Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm »
Any chance we can roll back the years and blitz them in the first 20 minutes. We have not done this since 2018/19 so why not start the freshest legs we have, run like bastards and play the rock n roll football. Their aging legs will go quicker than ours.
Offline CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:30:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:19:58 pm
Any chance we can roll back the years and blitz them in the first 20 minutes. We have not done this since 2018/19 so why not start the freshest legs we have, run like bastards and play the rock n roll football. Their aging legs will go quicker than ours.

I am wondering if Klopp will play Fabinho at CB along with Kabak to mitigate their deadly counter attacking capabilities. The fact we have to score goals means we will have to attack with an aggressive high line and I feel playing Phillips could be a huge problem. Even in Madrid, he got caught out for the first goal.

Let' see but I hope its Fabinho and Kabak at CB with a midfield of Thiago, Milner/Keita and Gini.
Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
All they have to do is sit back and when in possession look up and see if the long ball is on which it should be as we will be pressing forward. We dont really have to go crazy as have to keep it tight, clean sheet is Goal #1 and see if we can get that first goal and then the pressure is amped up. We need to restrict the long ball option for them by either pushing the backline back 10 yards so if they do go long Becker can clear up the issues perhaps OR dont let them have the chance to look up and have time to play the long ball. We need to dominate the middle of the park, do that and we can be in with a chance. I would stick with the back 4, let Fab in midfield and let everything on the field.
Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm »
Score early and we are in business. Just need to be tight at the back and win this 2-0. That was easy enough to write at least.  ::)
Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 pm »
Firmino must start to close down Modric and Kroos in possession. awful pity henderson isnt back for this. id start jones in midfield
Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm »
As Milner played the full 90 against Villa it's a lot to ask him to also start against Real but I quite like the idea of him as the right sided central midfielder, getting stuck into Vinicius before he has time to turn and start running at us.  That tackle on Neymar will live long in my memory but he was a few years younger then!

The second half showed that we need a ball carrier from midfield but the first half showed that having a passenger in the midfield against Real is a big problem.  Klopp will have to gamble but he might hold back until the subs come on.

For me Zidane holds all the aces so it's going to take something special to turn it around.  Bring on something special  ;D
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,422
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm »
Milner doesn't have the legs to play two games so close, and play effectively in them.

I think Klopp may do one of the following

- Risk it all, and go with the front 4 and a pivot of Fabinho and Thiago
- Move Fabinho back for Phillips, and go with Thiago,Wijnaldum and Jones/Keita in midfield
- Move Fabinho back to CB, and play Thiago and Wijnaldum, and the front 4.

Wijnaldum's recent form is not good and it's coming at a bad time. Keita obviously did himself no favors last week, and their ability to expose our CB partnership and how we can combat that, without conceding, I am not sure what the best solution is.

But starting really really well in the opening 20 minutes and setting a marker, by getting an early goal is imo what we need regardless of which options we go with.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »
The more I think about it the more I think a first half goal is key. Not because of thinking 2-0 will do it, bust it just negates the impact if they score at some point if were one up. We can reset and say, ok, just need 2 rather than 3 which would feel like a mountain to climb. If that makes any sense.

Basically if were in a position where we need 2 to go through or take it to extra time with 25 to go if still quite fancy us.
Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Id play the front 4 with Fab and Thiago and be more conservative with the fullbacks. I suspect thatll make us a little more robust when counterattacked and weve been utterly toothless against a low block with our normal system for months so we wouldnt lose much going forward. The problem with that of course is its pretty untested. But I cant see a midfield 3 of fab, Thiago and Gini along with 3 from the front 4 creating anything against a deep lying Madrid and I can see that team getting cut to shreds on the counter.
Online bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #809 on: Today at 12:34:15 am »
Even without fans, the impact of an early goal cant be underestimated. A strong start may begin triggering doubts in Madrid minds and optimism that history is repeating itself in ours.

Fabinho at CB and Milner into midfield feel like theyd make sense.

Whatever happens, its always lovely to be involved in this competition around this part of the year. A real shame we cant be at Anfield but I really hope were in it next year.
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,585
  • JFT 96
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:35:53 am »
They are a top side with an unbelievable amount of experience in these kinds of games. They also know they will be slaughtered if they mess this up.

I hope we produce a mature display that leaves the game in the balance to the latter stages. 
Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:45:29 am »
I would usually be optimistic about this game but I was surprised at our lack of fight when we played everton a few weeks ago. I thought the players would rip into them but the fight wasn't there. That's what worries me about the game I know we can do it and will believe until the last second but the team needs to stand up as a group and show that they still have the appetite for a fight even without the fans.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,764
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #812 on: Today at 01:24:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:06:50 am
Id play the front 4 with Fab and Thiago and be more conservative with the fullbacks. I suspect thatll make us a little more robust when counterattacked and weve been utterly toothless against a low block with our normal system for months so we wouldnt lose much going forward. The problem with that of course is its pretty untested. But I cant see a midfield 3 of fab, Thiago and Gini along with 3 from the front 4 creating anything against a deep lying Madrid and I can see that team getting cut to shreds on the counter.

