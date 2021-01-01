Yes, I'm saying that Klopp hired Kornmayer because he is incapable of coming up with better fitness coaching, that he hired Mona because he is incapable of coming up with better nutrition coaching, that he hired Gronnemark the throw in coach because he is incapable of coming up with better throw in coaching, that he hired Ljinders because he is incapable of coming up with better possession football coaching, that he hired Kraweitz because he is incapable of coming up with better data analysis, and that it would be good if he hired a new tactical/attack coach because he is incapable of coming up with better tactics/attack coaching.

I don't get what's the big deal in hiring a new coach to be honest, it's not like it's gonna cost a ton, and it would make an impact on our play, as all the people mentioned above have done. Or are people ego's so fragile and pride so high that they think no one needs help or could use specialist input in life? And getting help is bad?

More directly to answer your question, if our current coaching setup is capable of/interested in changing tactics or switching tactics, then why, as Schidmt said above, have we not seen any tactical changes yet? And still persist with the 4-3-3 high line possession football with crosses that we used in 2018-2020, but is not working now?



Nice try but this is so wrong-headed as to be untrue. These other roles you are bringing up are adjuncts to the manager's role. Some which the manager can do all by himself, if he had 100 hours in a day, and some which are specialisms which it pays to have someone else lead on (but always reporting to the manager). So a clever manager will bring people in to, in all but the most specialist cases, share the load, advise and implement his ideas, not tell him what to do from scratch.Meanwhile tactics, deployment, selection, whether we utilise a highline or not etc are the manager's bread and butter. They are what define him and his philosophy, especially a manager like Klopp. He doesn't need to bring someone else in to tell him what to do, like some out-of-depth greenhorn wandering about in a panic not knowing his job, which is how you are characterising him.And you are making the usual mistake of thinking that, for example, we persist with the high line because Klopp is unable to do anything else. He's not 'unable'; he is choosing to stick to his guns and maintain faith in what he believes in. He has specifically and clearly said so; clearly said that he's not going to abandon his principles just because of short-term adversity.You may agree or disagree with that, but it's frankly bollocks to think he is unable to do anything else and needs to bring someone else in to do it for him. Really, of course, this comes down to the usual fan complaint of 'why isn't the manager doing what I say he should do?'. The reason, of course, is that he is not you. And the other usual fan thing of thinking there's always a clear, black-and-white, off-the-shelf answer to everything. Just do X and everything will be fine.Again you're missing the point. Klopp is the most humbe of managers. If he thought there was something he needed help with, he would cheerfully hire somone to do it, because he is totally comfortable in his skin and would not feel threatened by someone, in his own words, 'cleverer than himself' being brought in to fill a need. The issue is that there's no evidence whatsoever that he is 'unable to change tactics and needs someone to do it for him'. He is choosing to use the tactics and overall philosophy that he is using. If you or I don't agree with that then tough.Already answered, but I will reiterate. It's a choice. The manager and his team don't believe that abandoning the principles that brought them the success they have had is the way they want to go. Maybe some day they will change their minds - Klopp has changed things a fair bit over the time he has been here.But where you are wrong is thinking he can't change tactics himself; that he is lost without bringing people in.