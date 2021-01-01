Id be all for Ox or Curtis getting thrown in there for the hell of it to be honest



Looking at these two as wild cards basically because they can bring it athletically.5 subs is also a thing.I think klopp put naby in last game with the idea of getting springy legs in and about the old timers, which is actually a very reasonably good idea but naby just had a stinker and it ended up that real had the run of the midfield to attack our rookies and our attackers never saw the ball-pretty much a worst case situation. I look at the second half as more indicative of the real match-up, which ended 1-1 with them hanging on and knackered. i mean fs, the only plan they really had was the old guys to throw it up to the young fast dude, a time honored plan sure but surely we can counter that. It literally depended on them having the run of the midfield.My working theory is that if we can simply battle the mid to even or better at a very high tempo for an hour, it will help both the offence and defense massively and it will serve the original purpose of exhausting the old war ponys.With 5 subs we can plan around that. a starter does not have to be a 90-minuter-er, especially in the mid where we have lots of players.I think we will try and make sure we keep a clean sheet and run them into the ground for an hour or so and then go heavy metal if/as required