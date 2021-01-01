Ultimately, we are just not good enough this season - or at least as good as most of the teams left in this competition.



I think due to the patched up nature of this side, especially in defence, and the damage that has been done to our mentality, the last part of our season was always going to be up and down. I think most of us know we aren't quite good enough this season but had hoped that the lows would be saved for the League and the highs for the CL but it doesn't quite work like that. Teams in this competition at this stage are going to be on a different level to Wolves, Arsenal, Leipzig etc...



It was a really disappointing night. Even with the problems we have had this season, I think the players will be disappointed in that showing. So many of them off their game, when they could have competed better and maybe gave us a chance going into the second leg at Anfield.



Given our home record this year, lack of fans and the 2-goal deficit - it is really, really hard to see them overcome this. And that's quite sad as if anyone could do, it was these lads. And they still could but this season it just feels beyond us.



The game against Villa becomes interesting now. If we have genuine aspirations of top 4 then it is a must win game - it should be anyway given our home record needing to be overturned. But so many of them look like their heads have gone. There is no anger or intensity in the play any more. It feels like heads are being propped up by necks that are made of glass and could shatter at any time.