That's true, but I think something has to give.



Like our key players could play 100% at Villa and 60% at R.Madrid, or our second string players could play 100% at Villa and key players 100% at R.Madrid. I think the second scenario has a better probabilistic outcome. As our second string playing at 100% still have a chance of beating Villa, but our first string players need to be at 100% to progress against R.Madrid. That and the priority is/should be on the champions league, as I think it is quite unlikely we will be getting top 4.



I think if we go all out in the race to get top 4, we'll probably end up in 5th -7th, the Europa league. But if we focus our energy on the champions league, and sorta reserve our energy for top 4, we would end up outside of Europa league places, which would give us more breathing room next season, in the sense of we would need a smaller squad so can sell more players to raise funds (i.e. say 4-6) and use those buy more quality reliable players (i.e say 1-3), we would play lesser games and have a higher chance in the league, that and not getting into Europe would be a wake up call to FSG that their strategy is not working and something needs to change (more investment, like I hear they got a Red something something acquisition recently, Red Chips or Red Bull, which might result in more investment), so basically like playing the long term game.



That and it (focusing our energy on the cl by reserving it in the league) increases our chances for winning the champions league this season.



I guess if push comes to shove, we don't have to rest all of them, just the key key ones, like Fabinho, Jota, Salah, Trent, Robertson, Thiago, replaced with like Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Origi, Tsimikas etc of whom I think would still result in us having a chance to win against Villa. I didn't include Mane in the list because while I think he is a key key player, I think playing more games might help him get back into form, esp against average teams like Aston Villa.