Milner doesn't have the legs to play two games so close, and play effectively in them.
I think Klopp may do one of the following
- Risk it all, and go with the front 4 and a pivot of Fabinho and Thiago
- Move Fabinho back for Phillips, and go with Thiago,Wijnaldum and Jones/Keita in midfield
- Move Fabinho back to CB, and play Thiago and Wijnaldum, and the front 4.
Wijnaldum's recent form is not good and it's coming at a bad time. Keita obviously did himself no favors last week, and their ability to expose our CB partnership and how we can combat that, without conceding, I am not sure what the best solution is.
But starting really really well in the opening 20 minutes and setting a marker, by getting an early goal is imo what we need regardless of which options we go with.