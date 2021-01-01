Getting a place in the top four is still our best hope of being in the CL next season. It would be galling to send out a heavily rotated side and drop points tomorrow and then end up missing out by a few points at the end of the season. As somebody mentioned earlier the Fulham line-up and result a few weeks ago is looking like an opportunity missed.



Of course it's possible that our strongest XI could lose to Villa just as our patched up XI turned over Barca two seasons ago. I just don't see us getting a result though with a side that contains the majority of Tsimikas, Neco, Curtis, Ox, Keita, Shaq and/or Origi. All good players in their own rights but either lacking match practice or never really fitted in.



I'd be happy to see us go with the Arsenal line-up but possibly swap Mane and Jota (although I think Mane is better at pressing and that's something we did very badly in the reverse fixture). Get a win at the weekend and then treat the Real game as a free hit.