« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Prince Phillip has died  (Read 1943 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:57:11 pm
Maybe they've swapped. So a Royal death and a Pope getting married.

Don't you dare steal my joke... :D

Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:43:40 pm
If the pope now announces that he'll get married this year, we win the CL again, right?
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:08:37 pm
Assuming they don't call it off, like after Diana.

Wed planned to watch the game in a pub in London that day.  Naturally we still went out and it ended up a day on the tear minus the footie.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,302
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Wyatt on Planet Rock - I'm sure you'll join us as we pay respects... oh do fuck off

Respect is earn't, not given because of who you married.

They'd better knock this shit off by tomorrow, I'm working all day and look forward to the music on a Saturday.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,302
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:13:23 pm
Wed planned to watch the game in a pub in London that day.  Naturally we still went out and it ended up a day on the tear minus the footie.

Affected you that bad did it?
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,894
  • kopite
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
Bit naughty from Camilla...

(You need to know the name of the ice cream in question!)


https://d2qpatdq99d39w.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/19143006/camilla.jpg
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:36 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,644
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:18:15 pm »
He looked haggered in the end...Mary Berry to play him in The Crown during his last days.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Was gonna say, my theory is more that he died about four years ago and they've just been using strings and peanut butter when he attends anything
They were doing this with the Queen Mother for bloody years.  Any appearance from about 95 onwards was full on Weekend at Bernie's.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,754
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:20:00 pm »
Just missed out on his letter from Liz.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,193
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:09:37 pm
Nicholas Witchell will now dominate BBC news over the weekend.

The man is not well.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Seis Veces
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:08:24 pm
My mate from Kent just said on the phone to me, "they (the Royals) have worked harder for this country than we'll ever work", I put the phone down on the twat.

So many people think like this and it absolutely sickens me.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,170
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Don't you dare steal my joke... :D

Hahaha you should be worried if we are thinkning along the same lines!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,524
  • JFT 96
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:23:17 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:08:51 pm
:D

Youve made up that middle one surely!

No it's true.

Duke of Edinburgh died the same week as the Madrid game 2021.

Duke of Luxemborg died week before  Barca game 2019.

Raunier of Monaco died week of Juve game 2005.

Duke of Edinburgh, Duke of Luxemborg, Prince Raunier and Liverpool, all European royalty  ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:27:35 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm »
The good die young.
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Fucks sake, today's The Chase cancelled. Now I'm sad.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,541
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:20:14 pm
The man is not well.

That's an usual way to say he's dead Sian.  ;D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:22:52 pm
Hahaha you should be worried if we are thinkning along the same lines!

Not so much thinking along the same lines more you nicking all my great material... ;)
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm »
Only 30 allowed at funerals due to Covid isn't it. Let's see if the rules apply to everyone as we are all in this together right?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,616
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 01:31:27 pm
That's an usual way to say he's dead Sian.  ;D

Nicholas Witchell seems more undead to me to be honest.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:45:38 pm
FFS, Planet Rock is playing all soft rock now in tribute to the arl paedo.
Im listening in the car and noticed this. Are they genuinely doing that? Come on Darren Reddick, bring out some dad rock.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,422
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
What is playing over the airwaves? Rule Britannia?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,616
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:29 pm
What is playing over the airwaves? Rule Britannia?

Bigmouth Strikes Again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,110
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:34:50 pm »
The Beeb are finally unleashing all 20 or so obituary articles they have had in the can for the past 6 months or so.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,202
  • JFT96.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:35:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:09:37 pm
Nicholas Witchell will now dominate BBC news over the weekend.

I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is.




Those were the words of Prince Charles, not mine.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:36:53 pm »
Bozo the Clown: "He [Philip] was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable."

Yeah, loved the natural world, did Phil:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/prince-philip-proudly-poses-tiger-6174056
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:37:39 pm »
What's it gonna be like when the baked bean pops orf. I find her less obnoxious than the others, but after the BBC has finished with her, God knows.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:37:39 pm
What's it gonna be like when the baked bean pops orf. I find her less obnoxious than the others, but after the BBC has finished with her, God knows.

No idea but I'm expecting at least 3 days off
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,182
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #146 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
Any Zelda fans think he looks like a real life Ganondorf?
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,053
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:18:15 pm
He looked haggered in the end...Mary Berry to play him in The Crown during his last days.

This has cracked me up  ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm »
Only a matter of time before Inspector Knacker of the Thought Police comes trying to arrest us all for the 'malicious communications' in this thread.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,161
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:12:28 pm
This country is absolutely bonkers when it comes to these freeloaders.
I would say that half the population aren't arsed but the half that do are mental with it
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,422
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:39:10 pm
Any Zelda fans think he looks like a real life Ganondorf?

 :D

More like the Palpatine from Star Wars when he becomes the Emperor.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,676
Re: Prince Phillip has died
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:42:36 pm »
Odd feeling this.

I can hardly say I'm gutted, but the guy was a party of the country's cultural furniture.  Whilst I have no doubt he was involved in shady shit that we'll never know about, he may well have also done a lot of good stuff behind the scenes as well.

When my dad died back in 2000, Philip was already the same age Joe Biden is now - and people are always concerned about him being old. I guess it's another loss for that generation.

As much as we love to diss the royal family on here, at least we can say Philip made a far greater contribution to this country and the world than the likes of Donald Trump ever did or will.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 