As exciting as playing the front four sounds Real are pretty good at playing around a press, I'm not sure we want to be going all out like that and letting them cut through us at will.

As much as I want to see Fabinho remain in midfield for the rest of the season I don't think it would be the worst idea to move him to the back for this one and drop Nat so we can play a high line a bit more effectively. The problem then I guess is who do you play in midfield? Milner has had plenty of rest recently so maybe him, Gini and Thiago?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,422
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #813 on: Today at 01:28:23 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:24:41 am
As exciting as playing the front four sounds Real are pretty good at playing around a press, I'm not sure we want to be going all out like that and letting them cut through us at will.

As much as I want to see Fabinho remain in midfield for the rest of the season I don't think it would be the worst idea to move him to the back for this one and drop Nat so we can play a high line a bit more effectively. The problem then I guess is who do you play in midfield? Milner has had plenty of rest recently so maybe him, Gini and Thiago?

I love Milner and he's been great over the years, but at this stage of his career, he'd be the wrong choice in midfield imo against Modric,Kroos and Casemeiro.

It's a shame that Hendo is out, as he's just what we need. With either having him alongside Thiago, and Fabinho at the back, or going with all of them in midfield.

The biggest problem is covering the CB's.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,764
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #814 on: Today at 01:35:57 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:28:23 am
I love Milner and he's been great over the years, but at this stage of his career, he'd be the wrong choice in midfield imo against Modric,Kroos and Casemeiro.

It's a shame that Hendo is out, as he's just what we need. With either having him alongside Thiago, and Fabinho at the back, or going with all of them in midfield.

The biggest problem is covering the CB's.

Yeah it's a tough one, Shaqiri is a bit of a headless chicken when pressing, who knows where AoC is at and Keita is a weird one, his stats are great but he seems tactically oblivious at times I guess? At least with Milner you're going to get a professional performance which is why Klopp has turned to him so often I think.

Fabinho in midfield is ideal but Nat at the back again worries me and I'm not seeing a lot of alternatives.
Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #815 on: Today at 01:37:02 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:28:23 am
I love Milner and he's been great over the years, but at this stage of his career, he'd be the wrong choice in midfield imo against Modric,Kroos and Casemeiro.

It's a shame that Hendo is out, as he's just what we need. With either having him alongside Thiago, and Fabinho at the back, or going with all of them in midfield.

The biggest problem is covering the CB's.
yeah this is exactly the type of game where Henderson missing really shows.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #816 on: Today at 01:50:57 am »
Maybe just droping the cb's 5 yards and putting fab a little deeper would solve the long ball issue.

For some reason Ox's 10 min cameo at AM is sticking in my head as well as a possible ploy.

 We do need to run these guys ragged in the first hour, they faded badly in madrid and that after having strolled it for most of the game. We got to work them till they drop.

Agree Hendos a huge loss here, he would just shut the long ball to trents side down end of story.

Historically we do well in these situations. you know a late Phillips header is gonna make it 3-1 headed for xtime after 1-1 at the half. CORNER TAKEN VIOLENTLY and its in!!!  ;D as you can see here the ball 3 defenders Nat Phillips and the goalie have all clearly completely crossed the line in one giant tangle no foul. Game on!

 
Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,748
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #817 on: Today at 01:53:52 am »
Realease the DIVOCK! 
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #818 on: Today at 07:34:04 am »
If there was ever a game we needed Hendo back....
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #819 on: Today at 07:56:21 am »
Come on redmen  :scarf
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:26:26 am »
The psychology of this one is interesting. It's their game to lose, which could play into our hands. As we've seen over the years, even the best players can crumble under pressure so we just need to stay in the game as long as possible. If we can grab an early goal then the pressure will build, but everyone will need to be on their A game for the full 90.

Playing the Barcelona match on TV in both dressing rooms might also help.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #821 on: Today at 08:34:04 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:24:41 am
As exciting as playing the front four sounds Real are pretty good at playing around a press, I'm not sure we want to be going all out like that and letting them cut through us at will.

As much as I want to see Fabinho remain in midfield for the rest of the season I don't think it would be the worst idea to move him to the back for this one and drop Nat so we can play a high line a bit more effectively. The problem then I guess is who do you play in midfield? Milner has had plenty of rest recently so maybe him, Gini and Thiago?

I would play the front 4 with the fullbacks staying further behind and Fabinho and Thiago in midfield. In theory that should negate both issues associated with playing a side like Madrid. Salah and Mane have proven they can do a job as wingers doing defensive duties associated with it, and with Jota playing ahead of Firmino upfront, we still have a good chance to score.

