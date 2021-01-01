You don't think a combination of Origi/Firmino (am not sure if he's injured or not), Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Tsimikas, Mane, is good enough to win against Aston Villa? I mean, I remember Klopp resting some players for the game before the Leipzig second leg, and we played well in the second leg while ended up winning both games.



Also there 's the urgency factor for the cl, in that if we lose against Villa, we'll still have time to catch up in the league. If we fail to get the proper result against R.Madrid, we won't have time to "catch up" in the cl. That and also if we go out even after putting in 100% against R.Madrid while failing to get 3 points against Villa, we would then be able to put additional energy in the rest of the season, so it would like even out the points gained in a sense.



No it isnt good enough. Look at the team we put out against Fulham and we got deservedly beat. We have lost 6 in a row at home. Winning matches isnt a given.Personally, I guess I am not that fussed because I just want this season over but if there is a desperate need to win this game then it needs to be our strongest side.I think Fabinho, Robertson and maybe Mane will be left out but thats it.