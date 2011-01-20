I always thought of them as another Victoria-Albert couple, but luckier than the original to have been together for much longer. I don't get the sheer amount of venom being directed at him. If it's to do with the royalty business, it's the Queen who runs the Firm, in the manner originated by George V. If it's to do with his casual racism, it's no worse than other members of privileged classes, especially of that era, and he's done a hell of a lot more in substance to warrant nothing more than rolled eyes.



Well I consider myself a British Republican, in the sense I feel the Royal Family has served whatever purpose it once had - that's largely down to the Queen and Prince Philip not exercising the influence and power that, on paper, they have. But of course, the tourists love them, and the country needs that tourist money, so for the time being at least they'll stick around.I do feel Philip was something of a national embarrassment, and that his misdemeanours have repeatedly been painted over in the media. That said, he served in the war, and I think we can all agree that the older royals have made a bigger contribution to society than their younger counterparts.Plus, if Philip truly is the kind of guy we all seem to think he is, I could well imagine him shouting at Andrew, "You screaming, bloody nonce!" (allegedly). He wasn't the kind of man to hold back in private, even if publicly he could say nowt. He was probably a very hard father to deal with, but equally it's fair to say he has good reason to be disappointed with some of his kids.I remember a Jimmy Tarbuck joke (probably from a less politically correct age). Prince Charles described his life as a Greek Tragedy. Prince Philip said, "leave me out of it!"