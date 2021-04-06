« previous next »
CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #680 on: Today at 04:03:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:48 pm
I think it was spot on though.

The tempo was like a training match. The pitch was poor with our players continually slipping. Players from both sides were losing the ball in the floodlights and I don't think I have ever seen a game between two top teams in which cross field passes were continually over hit.

It was like playing at a none League ground but against one of the best teams in Europe who were accustomed to the surroundings. 
I agree. Klopp was there, and could see and feel it first hand. Dont see any reason not to believe it was at least a factor.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #681 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm
People have this weird idea of 'excuses'

The manager hasnt said 'we lost because it was at Reals training ground'. Literally straight after the game he practically said 'we lost because we played shit'. That doesn't mean that playing in a weird training ground instead of a full stadium wasnt some sort of a factor too.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #682 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm
In the 2nd leg would anyone be tempted to play a 4231 move Fab back into the back 4 replacing either Nat or Kabak with Thiago and either Jones or Gini in the two? I'd be severely tempted because even though the midfield offered no protection last night the 2 CB's had a tough night and it isn't their fault because neither are up to this standard in quality i.e. CL KO round quality. So we know what Fab can do at the back and I'm just really tempted to believe that is the way to go for the 2nd leg. With Bobby as the 10 and Jota, Mane and Salah the front 3.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #683 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:12:54 pm
In the 2nd leg would anyone be tempted to play a 4231 move Fab back into the back 4 replacing either Nat or Kabak with Thiago and either Jones or Gini in the two? I'd be severely tempted because even though the midfield offered no protection last night the 2 CB's had a tough night and it isn't their fault because neither are up to this standard in quality i.e. CL KO round quality. So we know what Fab can do at the back and I'm just really tempted to believe that is the way to go for the 2nd leg. With Bobby as the 10 and Jota, Mane and Salah the front 3.

No that fucks both the defence and midfield. Play players in their best positions - but I would be tempted to play

Salah
Mane - Firmno Jota

Thiago Fabinho
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #684 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
Poor performances from individuals but the starting eleven was broken.

Mobile/harrying midfield and a breakaway attack but without the defence to effectively push and press aggressively. Ended up disjointed with massive gaps in our shape, compounded by individuals failing to make simple passes and relieve pressure at key moments. I thought we might start Fab/Gini/Naby to go toe-to-toe with Madrid's midfield three but simply didn't work. Can't be arsed saying more, we all saw that first half. Decision didn't pay off but can understand making it.

I thought not starting Firmino was the biggest mistake. In or out of form, we desperately need the composure he provides and the chaos he creates in tight nervy games like tonight. Starting Firmino allows us Mane to come off the bench at 60 minutes against tired legs, which made sense pre-match as much as it does now. I thought it was almost certain that Firmino would start and a lot less likely that Keita would start, so very surprised when I saw the team pre-match.

Another small point on a much bigger issue. Pride. Perhaps naive, I've often thought that one of Henderson or Milner should always start because as standard setters go, they are the two most influential and important players in our squad. I don't think Milner would've been particularly suited from a technical perspective for tonight's game, but his mentality and the accountability he creates would've prevented that first half performance. Shame he's not a couple of years younger and capable of playing two high intensity games in a short window.

A horrible game in all. Terrible individual performances and poor managerial decision making, but at 3-1 its still alive. Its a massive ask considering the strength of our team but its not impossible, nowhere near.

 Spot on. I saw it like this too. When it comes to this stage of the CL we need Bobby for our shape and we need Hendo/Milner for their leadership. Pretty much irrespective of form. If you saw that starting eleven 18 months ago youd have assumed it was a pre-season. Mind you, seeing the stadium and performance last night you can still trick yourself it was a pre-season. Thats what Im doing now. Mind games with myself.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #685 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm
I think this was always likely to happen, playing two highly inexperienced CBs against one of the best teams in Europe. Our squad has limitations this season and we've come unstuck, I don't think there's much chance of us turning the tie around but I'm feeling philosophical about it.

There's a decent chance the CL final could be in an empty stadium against Man City this year - of all the seasons to not progress past the quarters, this is probably the least heartbreaking for me. The worry, of course, is not making it into next season's competition but that's another issue.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #686 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm
For the people saying Klopp was just making excuses after the defeat. This is what he said before the game.


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to 'Movistar Liga de Campeones' before Real Madrid v Liverpool and made some interesting comments about the venue.

06 Apr 2021

Real Madrid have been playing at Valdebebas since the start of the pandemic. Fans were barred from stadia and Real decided to speed up renovation work at the Bernabeu and move to the Alfredo di Stefano.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was asked about the venue for the Champions League quarter-final first leg and he made some interesting comments: "It's true we are playing in empty stadia, but this is something completely different."

