As exciting as playing the front four sounds Real are pretty good at playing around a press, I'm not sure we want to be going all out like that and letting them cut through us at will.



As much as I want to see Fabinho remain in midfield for the rest of the season I don't think it would be the worst idea to move him to the back for this one and drop Nat so we can play a high line a bit more effectively. The problem then I guess is who do you play in midfield? Milner has had plenty of rest recently so maybe him, Gini and Thiago?



I would play the front 4 with the fullbacks staying further behind and Fabinho and Thiago in midfield. In theory that should negate both issues associated with playing a side like Madrid. Salah and Mane have proven they can do a job as wingers doing defensive duties associated with it, and with Jota playing ahead of Firmino upfront, we still have a good chance to score.I think to keep TAA's starting position so far forward would be suicide in a game like this if we're trying to chase a result. Madrid can play with a front 3 spearhead that will constantly maintain a numerical superiority behind us, and if they end up getting an away goal or two, it will kill our chances. The quality of their forwards really can't be underestimated.Playing with a front 4 gives us more flexibility in terms of changing our shape and providing more counterattacking impetus, andalso offer advantages in pressing their backline which have escaped our scrutiny so far. But we really have to play more reactionary football against Madrid, otherwise Zidane has proven that he's pragmatic enough to play defensive football first even on his home ground. We have to pull them out of the socket, so to speak.