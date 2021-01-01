« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.  (Read 3365 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm
Nearly 4 months without a home win  :o

We'll overtake the length of time between our last home win before lockdown and first home win after it if we don't win tomorrow.

In the league at least (Leipzig was technically a home game).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,653
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm »
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:54:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.

In that case expect the keeper to have the game of his life. ;D
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm »
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,097
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm »
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.

I hope we don't do a Fulham and put a team out that's doomed to fail. It's a vital game for us.

I'd expect a few changes but Thiago and Firmino being two of them is a boost.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,844
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm
Villa are not in very good form at all, 3 wins in their last 10 games and 2 of those were back in Feb.

Its gotta be night and day, just a matter of time and we got nothing to be sorry for.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,653
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:47:12 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:09:36 pm
I think he'll rest at least one if not both of Robbo and Trent and definitely think Mane and Jota will start from the bench. Shaq, Bobby and Mo up top perhaps. Curtis will surely come into midfield with probably Fabinho and Thiago.

That feels a bit too bold considering the situation.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,844
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:52:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:47:12 pm
That feels a bit too bold considering the situation.

And we got nothing to be guilty of
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,144
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm »
Thanks for the OP. I think its getting harder and harder to get new people for the pre-match threads so well done.

Hoping for a good game tomorrow and for us to continue getting better. Id love to see Mane playing well as hes gone through a tough period.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:16:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:44:12 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney.
Assistants: Simon Bennett, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.

Would have been easier to type 6 useless c*nts
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,019
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm »
Thanks for pre match. I'd have volunteered myself but my general , mostly unfounded , hatred of the villa would have made it unreadable and probably got me banned. My only hope is that by staying up , we can see them go down with zero points next season.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
Thanks for pre match. I'd have volunteered myself but my general , mostly unfounded , hatred of the villa would have made it unreadable and probably got me banned. My only hope is that by staying up , we can see them go down with zero points next season.

I mean, is hating Villa ever unfounded?
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:59:12 pm »
Getting a place in the top four is still our best hope of being in the CL next season.  It would be galling to send out a heavily rotated side and drop points tomorrow and then end up missing out by a few points at the end of the season.  As somebody mentioned earlier the Fulham line-up and result a few weeks ago is looking like an opportunity missed.

Of course it's possible that our strongest XI could lose to Villa just as our patched up XI turned over Barca two seasons ago.  I just don't see us getting a result though with a side that contains the majority of Tsimikas, Neco, Curtis, Ox, Keita, Shaq and/or Origi.  All good players in their own rights but either lacking match practice or never really fitted in.

I'd be happy to see us go with the Arsenal line-up but possibly swap Mane and Jota (although I think Mane is better at pressing and that's something we did very badly in the reverse fixture).  Get a win at the weekend and then treat the Real game as a free hit.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Villa have been pretty bad without Grealish.  We should be able to rotate a bit and still be fine.  I don't care really what lineup we roll out there.  As long as it's XI first teamers we should get the 3 points here.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,895
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Time to put the blueshite You havent won at Anfield in 2021 crap to bed.  We go into the top 4 if we win, albeit maybe only for a couple of hours, but it puts down a marker, puts pressure on others to win and sets us up
nicely for Real.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline ash2001

  • Klop up front, Chan in goal & Milner in defence.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
I would play Milner instead of Trent, Jones in midfield as he deserve it, Mane, Trent and Kieta to come in and change the game if needed.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,164
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Quote from: ash2001 on Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
I would play Milner instead of Trent, Jones in midfield as he deserve it, Mane, Trent and Kieta to come in and change the game if needed.

I don't understand this personally. Dropping Trent is the last thing he needs. He's had one bad half, people should relax. In terms of rest, he's just had the international break. If anyone needs a rest, it's Robbo, who has been playing worse than Trent in 2021 anyway.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • JFT 96
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:43:21 am »
Massive litmus test this. Inexplicably, the door has been left slightly ajar and 4th is somehow looking a possibility if we win games.

We are pretty much in last chance saloon. Every game we have left is winnable if we want it. I'd say win can afford 1 or 2 draws or a loss, but that's it. If we spunk one of those results tomorrow, then we'll have far too much to do.

I know we've not show any kind of form lately and going unbeaten in 8 doesn't look likely, but it's what we need to do. Every game now until the end of the season will show us how much this team really want to play in the CL.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,206
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:21:14 am »
Dean Smith on Grealish

"We all, Jack included, probably pushed him back a little bit too quickly.
 
He wanted to get back,
we wanted him to get back
and he had a little setback."

is this lyrics to a rap song?
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • Free at last!
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:16:00 am »
was thinking he may rest Fabinho with Madrid in mind, but I don't think we have anyone who can fulfill that role, maybe Gini, but we need him for mid week too. Maybe play him 60 then sub him?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:17:06 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 09:16:00 am
was thinking he may rest Fabinho with Madrid in mind, but I don't think we have anyone who can fulfill that role, maybe Gini, but we need him for mid week too. Maybe play him 60 then sub him?
I don't think we need Wijnaldum to start midweek
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:31:35 am »
2-1 Aston Villa. :(

'nough said.



Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 