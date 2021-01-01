« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo  (Read 23608 times)

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm »
All seasons lots of posters on here have pretty much been saying to stop playing Fabinho and Henderson at the back, drop Bobby etc. etc.

Klopp then stops playing midfielders at the back and drops Bobby - now posters are saying play Fabinho in defence and dropping Bobby was a huge mistake.

Unreal.

Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 02:22:29 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 01:48:20 pm
It's over. We aren't any way near the team that took Barca apart. Injuries, heart, mentality has seen to that.

No point you watching the game next week then if you think it's over.  ::)
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,378
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm
All seasons lots of posters on here have pretty much been saying to stop playing Fabinho and Henderson at the back, drop Bobby etc. etc.

Klopp then stops playing midfielders at the back and drops Bobby - now posters are saying play Fabinho in defence and dropping Bobby was a huge mistake.

Unreal.

Yeah,  noticed that myself.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,828
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 03:14:23 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm
All seasons lots of posters on here have pretty much been saying to stop playing Fabinho and Henderson at the back, drop Bobby etc. etc.

Klopp then stops playing midfielders at the back and drops Bobby - now posters are saying play Fabinho in defence and dropping Bobby was a huge mistake.

Unreal.



You and those like you are totally wrong and drag this place down, we are RAWK, we come to not make sense, we never contradict ourselves and I believe 100% in what you are saying and I'm totally behind you. 

Away with youself and never come back, you magnificent bastard I'm missing you already.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 03:40:58 pm »
We will smash them in the return leg.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 03:44:38 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm
If they bring Robert Mugabe on, we're fucked.
Haha haha ... autocorrect strikes again!
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 03:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 10:26:28 am
Yes, I'm saying that Klopp hired Kornmayer because he is incapable of coming up with better fitness coaching, that he hired Mona because he is incapable of coming up with better nutrition coaching, that he hired Gronnemark the throw in coach because he is incapable of coming up with better throw in coaching, that he hired Ljinders because he is incapable of coming up with better possession football coaching, that he hired Kraweitz because he is incapable of coming up with better data analysis, and that it would be good if he hired a new tactical/attack coach because he is incapable of coming up with better tactics/attack coaching.
Nice try but this is so wrong-headed as to be untrue. These other roles you are bringing up are adjuncts to the manager's role. Some which the manager can do all by himself, if he had 100 hours in a day, and some which are specialisms which it pays to have someone else lead on (but always reporting to the manager). So a clever manager will bring people in to, in all but the most specialist cases, share the load, advise and implement his ideas, not tell him what to do from scratch.

Meanwhile tactics, deployment, selection, whether we utilise a highline or not etc are the manager's bread and butter. They are what define him and his philosophy, especially a manager like Klopp. He doesn't need to bring someone else in to tell him what to do, like some out-of-depth greenhorn wandering about in a panic not knowing his job, which is how you are characterising him.

And you are making the usual mistake of thinking that, for example, we persist with the high line because Klopp is unable to do anything else. He's not 'unable'; he is choosing to stick to his guns and maintain faith in what he believes in. He has specifically and clearly said so; clearly said that he's not going to abandon his principles just because of short-term adversity.

You may agree or disagree with that, but it's frankly bollocks to think he is unable to do anything else and needs to bring someone else in to do it for him. Really, of course, this comes down to the usual fan complaint of 'why isn't the manager doing what I say he should do?'. The reason, of course, is that he is not you.  And the other usual fan thing of thinking there's always a clear, black-and-white, off-the-shelf answer to everything. Just do X and everything will be fine.


Quote
I don't get what's the big deal in hiring a new coach to be honest, it's not like it's gonna cost a ton, and it would make an impact on our play, as all the people mentioned above have done. Or are people ego's so fragile and pride so high that they think no one needs help or could use specialist input in life? And getting help is bad?
Again you're missing the point. Klopp is the most humbe of managers. If he thought there was something he needed help with, he would cheerfully hire somone to do it, because he is totally comfortable in his skin and would not feel threatened by someone, in his own words, 'cleverer than himself' being brought in to fill a need. The issue is that there's no evidence whatsoever that he is 'unable to change tactics and needs someone to do it for him'. He is choosing to use the tactics and overall philosophy that he is using. If you or I don't agree with that then tough.

