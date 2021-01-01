« previous next »
CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool '27 '64 Vinicius 36' Arsensio '51 Mo
Quote from: Gegenpresser101
You don't think a combination of Origi/Firmino (am not sure if he's injured or not), Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Tsimikas, Mane, is good enough to win against Aston Villa? I mean, I remember Klopp resting some players for the game before the Leipzig second leg, and we played well in the second leg while ended up winning both games.
 
Also there 's the urgency factor for the cl, in that if we lose against Villa, we'll still have time to catch up in the league. If we fail to get the proper result against R.Madrid, we won't have time to "catch up" in the cl. That and also if we go out even after putting in 100% against R.Madrid while failing to get 3 points against Villa, we would then be able to put additional energy in the rest of the season, so it would like even out the points gained in a sense.

No it isnt good enough. Look at the team we put out against Fulham and we got deservedly beat. We have lost 6 in a row at home. Winning matches isnt a given.

Personally, I guess I am not that fussed because I just want this season over but if there is a desperate need to win this game then it needs to be our strongest side.

I think Fabinho, Robertson and maybe Mane will be left out but thats it.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Quote from: scouse neapolitan
This can be definitely done next week. The away goal makes things doable. We'll more than likely concede, so we've got to score 5. And we will.

If they score one wed just (just!) need three for extra time, or four to win outright.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Quote

Stop being shit

Its better than This Means More

Quote from: Saul Goodman
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
We should play the home game at Clubmoor Rec, furthest pitch from the changies - that'll fuck them up.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
I say we rebrand ourselves as Budapest Liverpool and move over there.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Suppose Marine could lend us their place as well. Loads of options
