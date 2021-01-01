Poll

Winner is

Gods Left Boot
4 (40%)
Hazell
6 (60%)

Total Members Voted: 10

Voting closed: Today at 01:57:30 am

Author Topic: T.O. Match 4

deFacto please, you bastards

T.O. Match 4
Yesterday at 01:57:30 am
GLB





Hazell


fucking appalled

Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 am
Close, but Balotelli up front for GLB is a really poor pick so went with Hazell
Drinks Sangria

Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 am
Sorry Hazell, a left hand defence made up of Andre Ooijer and Patrick Van Aanholt kills it for me, Gullit and De Boer slaughter them - even given you've got Suarez and Makaay marked by Heitinga.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Did Cocu play left back much? Asking for a friend.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:24 am
Sorry Hazell, a left hand defence made up of Andre Ooijer and Patrick Van Aanholt kills it for me, Gullit and De Boer slaughter them - even given you've got Suarez and Makaay marked by Heitinga.

But you're missing out that Van Aahnolt is basically Roberto Carlos reincarnated, I don't think De Boer and Van Aerle could handle him the other way.
Drinks Sangria

Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:07:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Did Cocu play left back much? Asking for a friend.

But you're missing out that Van Aahnolt is basically Roberto Carlos reincarnated, I don't think De Boer and Van Aerle could handle him the other way.
I hadn't realised there was a form of reincarnation where the one you're becoming is still alive, but I'm sold.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:04:31 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:07:33 pm
I hadn't realised there was a form of reincarnation where the one you're becoming is still alive, but I'm sold.

;D That's just how good Van Aahnolt is.
Sarge

Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:47:35 pm
Two average sides overall to be honest but went with the less average one.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: T.O. Match 4
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:44:47 am
No wives in this one. Well done Hazell