Quote
More directly to answer your question, if our current coaching setup is capable of/interested in changing tactics or switching tactics, then why, as Schidmt said above, have we not seen any tactical changes yet? And still persist with the 4-3-3 high line possession football with crosses that we used in 2018-2020, but is not working now?
Already answered, but I will reiterate. It's a choice. The manager and his team don't believe that abandoning the principles that brought them the success they have had is the way they want to go. Maybe some day they will change their minds - Klopp has changed things a fair bit over the time he has been here.

But where you are wrong is thinking he can't change tactics himself; that he is lost without bringing people in.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:37 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm
All seasons lots of posters on here have pretty much been saying to stop playing Fabinho and Henderson at the back, drop Bobby etc. etc.

Klopp then stops playing midfielders at the back and drops Bobby - now posters are saying play Fabinho in defence and dropping Bobby was a huge mistake.

Unreal.

Only thing I disagreed with the other night in terms of the team, was dropping Thiago. I couldn't understand that at all. I think we always need one of Fabinho or Henderson in midfield if available. If both available one can cover at the back depending on the opposition and the options we have available.

As long as we have the 4 forwards fit i'd rotate between them, rather than just drop one. Bobby should be more fresh now after a 3 week break and a slight injury before that. It's Mane now in dire need of a rest.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:36:55 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm »
Its a completely valid point about coaches and one we may see come to life in the summer. A new first team coach brings a new approach, philosophy, way of working which can provide reinvigoration and perspective in many ways. All speculation but it might be one of the many things we can twist in the summer.

Pep has been through many, as did Ferguson. Klopp has been through two. Anyone who is still spouting shite about philosophy and purism clearly hasnt been watching us the past five years.. weve changed formations and play styles on many occasions and in our league winning season became more akin to a traditional Mourinho side than something youd associate with Jurgen Klopp in 2015. Great managers are not dogmatic - they cant be.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,972
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 04:51:09 pm »
Selection for the second leg will be interesting.

Does anyone know the last time that Keita, Gini and Fab played in midfield together before this game?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline supaerheraw

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 04:54:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:51:09 pm
Selection for the second leg will be interesting.

Does anyone know the last time that Keita, Gini and Fab played in midfield together before this game?
Actually think it was 7-2 Villa game.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on February  6, 2011, 06:01:42 pm
If Essien is The Bison then Lucas is The Fucking Cowboy.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,972
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: supaerheraw on Yesterday at 04:54:35 pm
Actually think it was 7-2 Villa game.

Was it ?!

Surprised its not been mentioned in that case :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm
Its a completely valid point about coaches and one we may see come to life in the summer. A new first team coach brings a new approach, philosophy, way of working which can provide reinvigoration and perspective in many ways. All speculation but it might be one of the many things we can twist in the summer.

Pep has been through many, as did Ferguson. Klopp has been through two. Anyone who is still spouting shite about philosophy and purism clearly hasnt been watching us the past five years.. weve changed formations and play styles on many occasions and in our league winning season became more akin to a traditional Mourinho side than something youd associate with Jurgen Klopp in 2015. Great managers are not dogmatic - they cant be.
Completely missing the point, as usual. I hesitate to say that you know it, because, well...you know...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline bornandbRED

  • aka physioSTALKER
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:04:53 pm
Completely missing the point, as usual. I hesitate to say that you know it, because, well...you know...

I dont see anything in this thread that says:

a) Klopp isnt humble
b) is incapable of changing tactics himself
c) is lost without bringing people in
d) is out of his depth
e) is unable to do anything else

Not one person in this thread remotely believes any of those things/has explicitly stated these things. 

What I do see is a dissertation about the above.

Why not discuss the potential merits/non-merits of changing coach rather than behaving like the thought police? Thats how a discussion forum works. This isnt an echo chamber.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,551
  • SPQR
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:43:40 pm
If they bring Robert Mugabe on, we're fucked.

Aye, it'll become a massacre.

I'll see myself out.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:51:03 pm
Nice try but this is so wrong-headed as to be untrue. These other roles you are bringing up are adjuncts to the manager's role. Some which the manager can do all by himself, if he had 100 hours in a day, and some which are specialisms which it pays to have someone else lead on (but always reporting to the manager). So a clever manager will bring people in to, in all but the most specialist cases, share the load, advise and implement his ideas, not tell him what to do from scratch.

