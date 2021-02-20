« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid  (Read 36050 times)

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:16:48 pm
I dont understand why people are saying this is a job too far for us.

Real Madrid are fuck all.

We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.

They are by no means the Real of a few years ago & I do believe we can beat them and get a result, but I'm pretty sure our manager and players wont be going into the match against the 13 time European champions, who currently sit top of La Liga thinking they are 'fuck all'.  :lmao

Therefore we should also treat the game with the respect it deserves and know we're in for a very hard battle & are big underdogs.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 10:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.



Dunno about that. In 2014 I fully expected them to beat us home and away, I mean fair fucks to anyone who didn't but they were light years ahead of us then. Kiev was a coin flip before Ramos did his thing and karius did his. Tomorrow....dunno really. But this isn't an exceptional Madrid side.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:05:50 pm
Weve had close to relegation form in the league for 3 months - the quality has been atrocious. The last time we looked capable of tearing a team to shreds like we did Barca, or even scored early? Youd have to go back to 2020. Its going to take something unique.

This isn't strictly true. Only United and City have more points than us last 6 games. We have definitely improved since Kabak came in and Fab went back to midfield
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm »
Just hope we give it a Real go and none of this low intensity shite. Would rather we went down with all guns blazing rather than a tame surrender.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm
This isn't strictly true. Only United and City have more points than us last 6 games.
Although I would agree with your wider point of course
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • Belfast Red
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
They are probably gonna score so we will need to score at least 4 to go through in 90 mins...Gini and Fab in the holding roll and play the Fab 4.....Liverpool 4 Madrid 1
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,496
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm
Although I would agree with your wider point of course

Are you living in cloud cookbook land?
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:36:08 pm
Dunno about that. In 2014 I fully expected them to beat us home and away, I mean fair fucks to anyone who didn't but they were light years ahead of us then. Kiev was a coin flip before Ramos did his thing and karius did his. Tomorrow....dunno really. But this isn't an exceptional Madrid side.

No I get that, but they are sitting at the top of La Liga mate, so they are not 'fuck all' as the other poster suggested. They've got some exceptional players that can hurt us, as do we to them. As you say, im not sure how it will go tomorrow - i'm looking forward to it and I really hope we can do it. But if we do manage to go through, it'll be because we'll have had to conjure an unbelievable performance & it wont be because they are not an exceptional side.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm »
its not as big an ask as two years ago v Barcelona i guess if you compare the 2 situations. i know we were in better form back then  but we were 3-0 down to a team containing Messi and had to play the second leg without 2 key players. no one thought we had a hope in that game and expected Barcelona to at least score one. this time we have an away goal.

Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm »
I just hope the players play with confidence and belief. That's all I ask.

My prediction is wild. I think we'll win 5-2 in extra time!!
Logged

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,331
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 pm »
Think we need everything to click tomorrow. 2-0 phillips and trent
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
2-0

So do-able.

Very.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,120
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm
its not as big an ask as two years ago v Barcelona i guess if you compare the 2 situations. i know we were in better form back then  but we were 3-0 down to a team containing Messi and had to play the second leg without 2 key players. no one thought we had a hope in that game and expected Barcelona to at least score one. this time we have an away goal.

On the way out of the ground, one of their fans handed me his scarf and said they had travelled to pretty much every stadium in Europe watching Madrid play, and he had never experienced an atmosphere like we produced that night.

There is absolutely no chance that result would have happened without the fans. No chance.

Tomorrow, we only trail by 2 goals on paper, and yes we have an away goal, but i honestly believe our supporters are worth 1 or 2 goals a game in Europe.

Someone suggested we'll have to score 4 to win as they will score one - to do would take one of the best all time Liverpool results in European football, without fans. It's a big, big ask....but doable. I really cant wait.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm »
I don't have it in me to think we won't win. I'll believe until the final whistle. Heck, I'll probably believe even after the final whistle, hoping for a divine intervention. I'll believe until I see some other captain, in some shirt other than Liverpool's lift Big Ears. I owe Jurgen that much.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,596
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm
On the way out of the ground, one of their fans handed me his scarf and said they had travelled to pretty much every stadium in Europe watching Madrid play, and he had never experienced an atmosphere like we produced that night.

