Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,119
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:31:07 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 10:16:48 pm
I dont understand why people are saying this is a job too far for us.

Real Madrid are fuck all.

We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.

They are by no means the Real of a few years ago & I do believe we can beat them and get a result, but I'm pretty sure our manager and players wont be going into the match against the 13 time European champions, who currently sit top of La Liga thinking they are 'fuck all'.  :lmao

Therefore we should also treat the game with the respect it deserves and know we're in for a very hard battle & are big underdogs.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:36:08 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:31:07 pm
We've said the same thing every time we've played them since 2009 and we've been beaten each time.



Dunno about that. In 2014 I fully expected them to beat us home and away, I mean fair fucks to anyone who didn't but they were light years ahead of us then. Kiev was a coin flip before Ramos did his thing and karius did his. Tomorrow....dunno really. But this isn't an exceptional Madrid side.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:39:07 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:05:50 pm
Weve had close to relegation form in the league for 3 months - the quality has been atrocious. The last time we looked capable of tearing a team to shreds like we did Barca, or even scored early? Youd have to go back to 2020. Its going to take something unique.

This isn't strictly true. Only United and City have more points than us last 6 games. We have definitely improved since Kabak came in and Fab went back to midfield
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:33 pm by B0151? »
Logged

andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:39:57 pm
Just hope we give it a Real go and none of this low intensity shite. Would rather we went down with all guns blazing rather than a tame surrender.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:40:52 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:39:07 pm
This isn't strictly true. Only United and City have more points than us last 6 games.
Although I would agree with your wider point of course
Logged

Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • Belfast Red
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:41:44 pm
They are probably gonna score so we will need to score at least 4 to go through in 90 mins...Gini and Fab in the holding roll and play the Fab 4.....Liverpool 4 Madrid 1
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,496
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1006 on: Today at 10:45:56 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:40:52 pm
Although I would agree with your wider point of course

Are you living in cloud cookbook land?
Logged

Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,119
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:10:08 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:36:08 pm
Dunno about that. In 2014 I fully expected them to beat us home and away, I mean fair fucks to anyone who didn't but they were light years ahead of us then. Kiev was a coin flip before Ramos did his thing and karius did his. Tomorrow....dunno really. But this isn't an exceptional Madrid side.

No I get that, but they are sitting at the top of La Liga mate, so they are not 'fuck all' as the other poster suggested. They've got some exceptional players that can hurt us, as do we to them. As you say, im not sure how it will go tomorrow - i'm looking forward to it and I really hope we can do it. But if we do manage to go through, it'll be because we'll have had to conjure an unbelievable performance & it wont be because they are not an exceptional side.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:10:15 pm
its not as big an ask as two years ago v Barcelona i guess if you compare the 2 situations. i know we were in better form back then  but we were 3-0 down to a team containing Messi and had to play the second leg without 2 key players. no one thought we had a hope in that game and expected Barcelona to at least score one. this time we have an away goal.

Logged

PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:14:32 pm
I just hope the players play with confidence and belief. That's all I ask.

My prediction is wild. I think we'll win 5-2 in extra time!!
Logged