Meanwhile tactics, deployment, selection, whether we utilise a highline or not etc are the manager's bread and butter. They are what define him and his philosophy, especially a manager like Klopp. He doesn't need to bring someone else in to tell him what to do, like some out-of-depth greenhorn wandering about in a panic not knowing his job, which is how you are characterising him.

And you are making the usual mistake of thinking that, for example, we persist with the high line because Klopp is unable to do anything else. He's not 'unable'; he is choosing to stick to his guns and maintain faith in what he believes in. He has specifically and clearly said so; clearly said that he's not going to abandon his principles just because of short-term adversity.

You may agree or disagree with that, but it's frankly bollocks to think he is unable to do anything else and needs to bring someone else in to do it for him. Really, of course, this comes down to the usual fan complaint of 'why isn't the manager doing what I say he should do?'. The reason, of course, is that he is not you.  And the other usual fan thing of thinking there's always a clear, black-and-white, off-the-shelf answer to everything. Just do X and everything will be fine.

Again you're missing the point. Klopp is the most humbe of managers. If he thought there was something he needed help with, he would cheerfully hire somone to do it, because he is totally comfortable in his skin and would not feel threatened by someone, in his own words, 'cleverer than himself' being brought in to fill a need. The issue is that there's no evidence whatsoever that he is 'unable to change tactics and needs someone to do it for him'. He is choosing to use the tactics and overall philosophy that he is using. If you or I don't agree with that then tough.
Already answered, but I will reiterate. It's a choice. The manager and his team don't believe that abandoning the principles that brought them the success they have had is the way they want to go. Maybe some day they will change their minds - Klopp has changed things a fair bit over the time he has been here.

But where you are wrong is thinking he can't change tactics himself; that he is lost without bringing people in.
I have never characterised him as some out of depth greenhorn, whatever greenhorn means. And this is why I mentioned the pride and ego thing, about the mindset that bringing in a specialist to improve things implies you're some out of depth greenhorn. It doesn't. It gives you a chance to improve things, yes even bread and butter things like tactics. Possession football for example is an aspect of tactics, and Klopp brought in Ljinders because he was a specialist in it, which had a revolutionary impact on our play.

Fact is each manager will have their own preferred style of playing, and sometimes bringing in someone new with a new perspective and new way of doing things can freshen things up. So if we brought in a new coach that specialized in say attack, it could help us develop more quick one touch passing, short direct passing instead of horizontal passing, more through balls, more forward runs from midfield etc etc. I mentioned bringing in a specialist because all of the specialists that we have brought in have all made an impact, so a new coach could make a new impact.

If he is choosing to use the tactics that we keep using, as you are saying, (i.e. 4-3-3 high line possession crosses) then he needs someone to tell him that it's not working anymore, and something's gotta change.  A new coach could produce an alternative way of going about things. Whether choose to or unable to, it's the same difference. We still concede against long balls like the Real Madrid game, like the Fulham game, like the Everton game, and all the other carbon copies of teams who just play low blocks and hit long balls at our high line, because that's a proven method to beat us, because we "choose" to apparently rather lose than change our ways. We've all heard of the Einstein's insanity quote, which applies pretty well to this scenario.

Also I don't think he is "lost" without bringing additional people as you imply, more like I see the potential for improvement in our play from being in a new coach with fresh ideas. And this ties in with what you mentioned about choice. If it was due to choice, maybe the new coach could show Klopp new ideas or new perspectives to change his mind. And if we brought in a specialist coach, they could elevate that aspect of our play, like how the throw in coach made us be really good at throw ins. Maybe an attacking coach could make us great again in attack.

Work teams in real life do this too, from what I hear, like how they bring together biologists, psychologists, computer scientist together etc to solve like a medical issue, because each person's different background brings a different perspective. Or people get a consultant to optimize and improve their business output and processes. Not cause one is "lost" without the other, but because additional specialists produce better results.
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm »
also, I wouldn't hate a referee having an absolute stinker of a game in our favour - give us a soft pen, send a madrid player off for 2 soft yellows, give us most of the 50/50s, couple of VAR decisions go our way etc.
I just feel that we've had a rough time off the officials for ages now and surely we are due a bit of luck?
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm »
I think a lot of the discussion is moot. That team should perform better on the pitch. It's not my preferred team, but it's a good team.

The players lacked heart in the first half yesterday, the second half provides testament to that. That's not something we're known to lack, and it is worrying.

