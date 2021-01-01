« previous next »
Author Topic: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.  (Read 1316 times)

Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« on: Today at 07:01:35 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Not sure if I missed the memo about stopping pre match threads but I have always enjoyed reading and participating and so here goes.
Villa are a team I have some good memories of. Best of all was taking the afternoon off work and watching us beat them to win the league. Think it was early May 1980. It was level at half time then Avi Cohen scored and we went on to win 4-1. We were all bevies having had the afternoon drinking in the Scottie Rd pubs. Our spec was behind a crash barrier about one third of the way back in the Kop, behind the left goal post. My mate was feeling rough after half time so ducked down under the barrier to get the pocket of air. Cohen scored, the Kop went mad and the kids sitting on the barrier jumped down and landed on him. Are you reading Dizzy Diamond?
Moving to more recent events. We got torn apart by them away and I suppose that was a taste of what has been a difficult few months for us. They certainly exposed our high line and lack of effective pressing and Grealish particularly played through us time and again. A low point in a mixed season at best so far.
After three good wins in the league we played poorly on Tuesday and could hardly string a passing move together. We all know Anfield has not been a happy  hunting ground recently and I am sure we fans are being missed.
Milner was good against Arsenal and deserves a recall. Back five will be the same and I suspect Mane is on the bench (I said that on Tuesday, he started and again looked not quite right). Thiago and Fabinho are likely to make up the starting XI imho.
Grealish is as far as I know still possible for them. If not, he will be a big miss for them. They are solid defensively but seem to lack a spark without him and only won their last game with a late rally.
I see us winning and keeping us in the run for top four. 2-0 is my prediction.
Thoughts?
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:32:54 am »
It's fine Roger mate, I think the posters that have been carrying the weight all season have understandably grew weary.

I see a Liverpool win also. I'll see an empty stadium again also. YNWA.

Up the fucking Reds.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:41:57 am »
Still can't believe we lost 7-2. Guess the car crash of a season at times has kind of just pushed it in to just being one of many things as opposed to the one terrible result though.

Not expecting many changes. Firmino, Milner and Thiago I imagine will be the ones who might come back in. Hopefully a different attitude and performance to mid week.
Will be a tough game. Most likely a draw.
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:26:02 am »
Go with the same team that are likely to play against Madrid next Wednesday, give them a warm-up game together.

So for me it would be the same team but with Thiago in for Keita and maybe Jones in for Wijnaldum.
Grealish ruled out for them i believe. I would like to see Thiago, Jones, Bobby, Tsimikas all come in. Going by Tuesday night, rotation is going to be important for us as we are clearly on our ass.
A win would be great
Hopefully a reaction from midweek

Hopefully a reaction from earlier in this season. They battered us....I'd like us to show that it pissed us off and we want to put it right.

I just want to see us not accept losing points again to be honest

We are better than them even with a depleted squad. Show it
Big game, would be nice to do our job then spend the weekend seeing if the rest fuck up. Would be good to see Tsimikas get a go, obviously it's always awkward changing your defence when you are already missing all your CB's but Robbo has been struggling for months and I'm amazed we haven't broken him yet. If there's no Grealish there's really little excuse for not beating these though probably said similar about every home game we've lost lately!
Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,393
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Aston Villa at Anfield. 3pm Sat 10/4.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Whatever team we put out, Fabinho, Thiago and Salah have to be in it, otherwise for me were taking too much of a risk in a must win fixture.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:32:55 am
https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1380452710554697730

Grealish still out.



Great news, wasn't looking forward to him ripping Trent and Phillips to shreds on that right side.
As KH says, that's great news.

Wasn't looking forward to PL winning, CL winning, Ballon Dor nominated right back Trent Alexander Arnold coming up against Jack Grealish.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:54:57 am
As KH says, that's great news.

Wasn't looking forward to PL winning, CL winning, Ballon Dor nominated right back Trent Alexander Arnold coming up against Jack Grealish.

That may be, but he's still suspect at defending.
Not many individual players as influential and important to their teams as Grealish for Villa, big blow for them and big boost for us.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:54:57 am
As KH says, that's great news.

Wasn't looking forward to PL winning, CL winning, Ballon Dor nominated right back Trent Alexander Arnold coming up against Jack Grealish.

Were you looking forward to it? The fact is we have lost 6 at home in a row to shitter teams than Villa in that run as well. We are not performing well so the more a teams better players are out, and Grealish is one of the best players in this league, the better.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:54:57 am
As KH says, that's great news.

Wasn't looking forward to PL winning, CL winning, Ballon Dor nominated right back Trent Alexander Arnold coming up against Jack Grealish.
He is nominated for his attacking play.

We all know he can struggle 1v1. Well anyone can against Grealish to be honest
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:01:26 am
Were you looking forward to it? The fact is we have lost 6 at home in a row to shitter teams than Villa in that run as well. We are not performing well so the more a teams better players are out, and Grealish is one of the best players in this league, the better.

I feel like the sarcy response first was pretty clear, but I can try again if it didnt land?

No KH, I was shitting myself about the best RB in world football playing against Jack Grealish.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:04:36 am
I feel like the sarcy response first was pretty clear, but I can try again if it didnt land?

No KH, I was shitting myself about the best RB in world football playing against Jack Grealish.

Fair enough, i think its worthy of a celebration personally.
We need to win. West ham play leicester so someone is dropping points there. Have to take advantage when those around you are dropping points. Would love to get a result against Real Madrid on Tuesday but the easier route to CL next season is win the games we should be winning.

