Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Andy Madley. Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.
Hmmm... tricky enough opponents these.Gonna be tough to beat.
Im never one to want to see what goes on behind the scenes but I would love to know what the fuck happened inside the club between the 2nd half of the WBA game and where we are now.At the start of December we were on a bit of a roll, had thrashed Palace, looked confident against WBA and scored early. Then it was like the machine was switched off and we spiralled into what we have now, which is a side and manager who are pretty much a shell of themselves, not confident anymore and have made loads of mistakes.I dont understand how confidence built up after 3 years just evaporated. But maybe its true thats it takes longer to gain it than it takes to lose it. Its just we lost it in a snap.I have been one who puts this season down to injuries but I have to say the closer we get to the end of the season the less I feel that we can just flick a switch and be back to title contending levels next season.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
All managers targeted him including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Leicester, Brighton, Leeds and Aston Villa . It is very obvious. He is out of form this season. If the player is not performing, take him out from starting lineup and you can bring him as a sub, so you can build his confidence. Leicester vs Liverpool in Anfield, Milner played right back. He is older but more intelligent, got better positioning than Trent and can Tackle.
Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall.
Milners a far worse defender than Trent
Unless we change how we build up/attack that side is going to be targeted whoever plays there as well
Then why this does not happen to our left side? It is obvious, Leeds, Aston Villa, Southampton (his mistake), Manchester city against Sterling, Brighton, Leicester, Chelsea, Real Madrid. This could more depending on who he plays against. Losing possession, out of position, poor one on one. Klop is not doing him any good by keep playing him.
Because of how we attack and build up through Trent leaves a lot more space to attack, especially so when it's not got Henderson and Gomez/Matip on that side. I'd also say more teams have right footers playing from the left naturally than left footed on the right, that makes it a more obvious place to counter/exploit
.Trent had made 2 mistakes leading to goals, against Southampton and RM. His one on one defending is poor against city and other players. His positioning is poor, against Chelsea goal and against Real Madrid 3rd goal. His Arial weakness exposed against Brighton.We had Henderson and Van Dijk who are right footed player putting passes to Salah who plays on the left so It does matter what foot you use.
Not the most creative midfield.
klopp losing trust in Thiago
is Jones injured!? he was in good form too