I do think all our problems could still be solved by a crowd at Anfield. It's almost reassuring, in a sentimental way, that the players really do feed off the us, the fans.

I think it's unlikely we'll get the result we need in the return leg, but we need to keep our pride at least with a strong performance across the 90. With a full house we'd turn them out.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Some serious discussion on here which is to be applauded.  Not got the time to read all the posts so will keep it simple.

We lost the first leg 3-1 and...
We were utter shite.
We fucked up all round and not blaming any individual.

Real played well, better than expected.

We wont play as badly at Anfield.   

Cant see Real playing at the same level.

So it is game on. The first goal is always important but if we get it even if it is as late as 80 minutes I see us going through.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
Some serious discussion on here which is to be applauded.  Not got the time to read all the posts so will keep it simple.

We lost the first leg 3-1 and...
We were utter shite.
We fucked up all round and not blaming any individual.

Real played well, better than expected.

We wont play as badly at Anfield.   

Cant see Real playing at the same level.

So it is game on. The first goal is always important but if we get it even if it is as late as 80 minutes I see us going through.
I agree, it's game on. We know we are capable of winning this game, let's hope the players can get their heads together, all is not lost.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,454
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #780 on: Today at 12:26:14 am »
We score one goal, its next goal wins at that point. Whomsoever is calling it hopeless and lost gives up pretty easy.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #781 on: Today at 12:30:20 am »
The one time Gini got the ball and drove forward we scored. We need to see more of that at Anfield. It still grates the time and space we gave Kroos for that first ball, it was totally avoidable with good pressing. Nat really needs to attack the ball on the deck like he does when its in the air , he was stuck to the spot when Modric played that pass in for the goal.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:36 am by lukeb1981 »
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #782 on: Today at 01:00:32 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 12:30:20 am
The one time Gini got the ball and drove forward we scored. We need to see more of that at Anfield. It still grates the time and space we gave Kroos for that first ball, it was totally avoidable with good pressing. Nat really needs to attack the ball on the deck like he does when its in the air , he was stuck to the spot when Modric played that pass in for the goal.
yes and also when kieta ran at them in the first half, although just the once it did show that they were not that comfortable on the back foot, I think this is where Bobby is important in his role, turning at them and taking them on, also he keeps the ball better than the other front three.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:20:44 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
I have never characterised him as some out of depth greenhorn, whatever greenhorn means. And this is why I mentioned the pride and ego thing, about the mindset that bringing in a specialist to improve things implies you're some out of depth greenhorn. It doesn't. It gives you a chance to improve things, yes even bread and butter things like tactics. Possession football for example is an aspect of tactics, and Klopp brought in Ljinders because he was a specialist in it, which had a revolutionary impact on our play.

Fact is each manager will have their own preferred style of playing, and sometimes bringing in someone new with a new perspective and new way of doing things can freshen things up. So if we brought in a new coach that specialized in say attack, it could help us develop more quick one touch passing, short direct passing instead of horizontal passing, more through balls, more forward runs from midfield etc etc. I mentioned bringing in a specialist because all of the specialists that we have brought in have all made an impact, so a new coach could make a new impact.

If he is choosing to use the tactics that we keep using, as you are saying, (i.e. 4-3-3 high line possession crosses) then he needs someone to tell him that it's not working anymore, and something's gotta change.  A new coach could produce an alternative way of going about things. Whether choose to or unable to, it's the same difference. We still concede against long balls like the Real Madrid game, like the Fulham game, like the Everton game, and all the other carbon copies of teams who just play low blocks and hit long balls at our high line, because that's a proven method to beat us, because we "choose" to apparently rather lose than change our ways. We've all heard of the Einstein's insanity quote, which applies pretty well to this scenario.

Also I don't think he is "lost" without bringing additional people as you imply, more like I see the potential for improvement in our play from being in a new coach with fresh ideas. And this ties in with what you mentioned about choice. If it was due to choice, maybe the new coach could show Klopp new ideas or new perspectives to change his mind. And if we brought in a specialist coach, they could elevate that aspect of our play, like how the throw in coach made us be really good at throw ins. Maybe an attacking coach could make us great again in attack.

Work teams in real life do this too, from what I hear, like how they bring together biologists, psychologists, computer scientist together etc to solve like a medical issue, because each person's different background brings a different perspective. Or people get a consultant to optimize and improve their business output and processes. Not cause one is "lost" without the other, but because additional specialists produce better results.
There seems to be a mix up here. I specifically queried whether you thought:

Quote
...Klopp is incabable of changing his tactics or seeing that he needs to change tactics or coming up with better tactics...

