Author Topic: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.  (Read 5422 times)

Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:18:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

Hmmm... tricky enough opponents these.

Gonna be tough to beat.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 12:18:22 pm
Hmmm... tricky enough opponents these.

Gonna be tough to beat.
Its a tough line up to be sure, although we have faced worse this season.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:26:16 am
Im never one to want to see what goes on behind the scenes but I would love to know what the fuck happened inside the club between the 2nd half of the WBA game and where we are now.

At the start of December we were on a bit of a roll, had thrashed Palace, looked confident against WBA and scored early. Then it was like the machine was switched off and we spiralled into what we have now, which is a side and manager who are pretty much a shell of themselves, not confident anymore and have made loads of mistakes.

I dont understand how confidence built up after 3 years just evaporated. But maybe its true thats it takes longer to gain it than it takes to lose it. Its just we lost it in a snap.

I have been one who puts this season down to injuries but I have to say the closer we get to the end of the season the less I feel that we can just flick a switch and be back to title contending levels next season.

Same here!

It's been said before, but when Matip got injured seems to be the exact moment it finally all caved in. It seemed to the straw that finally broke the squad I think. Then Jurgen's mother passed away and he wasn't able to even to home. These things occurred around the time our form really went south.

But these events were the crescendo to a good deal of adversity that was building up behind it. I don't care what any other fans say, Liverpool feed off Anfield like no other team in the PL. When things aren't going well, our team needs it's fans. Reffing and VAR were shocking when we were on our decent run at the start of the season and it eventually ground us down. Salah and particularly Mane seem to have been hugely effected. These things were happing since the start of the season and were baggage that we simply couldn't contend with when the squad started to fall apart as well.

It's been a perfect shit-storm to be quite honest. A chain-reaction of seemingly endless bad news.

If we can somehow limp into 4th it would be a miracle.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm »
Quote from: ash2001 on Today at 12:15:55 pm
All managers targeted him including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Leicester, Brighton, Leeds and Aston Villa . It is very obvious. He is out of form this season. If the player is not performing, take him out from starting lineup and you can bring him as a sub, so you can build his confidence. Leicester vs Liverpool in Anfield, Milner played right back. He is older but more intelligent, got better positioning than Trent and can Tackle.


Milners a far worse defender than Trent
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm »
For the love of god, please win :)
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:38:24 pm »
Number 7
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:38:56 pm »
On a slight side note, when was the last time we played a home game at 3pm on Grand national day?

I'm aware that we played Bournemouth at 5.30pm in 2018.

Before that, the last time we played a home game on the same day was an 11.30 k.o. v Ipswich town, in 1994. That was a 1-0 victory with a Julian Dicks penalty That also turned out to be the last goal scored in front of the old standing Kop.

Before that, I'm not sure?
I have vague memories of playing on a Friday night (and a Kevin Sheedy début?)
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 07:01:35 am
Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall.

He was excellent. And what's more, we need his leadership on the pitch. For me, one of the biggest problems against Madrid the other night, especially in the first half, was a total lack of any kind of leadership. I love Gini as a player, but he's not captain material. In the ongoing absence of Hendo, we need someone shouting the odds and making sure everyone is doing their job, ensure we play as the cohesive unit we know we are capable of being, rather than a bunch of headless chickens. I don't know if Milner will play, and I don't know who he should come in for, but if he doesn't start, someone else really needs to step up and fill that role.

Oh how I long for a return of the days when I could look forward to a home league game against mid-table opposition knowing a win was almost a nailed-on certainty... We're a shadow of that team at the moment, but anything less than three points today would be getting towards final nail in coffin territory as far as our top 4 hopes are concerned. Fingers crossed, Villa's own dismal form and lack of floppy-haired tosser will work in our favour.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
All out for the league for me, we're not winning the CL with this defence
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:02:57 pm »
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:36:11 pm
Milners a far worse defender than Trent
Unless we change how we build up/attack that side is going to be targeted whoever plays there as well
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:10:27 pm »
I've got a weird irrational hatred of Villa, so I'd love for us to win today even more than unusual.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:02:57 pm
Gallows humour!

We don't do that round here, do we?.......Its all prim and proper - Liverpool, Liverpool rah! rah!

I believe.







