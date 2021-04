I'm about to start a renovation of a 2 bed 1 bathroom flat that I'm going to move into. I need to get myself a new combi boiler and was wondering if there are any boiler engineers on here who could recommend one? A little research tells me I should probably go for a 24w combi boiler but there are quite a few manufacturers and models that vary in price by quite a bit. Is it worth shelling out a bit more? And any websites that offer competitive prices?