If we are at it from the start we should have more than enough.
Our ability to play in the Champions League next season rests on our home form at Anfield.

As simple as that against Villa, then against Real Madrid and others.


So the Villa match needs to light to spark up everyone's arses!
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:07:47 am
Fair enough, i think its worthy of a celebration personally.

Personally I'm looking forward to him being out if not just for the snide twat falling to the ground at every brush of his child sized shorts.
Its not really overreaction to say Grealish being out is great news. Not because of any of our players but he is clearly their main man and they clearly lose a fair bit of threat without him. Him not playing makes it more likely well win.

One other thing, will this strange kick off time throw us? When did we last play at 3pm on a Saturday?!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:25:05 am
Its not really overreaction to say Grealish being out is great news. Not because of any of our players but he is clearly their main man and they clearly lose a fair bit of threat without him. Him not playing makes it more likely well win.

One other thing, will this strange kick off time throw us? When did we last play at 3pm on a Saturday?!

Last year
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:25:05 am
Its not really overreaction to say Grealish being out is great news. Not because of any of our players but he is clearly their main man and they clearly lose a fair bit of threat without him. Him not playing makes it more likely well win.

One other thing, will this strange kick off time throw us? When did we last play at 3pm on a Saturday?!

Nah its a good thing, he's their best player.

To say 'I'm glad he's out because he would have destroyed Trent' is ridiculous.
Agree that if Grealish is out I think we win. Toss up if he was playing. Before Madrid I thought this was the game Thiago shouldnt be playing in as Villa have a powerful midfield/attack.

I would play as many of the players that wont be playing CL in midfield and attack without severely weakening us but I suspect the team will be the below though:
Ali
TAA Kabak Phillips Robbo
Thiago Fab Jones
Salah Firmino Mane

(Maybe throw Shaq in for one of Salah and Mane)

That is a midfield that looks like it can get done on the counter though so Im wary of this one. Will be a big win if we do get the 3 points.
The midfield that played against Real was the same that got completely slapped by Villa in the last fixture.

I wouldn't be against Thiago - Fabinho - Milner just so Milner can get the dirty work done. Gini has been pretty poor and we know Milner will put a shift in regardless.

Villa have one of the better midfield setups in the league when everyone is fit. A little worried, especially as ours can be so easily bypassed nowadays.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:07:47 am
Fair enough, i think its worthy of a celebration personally.

Agree Grealish being out and not up against TAA is great news for us. On current form he is nowhere near the best RB in the world.

The only thing I am hoping for is that we are mentally there and up for a fight, otherwise we have another long 90 minutes in front of us.
We have a slither of a chance now the best English player in the Prem is out
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:47:28 am
Will be a tough game. Most likely a draw.

But in the form of a win....
Liverpool 0 - Villa 5

3 Greaelish (pen), 5 Greaelish (pen), 14 Greaelish (pen),  28 Greaelish (pen),  87 Greaelish (pen)
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:54:57 am
As KH says, that's great news.

Wasn't looking forward to PL winning, CL winning, Ballon Dor nominated right back Trent Alexander Arnold coming up against Jack Grealish.

fs i hear you. soughgate shocks everybody by making an idiot decision, Gary Neville leaps on it to  starts a narrative based on horseshit, guy then has one bad half, and now its an accepted fact even amongst our own fan base that trent is a shite defender. it only took two weeks for that fake news to become excepted fact, probably world wide.

People will buy any shit they are sold if its repeated enough.
Villa seem to be consistently inconsistent at the moment, with their last nine league matches yielding 3 each for wins, draws, & defeats.  They've scored & conceded just 7.  Our quality should show through, but they've got talent enough in their side to build up a head of steam & cause us problems if we're off the pace.  It's certainly not the case that they can't stop scoring of anything, but Mings & Konsa also represent a bit of a threat from set pieces - Phillips is no doubt a big factor in easing those concerns though.

---

Trézéguet came on and looked really lively for them last weekend, scoring the two goals that turned their game against Fulham around.  I think he's tended to play on the right in the past, but I think Traore's had that role since joining - I expect Trezeguet will start on the left.

I don't particularly agree with the narrative that Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending is some sort of glaring weakness in our side, but I do recognise that the combination of his attacking-intent and Phillips' relative lack of mobility makes our right-hand side vulnerable when there isn't adequate protection from the midfield.  From the little I've seen of them recently, Matt Targett has also appeared to get forward a lot to support the play from left-back.

I'd probably favour Milner coming in for this one, on the right of the three.  Don't mind who plays on the left, but I suspect Thiago would get the nod over Gini.

---

The other option that crossed my mind is starting tomorrow how we ended on Tuesday - more like a 4-2-3-1, with Shaq on the right, Salah at the sharp end, Firmino in behind, and one of Mane/Jota kept as an impact options.  Not sure what you do with the midfield 'pair' in that case - probably Fab & Thiago unless we use Fab in central defence, but I suspect that would be unpopular.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:53:57 pm
We have a slither of a chance now the best English player in the Prem is out

Show some backbone and stop talking with a forked tongue will you?
I don't think there's any chance Milner sits this one out....

imo same lineup as vs Arsenal and they should do the job.
This Anfield run has been ridiculous by anyone's standards let alone ours...there is alot of incentive here to add to it. Think we'll be up for it

I did think we'd be just as up for the Madrid game however, but maybe nerves played a part there.
