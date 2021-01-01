Odd feeling this.



I can hardly say I'm gutted, but the guy was a party of the country's cultural furniture. Whilst I have no doubt he was involved in shady shit that we'll never know about, he may well have also done a lot of good stuff behind the scenes as well.



When my dad died back in 2000, Philip was already the same age Joe Biden is now - and people are always concerned about him being old. I guess it's another loss for that generation.



As much as we love to diss the royal family on here, at least we can say Philip made a far greater contribution to this country and the world than the likes of Donald Trump ever did or will.