ancestors married locally. So in terms of his DNA, he's got no Greek ancestry. Was he legally a Greek citizen? Sure, and I never said otherwise.

Your attempt to bring racist insinuations into what is otherwise an interesting discussion is unbecoming.



He was born in Corfu Greece, and his dad was born in Athens Greece.

I didn't insinuate, I asked you a direct question. Nothing passive in that.

You say you never said otherwise, but when I said he was from Greece you gave the stable quote which was disagreeing I thought
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm
Thank goodness for that. I tried to watch some Old Grey Whistle Test episodes on BBC 4 last night and not only was it cancelled, they actually suspended all programming for the night and directed viewers to BBC 1 for a 'news update'.

I've been lucky enough to miss all of the coverage up to now. Mind you, I've not opened the morning paper yet. I won't be bothering with the telly until some paranormal stuff comes on later tonight.

You mean when a woman with long black hair switches on your TV and climbs out of a well?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:43:09 pm »
Can't help having a little chuckle at people on a LFC forum crying because people aren't giving a Royal due respect. Can't help not being too surprised either.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 07:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm
Thank goodness for that. I tried to watch some Old Grey Whistle Test episodes on BBC 4 last night and not only was it cancelled, they actually suspended all programming for the night and directed viewers to BBC 1 for a 'news update'.

I've been lucky enough to miss all of the coverage up to now. Mind you, I've not opened the morning paper yet. I won't be bothering with the telly until some paranormal stuff comes on later tonight.

What news were they expecting, he'd come back to life?

Was that the prog you were watching?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:43:09 pm
Can't help having a little chuckle at people on a LFC forum crying because people aren't giving a Royal due respect. Can't help not being too surprised either.

Who is that then ?  There are some,myself included, that basically think a royal has died, and meh.  I respect a 73 year marriage,. I respect those who served.  That's it.  I think people slating him when it's easier to just shrug your shoulders are just wasting energy.

Any chance of highlighting those crying over a lack of respect ? Personally, I've seen none of that, just varying degrees of antipathy.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm
Who is that then ?  There are some,myself included, that basically think a royal has died, and meh.  I respect a 73 year marriage,. I respect those who served.  That's it.  I think people slating him when it's easier to just shrug your shoulders are just waisting energy.

Any chance of highlighting those crying over a lack of respect ? Personally, I've seen none of that, just varying degrees of antipathy.
Its all so binary...

Why is everything love/hate... is there no nuance in the world?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 08:20:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:45 pm
Its all so binary...

Why is everything love/hate... is there no nuance in the world?

No nuance, just more opportunities for a bit of snide here and there. And being morally superior.

And the 'stable ' debate.

Arthur Wellesley when described as Irish ( born in Dublin) said 'Just because you are born in a stable does not make you a horse'. Although there is a school of thought that the quote was only attributed to him.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 08:29:53 pm »
The EFL games are getting moved next week https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56705816

At least we're not playing on the Saturday so can keep away from the circus
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 08:51:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:24 pm
What news were they expecting, he'd come back to life?

Was that the prog you were watching?

Reminds me of that Top Secret quote.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 09:01:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:45 pm
Its all so binary...

Why is everything love/hate... is there no nuance in the world?

His son is one.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:01:16 pm
His son is one.

Which one ?

Epstein's mate or Saville's mate.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm »
Two minutes of silence.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm
Two minutes of silence.

Two shots of sambuca.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm »
Two minutes to midnight.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:01:38 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:43:09 pm
Can't help having a little chuckle at people on a LFC forum crying because people aren't giving a Royal due respect. Can't help not being too surprised either.

I agree, too many touchy two faced c*nts who want to defend their own corner and feel aggrieved, yet mock others for defending theirs. You couldn't make this place up, could you.

Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
"it's to darn pretty for a man that don't wanna die" two more minutes to go.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #508 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
Is it officially over? Does the rest of the world exist now?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #509 on: Today at 12:32:28 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:24:16 am
Is it officially over? Does the rest of the world exist now?


Nope. See above article about PL rescheduling. Won't be surprised if they force the players to bow their heads again. Fuck off with this shit, I used to have a casual disdain for the Royals but now I want them all guillotined so well done, Establishment.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #510 on: Today at 02:07:30 am »
RIP and all that.

The ensuing media circus makes me glad I wasn't born or live in a nation with a monarchy though.