There is absolutely no chance that result would have happened without the fans. No chance.

Tomorrow, we only trail by 2 goals on paper, and yes we have an away goal, but i honestly believe our supporters are worth 1 or 2 goals a game in Europe.

Someone suggested we'll have to score 4 to win as they will score one - to do would take one of the best all time Liverpool results in European football, without fans. It's a big, big ask....but doable. I really cant wait.

3-1 takes us to extra time. 0-0 after an hour still gives us a chance. We just have to right the wrongs of the first leg. There is a good reason Klopp has only lost one two legged European tie with us. Even that game against Atletico we totally dominated the 2nd leg.

The first leg was played in a training camp. The 2nd will be played in a ground in which we have great memories of overturning deficits.

The pressure is all on Madrid.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:43:33 pm »
No butterflies like CL butterflies.

Might be convinced we have no chance but its the hope that kills you - this game has still absolutely dominated my thoughts this past week.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,518
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 11:46:31 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:43:33 pm
No butterflies like CL butterflies.

Might be convinced we have no chance but its the hope that kills you - this game has still absolutely dominated my thoughts this past week.

I used to love that.

Would Ria find out how to sort her life out? Would Ben find out about Leonard? And would Adam and Russel finally sort themselves out and get a job?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Surely my eternal fave lone Kopite shout no matter how good a side it happens to be we're playing against. First heard it against the then World Champions Inter Milan in '65 and it opened my eyes as to what it really does mean to be a Red. The defiant innate scouseness of it never fails to charm.

" Come 'ead Reds, these are fuckin shite these"

 ;D

Has often worked wonders over the years. Got a hunch it'll do so again tomorrow night.  :)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:17 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Do us proud lads - one for the manager -  :scarf
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,448
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 12:02:36 am »
Do your best, everything else is a bonus :)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 12:10:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
He said he was the worst midfielder to play the game, has a gimpy leg and looks like a nonce. Pass it on.
I don't think leg gimp or noncery are contagious...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 12:13:49 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
I don't have it in me to think we won't win. I'll believe until the final whistle. Heck, I'll probably believe even after the final whistle, hoping for a divine intervention. I'll believe until I see some other captain, in some shirt other than Liverpool's lift Big Ears. I owe Jurgen that much.
Well said. More posts like these, rather than those calling our players shite, would be nice.

(also, said it before but love your username; surprised the Mods haven't written over it...:) )
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 12:16:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:40:03 am
Yep. If we had our first choice defence, I'd be confident of getting a 2-0 win. Madrid will score, and once they do it will kill the tie.

The most I ask is that the boys show some fight.

If we had our first choice defence, we probably wouldn't need to win 2-0....

But seriously, if you look at the players we had out for the Barca tie, no one really gave us a chance. I said it before the first game, but it all depends on how Kabak and Nat play. They need some help though. The midfield needs to put pressure on Kroos and Modric and not give them the time to pick those long balls and incisive passes.

It's doable, but one mistake and we are in bother....
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 12:18:52 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:13:49 am

(also, said it before but love your username; surprised the Mods haven't written over it...:) )

Please don't give them any ideas!  ;D
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 12:19:12 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm
I don't have it in me to think we won't win. I'll believe until the final whistle. Heck, I'll probably believe even after the final whistle, hoping for a divine intervention. I'll believe until I see some other captain, in some shirt other than Liverpool's lift Big Ears. I owe Jurgen that much.
Great post, excellent first line let's do this.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 01:34:14 am »
It's impossible.

i said that in 2019
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 03:11:00 am »
Keep writing new chapters in your own stories lads, not re-reading great old stories of the past.
You'll Never Walk Alone
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online thisyearisouryear

  • IT REALLY WAS OUR YEAR!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,368
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 03:23:57 am »
This is the only way I know how to support the club - the more uphill the comeback task is, the higher is my gung-ho passion and optimism.

So with that, come one redmen - I really really need a win in life :/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 