I think to keep TAA's starting position so far forward would be suicide in a game like this if we're trying to chase a result. Madrid can play with a front 3 spearhead that will constantly maintain a numerical superiority behind us, and if they end up getting an away goal or two, it will kill our chances. The quality of their forwards really can't be underestimated.

Playing with a front 4 gives us more flexibility in terms of changing our shape and providing more counterattacking impetus, and
also offer advantages in pressing their backline which have escaped our scrutiny so far. But we really have to play more reactionary football against Madrid, otherwise Zidane has proven that he's pragmatic enough to play defensive football first even on his home ground. We have to pull them out of the socket, so to speak.
Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:10:39 am »
I think an early goal for us...which is not something we've been doing alot recently will be massive.

We also haven't turned a 1-0 deficit into a win but did that on the weekend so hopefully the confidence throughout the squad will be there

Its a big ask, Madrid have the experience and are on great form at the moment so just want to see us give it a good go
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,822
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:26:26 am
The psychology of this one is interesting. It's their game to lose, which could play into our hands. As we've seen over the years, even the best players can crumble under pressure so we just need to stay in the game as long as possible. If we can grab an early goal then the pressure will build, but everyone will need to be on their A game for the full 90.

Playing the Barcelona match on TV in both dressing rooms might also help.

I don't think Real are actually any good, they've benefited a lot from playing home matches at their fucking training ground which they're well accustomed to. We also had a hell of an off day last week and got the tactics and team selection wrong if we're honest about it.

Kroos and Modric aren't what they were but we gave them the run of the midfield. We need Thiago and Fabinho to run it on Wednesday and if he plays as well, we need Gini to turn it on and not be a passenger.

What counts against us is a slow, inexperienced backline combined with not having our crowd in a big European game.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,277
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:35:04 am »
Id actually go 4-4-1-1. Put Ox and Jota on the wings and sit Firmino and Salah on Kroos and Modric. Real only have pace down the sides, cut off those long balls down the wings at source or destination and we might control the game better. Thiago and Fabinho start in midfield.

Keep Mane on the bench for later in the game.
Online kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:38:18 am »
The line up picks itself in my opinion:


                                                                Ali

TAA                     Kabak                                        Nat                        Robbo

                          Fabby                                     Thiago

Salah                   Bobby                                   Jota                     Shaq


Mane from the bench, and Salah/Shaq can push back into midfield when needed

Need to get the first goal early to rock them.
Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
i remember Roy EVans going 424 against PSG in the cup winners cup when we were 3-0 down. think that was fowler, collymore, rush and mcmanaman up front. won 2-0 so something similar would be great jurgs
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,883
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #827 on: Today at 09:40:27 am »
I'd have an out of form Mane in there over Shaq to be honest, and think he will be if we decide to play 4 attacking players.

Otherwise I'd go with a proper midfielder - Wijnaldum or Jones. I'd be inclined to give the latter a run out.
Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #828 on: Today at 09:41:19 am »
Hard to believe we won't do something daft defensively which will cost us at some point so might as well go all out for the 3, 4, 5 goals we'll need. Got to try and take advantage of their old boys playing 3 really tough games in a week, a slow, technical snoozer will suit them and their midfield perfectly.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,350
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #829 on: Today at 09:43:01 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 09:40:26 am
i remember Roy EVans going 424 against PSG in the cup winners cup when we were 3-0 down. think that was fowler, collymore, rush and mcmanaman up front. won 2-0 so something similar would be great jurgs

Rush had been a Leeds that season so I remember the starting line up raising a few eyebrows. ;)

Was it Berger maybe? He and Collymore didnt tend to start many games together. Think Barnes was dropped that night for the first time in his Liverpool career too.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,883
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
« Reply #830 on: Today at 10:07:17 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:41:19 am
Hard to believe we won't do something daft defensively which will cost us at some point so might as well go all out for the 3, 4, 5 goals we'll need. Got to try and take advantage of their old boys playing 3 really tough games in a week, a slow, technical snoozer will suit them and their midfield perfectly.

Yeah got to think a fast paced game, alla Klopps first season, but with added defensive support from Fabinho, is possibly the way to go. At least right out the gate anyway, can always settle back if we get a few.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,632
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #831 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  9, 2021, 05:32:09 pm
I don't watch Madrid so I can't say myself.  What I read was they don't ever press but play a grindy possession game where they hold the ball safely in the opposition half while asking Benzema to make something happen.  The stats somewhat bear that out but again I haven't watched them.  I think we then setup to defend in our half and transition quickly through the midfield which makes sense when you think of the Jota or Firmino and Keita or Thiago decisions.  Madrid never gave us that chance as they only wanted to hold the ball until they could hit it long.

I don't watch much of La Liga these days either, and think it's fair to assess that they don't usually press as high as they did against us. I was referring more to their tactic of using Casemiro to push higher with Kroos and Modric staying a little deeper either side. That's a pretty clear tactic of their's every time I do see them as it gives those two more time on the ball and Casemiro offers a decent goal threat too.