To which you started your response with a

Quote
yes...

The only point I'm making, the key point, is that whatever we are doing tactically is being done through choice, not lack of ability. For example Klopp is perfectly capable of abandoning the high line while he doesn't have the correct kind of defenders. He doesn't need a new tactical coach to come in to teach him to do that. Basically if you and I can think of that as a temporary adjustment, then Jurgen Klopp can as well. The fact that he hasn't done that - or any of the other 'suggestions' that people here are quick to send his way - has been a choice on his part. And he has specifically said so, specifically talked about not changing the strategies and tactics he believes in due to short-term adversity. The various changes he has made over the years have, again, been out of choice, not short-term adversity.

I have no problem with him bringing new staff in, as I said clearly in my first response. He is the kind of manager who rightly believes in surrounding himself with people 'clever than him' at various jobs, so that's not an issue.

But he doesn't need new coaches to tell him what to do, or teach him his job; he may well, however, look to new people to implement what he chooses to do.

I hope you can see the difference and therefore understand better where I was coming from.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,253
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #784 on: Today at 08:48:11 am »
Second leg do you play Bobby behind the same front three and let him be the guidance to Kronos and Modric and just go with a two man midfield? Or is that a bit gung ho?

If theyre going to use the same tactic of looking for balls over the top rather than playing through us can you almost sacrifice an extra body in midfield?

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,972
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:09:48 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:48:11 am
Second leg do you play Bobby behind the same front three and let him be the guidance to Kronos and Modric and just go with a two man midfield? Or is that a bit gung ho?

If theyre going to use the same tactic of looking for balls over the top rather than playing through us can you almost sacrifice an extra body in midfield?

I think Id play Bobby plus two and then probably Fab, Thiago and Gini in CM

Gives us a second wind off the bench
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,253
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:09:48 am
I think Id play Bobby plus two and then probably Fab, Thiago and Gini in CM

Gives us a second wind off the bench

Fair point. As others have said, 0-0 after 60 or 70 is ok, wed still be in the tie. Although a rare first half goal would be great, just for if/when they score wed still only need 2 to still be in it. Always thinking positive. :D
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 01:48:20 pm
It's over. We aren't any way near the team that took Barca apart. Injuries, heart, mentality has seen to that.
It is NOT over. For one thing they were playing on their training ground, which they know better than anybody. It felt like every time the ball bounced a RM player was on the end of it, which was kind of weird. They won't get that kind of familiarity at Anfield. If Klopp gets his team selection right (like put some young blood and energy in that midfield against a bunch of Has-Beens in their mid thirties), there is no reason why we can't beat them 3-0 at Anfield.
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
First goal is key - If we get an early goal, theres every chance they bottle it and the 2nd and 3rd follows.

If we get to 70+ minutes still at 0-0 then nerves will also kick in.

But if they score first, ties over I think
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,811
  • YNWA
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:49:42 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm
All seasons lots of posters on here have pretty much been saying to stop playing Fabinho and Henderson at the back, drop Bobby etc. etc.

Klopp then stops playing midfielders at the back and drops Bobby - now posters are saying play Fabinho in defence and dropping Bobby was a huge mistake.

Unreal.

Think this shows a total misunderstanding of what most actually wanted.

They wanted Fabinho back in midfield but understood he was needed at the back as we had no better options. It was certainly not a case of move him back there regardless.

I can see an argument for moving him back there again for the return leg. Hopefully we play a high line and are pushing them back. In which case he is a better option than Philips and can also play as a deep midfielder when we are attacking to offer another passing threat both long and through the lines.

Not saying we should, but can see the argument.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,450
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #790 on: Today at 10:33:06 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 12:30:20 am
The one time Gini got the ball and drove forward we scored. We need to see more of that at Anfield. It still grates the time and space we gave Kroos for that first ball, it was totally avoidable with good pressing. Nat really needs to attack the ball on the deck like he does when its in the air , he was stuck to the spot when Modric played that pass in for the goal.

This is where they get credit - they pressed us high really well and forced our midfield to drop back and help the back line get out - which in turn meant we couldnt get up the pitch to put pressure on their deep lying midfielders
Hopefully they wont be as brave at our place
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 