;D
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:06:48 pm
Unless we change how we build up/attack that side is going to be targeted whoever plays there as well

Then why this does not happen to our left side? It is obvious, Leeds, Aston Villa, Southampton (his mistake), Manchester city against Sterling, Brighton, Leicester, Chelsea, Real Madrid. This could more depending on who he plays against. Losing possession, out of position, poor one on one. Klop is not doing him any good by keep playing him.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: ash2001 on Today at 01:17:14 pm
Then why this does not happen to our left side? It is obvious, Leeds, Aston Villa, Southampton (his mistake), Manchester city against Sterling, Brighton, Leicester, Chelsea, Real Madrid. This could more depending on who he plays against. Losing possession, out of position, poor one on one. Klop is not doing him any good by keep playing him.
Because of how we attack and build up through Trent leaves a lot more space to attack, especially so when it's not got Henderson and Gomez/Matip on that side. I'd also say more teams have right footers playing from the left naturally than left footed on the right, that makes it a more obvious place to counter/exploit
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:32:12 pm »
Trent attacks a lot, we play a high line and Nat alongside him is slow so can't easily come across to cover, Trent isn't the sole reason teams target that side and putting a slow Milner next to a slow Phillips isn't going to solve anything. I can't really see a solution beyond playing deeper, midfielders can only cover so much, my guess is that Klopp doesn't want to change the system to deal with a temporary problem as we would then need to spend time getting used to the normal way of playing again after.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
The last time we scored a league goal before the 45th minute was December 27th  :o
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:20:56 pm
Because of how we attack and build up through Trent leaves a lot more space to attack, especially so when it's not got Henderson and Gomez/Matip on that side. I'd also say more teams have right footers playing from the left naturally than left footed on the right, that makes it a more obvious place to counter/exploit
.

Trent had made 2 mistakes leading to goals, against Southampton and RM. His one on one defending is poor against city and other players. His positioning is poor, against Chelsea goal and against Real Madrid 3rd goal. His Arial weakness exposed against Brighton.

We had Henderson and Van Dijk who are right footed player putting passes to Salah  who plays on the left so It does matter what foot you use.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised to see Milner and maybe even Curtis in today, maybe even rest one of Salah and Mane? Guess will find out soon.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
 :lmao

Its the Villa pre-match thread and some of you are still criticising Trent - a local lad who made the Ballon Do'r shortlist at 21 and every manager in world football would love to have as their right back. Did Alves/Cafu/Zanetti/Thuram/Alberto/Lahm/Bergomi/Neal ever have an off day, make a mistake or get beaten by an attacker? Yes, yes they did - especially at 22. Some of you need to give your heads a wobble.

Anyway - Villa. Time to avenge that 7-2 and get our Anfield form back on track. A great chance to go 4th and put the pressure on the rest. Usual back five, plus Fabinho/Gini/Thiago in midfield and Mane/Salah/Jota up front should get the job done.

2-0 to us and the naysayers can all piss off.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:00:36 pm »
Looks like Mane, Thiago and Keita all on the bench
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:01:01 pm »
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, N Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, Salah, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R Williams.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:01:13 pm »
Quote from: ash2001 on Today at 01:47:03 pm
.

Trent had made 2 mistakes leading to goals, against Southampton and RM. His one on one defending is poor against city and other players. His positioning is poor, against Chelsea goal and against Real Madrid 3rd goal. His Arial weakness exposed against Brighton.

We had Henderson and Van Dijk who are right footed player putting passes to Salah  who plays on the left so It does matter what foot you use.
I mean football has way more right footed players, modern football tends to have forwards who cut in on to their stronger foot and the better ones mostly play from the side that allows them to do that. This tends to mean most sides have their stronger attacking player playing from the left or to that side of the pitch.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R. Williams.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »

Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:01:52 pm »
Not the most creative midfield.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm »
Would have like to see Keita or Thiago start this one but still think well win.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #107 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Can't understand why Thiago is being left out all of a sudden.  He was really hitting his stride at Arsenal.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:03:09 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Not the most creative midfield.

Nope.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:03:20 pm »
Nice one. Sense another demolishing of these Brummies.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:03:27 pm »
klopp losing trust in Thiago
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Not the most creative midfield.

Fabinho is the most creative midfielder out the three which is ironic in a way.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:03:27 pm
klopp losing trust in Thiago

Surely resting him for midweek.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
No Thiago is odd
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:05:27 pm »
Didn't expect Thiago not to start again. Thought the midfield 3 of Fab/Milner/Thiago was very good against Arsenal and expected that to be the 3. Not really surprised to see Mane sit this one out. How many games has Tsimikas started in all competitions? 2 or 3? Strange that.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:05:49 pm »
Quote from: ash2001 on Today at 01:47:03 pm
.

Trent had made 2 mistakes leading to goals, against Southampton and RM. His one on one defending is poor against city and other players. His positioning is poor, against Chelsea goal and against Real Madrid 3rd goal. His Arialweakness exposed against Brighton.

We had Henderson and Van Dijk who are right footed player putting passes to Salah  who plays on the left so It does matter what foot you use.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #116 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
is Jones injured!? he was in good form too
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #117 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 02:06:33 pm
is Jones injured!? he was in good form too
Yep,slight muscle problem
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #118 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 02:06:33 pm
is Jones injured!? he was in good form too

Muscle precaution
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #119 on: Today at 02:07:23 pm »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 02:06:33 pm
is Jones injured!? he was in good form too

Not included as a precaution.
