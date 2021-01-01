« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid  (Read 33350 times)

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #960 on: Today at 04:55:20 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 04:14:46 pm
Probably looking like Henderson will be fit for the Champions League Final. With a bit of luck we'll have van Dijk back for it too

WHAT? I didn't think it was that bad.
Logged
JFT96.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #961 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:31:43 pm
Id be all for Ox or Curtis getting thrown in there for the hell of it  to be honest  ;D

Looking at these two as wild cards basically because they can bring it athletically.

5 subs is also a thing.

I think klopp put naby in last game with the idea of getting springy legs in and about the old timers, which is actually a very reasonably good idea but naby just had a stinker and it ended up that real had the run of the midfield to attack our rookies and our attackers never saw the ball-pretty much a worst case situation. I look at the second half as more indicative of the real match-up, which ended 1-1 with them hanging on and knackered. i mean fs, the only plan they really had was the old guys to throw it up to the young fast dude, a time honored plan sure but surely we can counter that. It literally depended on them having the run of the midfield.

My working theory is that if we can simply battle the mid to even or better at a very high tempo for an hour, it will help both the offence and defense massively and it will serve the original purpose of exhausting the old war ponys.

With 5 subs we can plan around that. a starter does not have to be a 90-minuter-er, especially in the mid where we have lots of players.

I think we will try and make sure we keep a clean sheet and run them into the ground for an hour or so and then go heavy metal if/as required   
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #962 on: Today at 05:01:52 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:15:50 pm
I like Bjorn Kuipers - Better than the German Madrilon  Dr Brych

https://www.whoscored.com/Regions/250/Tournaments/12/Seasons/8177/Stages/19130/RefereeStatistics/Europe-Champions-League-2020-2021

Not sure if the contract is ongoing, but Who Scored entered into partnership with The Rag a few years ago.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,485
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #963 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:30:12 pm
No discussion this year about how Mo and Sadio fasting will affect them? Was it last year or the year of the final when we played Real that Rawk had a lovely long winded discussion about Mo fasting? ahh them were the days.

Sure, last year they were fasting but this year they are slowing. Different discussion  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 