For me, I am not going to try to predict score or scenario.



Instead all I want is for us to find offensive flow and fluidity with control in their final third - you'll know this is happening when you see us drawing fouls near the box.



Second, I want us to defend with much more urgency (closing down Kroos better, and maintaining a strong defensive structure - like a throw in undefended). Imagine if the score had ended 2-1 (instead of 3-1 at Real).



It would be entirely different.



So, I think LFC not only need to fix that issue permanently (recognizing runners/free passers, but hold their defensive structure with balance and urgency).





Those are the two things I want to see in the performance (Offensive pattern play flow and Defensive structural intensity)......