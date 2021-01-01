Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall.



He was excellent. And what's more, we need his leadership on the pitch. For me, one of the biggest problems against Madrid the other night, especially in the first half, was a total lack of any kind of leadership. I love Gini as a player, but he's not captain material. In the ongoing absence of Hendo, we need someone shouting the odds and making sure everyone is doing their job, ensure we play as the cohesive unit we know we are capable of being, rather than a bunch of headless chickens. I don't know if Milner will play, and I don't know who he should come in for, but if he doesn't start, someone else really needs to step up and fill that role.Oh how I long for a return of the days when I could look forward to a home league game against mid-table opposition knowing a win was almost a nailed-on certainty... We're a shadow of that team at the moment, but anything less than three points today would be getting towards final nail in coffin territory as far as our top 4 hopes are concerned. Fingers crossed, Villa's own dismal form and lack of floppy-haired tosser will work in our favour.