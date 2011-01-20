« previous next »
Prince Phillip has died

Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #360 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:04:42 pm
I remember a story a few years ago where Philip pranked her.  He had dressed up as one of the guards, with full red uniform and bearskin hat.  The Queen clocked him as she walked by and was photographed tittering to herself.



I'm by no means certain of course, but if he can pull a stunt like that and get that kind of a response, they were probably still very close.

Not a prank.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/prince-philip-prank-queen/
Red Berry

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #361 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:17:08 pm
Not a prank.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/prince-philip-prank-queen/

Ah right, interesting.  I remember the article vaguely back when I still read newspapers.  Think it popped up in the Mirror, but might be wrong.  I knew he did official duties and such in the uniform but clearly got the context wrong. 

To me they still came across as a close couple though.
Sangria

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #362 on: Today at 09:38:45 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:27:13 pm
Ah right, interesting.  I remember the article vaguely back when I still read newspapers.  Think it popped up in the Mirror, but might be wrong.  I knew he did official duties and such in the uniform but clearly got the context wrong. 

To me they still came across as a close couple though.

I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.
Jshooters

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #363 on: Today at 09:44:14 pm
Hazell

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm
Al 666

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #365 on: Today at 10:00:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:38:45 pm
I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.

It is very simple.



Apparently, Elizabeths attraction towards Philip was noted by his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who described their first meeting as a great success in his diary.

Philip was 13, Liz was 8.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/royal-family/prince-philip-death-queen-meet-marriage-b1784485.html

Lord Mountbatten was heavily linked to the Kincara boys home scandal.

Then we have Prince Charles and Jimmy Saville plus Prince Andrew and Epstein.

It would be unfortunate for a family to be associated with three paedophile rings. When you are protected by Royal protection officers and the security services then it goes beyond unfortunate for me. 
Red Berry

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #366 on: Today at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:38:45 pm
I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.

Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"
ShakaHislop

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #367 on: Today at 10:09:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts.

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

No.

I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive. Apart from that, I don't recognise the "public service" that Liz and Phil have supposedly given.
a treeless whopper

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #368 on: Today at 10:11:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

Tourists love the buildings and history. The royals do fuck all.
rob1966

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #369 on: Today at 10:16:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:04:42 pm
I remember a story a few years ago where Philip pranked her.  He had dressed up as one of the guards, with full red uniform and bearskin hat.  The Queen clocked him as she walked by and was photographed tittering to herself.



I'm by no means certain of course, but if he can pull a stunt like that and get that kind of a response, they were probably still very close.

That is a good pic that. If they were still close, it will be bad for her, likely she will pass away soon. My old next door neighbour was full of life, then his wife of 60 years died and he just wasted away, horrible to see, he was so lost without her.
Jshooters

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #370 on: Today at 10:20:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:50:41 pm
Seamless.

Sasha would be proud
west_london_red

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #371 on: Today at 10:21:23 pm
Whens the Fresh Prince of California flying back? Thatll be entertaining.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #372 on: Today at 10:24:49 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:20:24 pm
Sasha would be proud

Just cut into that too early, was waiting for the drop.
Al 666

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #373 on: Today at 10:27:49 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:00:32 pm
Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have.  But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.

I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media.  That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts. 

Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly).  He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt.  He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.

I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy.  Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"

Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.   
Commie Bobbie

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #374 on: Today at 10:33:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:27:49 pm
Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.   

Thing is - nothing at all will be done or actioned until a) they're dead or b) they're incapacitated so are unable to be tried.

Standard Establishment. Always happens.
John C

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #375 on: Today at 10:45:53 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 10:09:33 pm
I don't see service in a war that many ordinary people were forced to participate in as something especially impressive.
Yep, my great Uncle was one of two people that died in the sinking of a ship. We think he was shot in the water.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:11:10 pm
The royals do fuck all.
Some people may suggest that considering what I've posted above PP's actions may have prevented similar atrocities.

Who are the Royal's though? I'm not a Royalist, but I think you check the Queen and PP engagements they have been fairly busy over the years.
ShakaHislop

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #376 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:45:53 pm
Yep, my great Uncle was one of two people that died in the sinking of a ship. We think he was shot in the water.Some people may suggest that considering what I've posted above PP's actions may have prevented similar atrocities.

Who are the Royal's though? I'm not a Royalist, but I think you check the Queen and PP engagements they have been fairly busy over the years.

The vast majority of people work for a living. Again, it's the royals getting their arses licked for things that other people are expected to do without fanfare.
Red Berry

Re: Prince Phillip has died
Reply #377 on: Today at 10:53:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:27:49 pm
Sorry but the bolded bit simply isn't good enough.

He was the father of Charles and Andrew and despite Royal protection officers and the security services he allowed them to be involved with paedophiles.

Allegedly calling them a nonce simply doesn't cut it.

Any father will scream his sons out in private.  I'm not justifying or excusing any alleged bad behaviour, but Philip would have left them in no doubt what he thought of them. 

I'm not pontificating on the potential scenarios.