"It's a training ground. It's as if we visited Man Utd and playing at their training ground. This is very different to anything else we've experienced before," he told 'Movistar Liga de Campeones'.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #687 on: Today at 04:43:52 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 04:19:14 pm
No that fucks both the defence and midfield. Play players in their best positions - but I would be tempted to play

Salah
Mane - Firmno Jota

Thiago Fabinho
I'd go along with that with Jota/Salah/Mane taking turns as the focal point

Out of interest who would you have captain the team ?
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #688 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:48 pm
I think it was spot on though.

The tempo was like a training match. The pitch was poor with our players continually slipping. Players from both sides were losing the ball in the floodlights and I don't think I have ever seen a game between two top teams in which cross field passes were continually over hit.

It was like playing at a none League ground but against one of the best teams in Europe who were accustomed to the surroundings.

It's a surreal environment for a CL quarter final. Both Leipzig games you could see we were bang up for and at a proper stadium, even without a crowd.

The surroundings last night were strange and then the pitch on top. However, the reality was we weren't up for the game and Real wanted it more and got their tactics right.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #689 on: Today at 04:51:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:46 pm
For the people saying Klopp was just making excuses after the defeat. This is what he said before the game.


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to 'Movistar Liga de Campeones' before Real Madrid v Liverpool and made some interesting comments about the venue.

06 Apr 2021

Real Madrid have been playing at Valdebebas since the start of the pandemic. Fans were barred from stadia and Real decided to speed up renovation work at the Bernabeu and move to the Alfredo di Stefano.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was asked about the venue for the Champions League quarter-final first leg and he made some interesting comments: "It's true we are playing in empty stadia, but this is something completely different."

"It's a training ground. It's as if we visited Man Utd and playing at their training ground. This is very different to anything else we've experienced before," he told 'Movistar Liga de Campeones'.

While it's a strange environment to play in, and we'd have been much better off at the Bernebeu, it's a football league standard ground. It's the kind of ground we could play at in the 4th round of the FA Cup rather than jumpers for goalposts.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #690 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm
Having had more time to reflect on the performance, what really stood out was the difference in the technical level of both teams. The way Madrid played out of our press with first time passing, the flicks and lay offs from the likes of Benzema and Vinicius was really impressive. Kroos and Modric rolled back the years. It was strange to see us being dominated like that.

Its not over yet, but too much of a ask this season with the injuries. As long as we take the game to Madrid and go all out, it will be fun to watch.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #691 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 04:43:52 pm
I'd go along with that with Jota/Salah/Mane taking turns as the focal point

Out of interest who would you have captain the team ?

Robertson or Alli
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:46 pm
For the people saying Klopp was just making excuses after the defeat. This is what he said before the game.


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to 'Movistar Liga de Campeones' before Real Madrid v Liverpool and made some interesting comments about the venue.

06 Apr 2021

Real Madrid have been playing at Valdebebas since the start of the pandemic. Fans were barred from stadia and Real decided to speed up renovation work at the Bernabeu and move to the Alfredo di Stefano.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was asked about the venue for the Champions League quarter-final first leg and he made some interesting comments: "It's true we are playing in empty stadia, but this is something completely different."

"It's a training ground. It's as if we visited Man Utd and playing at their training ground. This is very different to anything else we've experienced before," he told 'Movistar Liga de Campeones'.

Maybe we should return the favour and play them at Kirkby in the second leg. Why where they allowed to play at their training ground anyway?
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:01:14 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 04:53:48 pm
Having had more time to reflect on the performance, what really stood out was the difference in the technical level of both teams. The way Madrid played out of our press with first time passing, the flicks and lay offs from the likes of Benzema and Vinicius was really impressive. Kroos and Modric rolled back the years. It was strange to see us being dominated like that.

Its not over yet, but too much of a ask this season with the injuries. As long as we take the game to Madrid and go all out, it will be fun to watch.

Only the other day after we battered Arsenal I said I can't recall the last time we were outplayed like that. Even when we've been well beaten it's always a case under Klopp of being hit on the break rather than outplayed.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #694 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:51:41 pm
While it's a strange environment to play in, and we'd have been much better off at the Bernebeu, it's a football league standard ground. It's the kind of ground we could play at in the 4th round of the FA Cup rather than jumpers for goalposts.

The thing is though if you play at a none League venue you don't face world-class players who are used to that strange environment.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #695 on: Today at 05:03:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:01:29 pm
The thing is though if you play at a none League venue you don't face world-class players who are used to that strange environment.

And used to it now but they lost at home to Shakhtar's youth team in the group stage and had poor results there in La Liga before hitting form.

It'll be interesting to see how Barca adapt at the weekend. They're used to a much more expansive pitch.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #696 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:15:35 am
Just cannot be arsed about this Covid footy - genuinely can't be bothered - football without supporters is not football.

No sour grapes on my part to agree just cos we lost, I gave up on footy without fans from day one! I was child minding yesterday, so only saw the score around 11pm. Obviously disappointed we lost, but I felt no real emotion.

I believe they where playing at a training ground..if that doesn't have all the hallmarks of a preseason friendly behind closed doors nothing does!








Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #697 on: Today at 05:32:48 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:26:46 pm
Now weve moved on to the trading ground to blame ;D

Playing at the stock exchange is always a bit of a gamble 😉
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #698 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm
Huh, I thought the game was tonight, so missed it.

Watching the highlights it seems Real exposed our makeshift defence with their counterattacking long balls, which makes sense since that's what Kroos and Modric are good at, their passing compilations on youtube are always fun to watch. I think this illustrates the need for us to get a champions league level center back, specifically a pacey one, of which Philips and Kabak are not.  1st and 2nd was lack of pace, 3rd goal conceded was just poor marking.

I also think fatigue might have played a factor, as we didn't seem to press as well high up, like with Kroos for the first goal and second goal, I think if we had a proper rest combined with more squad rotation we would play better. So hopefully we rest our key players against Aston Villa and go all out against R.Madrid next week.

I think we can still go through, but reckon if we gonna go through, we need to make like a tactical change defensively (more defensive protection) and in midfield (higher tempo better pressing). That combined with if we have our key players rested and R.Madrid tired from playing Barca, might give us the edge we need. 
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #699 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm
Doubt we rest our key players in the Villa game given we need to win that too.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #700 on: Today at 06:23:18 pm
That's true, but I think something has to give.

Like our key players could play 100% at Villa and 60% at R.Madrid, or our second string players could play 100% at Villa and key players 100% at R.Madrid. I think the second scenario has a better probabilistic outcome. As our second string playing at 100% still have a chance of beating Villa, but our first string players need to be at 100% to progress against R.Madrid. That and the priority is/should be on the champions league, as I think it is quite unlikely we will be getting top 4.

I think if we go all out in the race to get top 4, we'll probably end up in 5th -7th, the Europa league. But if we focus our energy on the champions league, and sorta reserve our energy for top 4, we would end up outside of Europa league places, which would give us more breathing room next season, in the sense of we would need a smaller squad so can sell more players to raise funds (i.e. say 4-6) and use those buy more quality reliable players (i.e say 1-3), we would play lesser games and have a higher chance in the league, that and not getting into Europe would be a wake up call to FSG that their strategy is not working and something needs to change (more investment, like I hear they got a Red something something acquisition recently, Red Chips or Red Bull, which might result in more investment), so basically like playing the long term game. 

That and it (focusing our energy on the cl by reserving it in the league) increases our chances for winning the champions league this season.

I guess if push comes to shove, we don't have to rest all of them, just the key key ones, like Fabinho, Jota, Salah, Trent, Robertson, Thiago, replaced with like Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Origi, Tsimikas etc of whom I think would still result in us having a chance to win against Villa. I didn't include Mane in the list because while I think he is a key key player, I think playing more games might help him get back into form, esp against average teams like Aston Villa.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #701 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm
I'm already looking forward to the Anfield game. Just want to get the Villa game out of the way with a win to be honest
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #702 on: Today at 06:41:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:00:40 pm
Maybe we should return the favour and play them at Kirkby in the second leg. Why where they allowed to play at their training ground anyway?

Because their ground is being developed.

Lets not make it a thing. We got battered and deservedly so.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #703 on: Today at 06:44:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:41:17 pm
Because their ground is being developed.

Lets not make it a thing. We got battered and deservedly so.

I didn't even mention the game, I was just asking the question. Stop implying things which people haven't said.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #704 on: Today at 06:47:41 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:23:18 pm
That's true, but I think something has to give.

Like our key players could play 100% at Villa and 60% at R.Madrid, or our second string players could play 100% at Villa and key players 100% at R.Madrid. I think the second scenario has a better probabilistic outcome. As our second string playing at 100% still have a chance of beating Villa, but our first string players need to be at 100% to progress against R.Madrid. That and the priority is/should be on the champions league, as I think it is quite unlikely we will be getting top 4.

I think if we go all out in the race to get top 4, we'll probably end up in 5th -7th, the Europa league. But if we focus our energy on the champions league, and sorta reserve our energy for top 4, we would end up outside of Europa league places, which would give us more breathing room next season, in the sense of we would need a smaller squad so can sell more players to raise funds (i.e. say 4-6) and use those buy more quality reliable players (i.e say 1-3), we would play lesser games and have a higher chance in the league, that and not getting into Europe would be a wake up call to FSG that their strategy is not working and something needs to change (more investment, like I hear they got a Red something something acquisition recently, Red Chips or Red Bull, which might result in more investment), so basically like playing the long term game. 

That and it (focusing our energy on the cl by reserving it in the league) increases our chances for winning the champions league this season.

I guess if push comes to shove, we don't have to rest all of them, just the key key ones, like Fabinho, Jota, Salah, Trent, Robertson, Thiago, replaced with like Jones, Keita, Milner, Shaq, Origi, Tsimikas etc of whom I think would still result in us having a chance to win against Villa. I didn't include Mane in the list because while I think he is a key key player, I think playing more games might help him get back into form, esp against average teams like Aston Villa.

If we rest that many key players against Villa, more likely that they batter us. Ultimately we need to win I guess.
