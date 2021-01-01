« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo  (Read 15168 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:16:26 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:10:36 am
A champions league quarter final game of any kind, at Goodison park? Nah, cant see that ever happening.
A CL game at Goodison that kicks off when it's still light. Don't think that's ever happened. Even their legendary quarter final in 1971 was played before the clocks went forward.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:17:30 am »
Madrid will score at ours bar a miracle. So we need at least 3 goals.

Dont see us getting those based on last night.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:20:53 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:08:41 am
We dont have enough pace in our squad now to play the high pressing game needed.

Apart from Henderson,Jones we dont have much pace i midfield anymore. Thiago is so slow he need a engine alongside like Henderson. Gini looks knackered. Even Mane looks to have lost a yard of pace.

The pressing has never been about pace, more about working hard high up the pitch. In recent years we have chosen to do this in bursts rather than throughout the game to conserve energy but this year we've hardly bothered and we've suffered as a result.

I would take the team running out of steam later in the game (as we used to) trying to win a game than just meekly surrendering as we have done the last few months.
Not to forget that Thiago didn't even start. Jones is a good shout, not sure why he didn't get on the pitch.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:21:55 am »
Ultimately, we are just not good enough this season - or at least as good as most of the teams left in this competition.

I think due to the patched up nature of this side, especially in defence, and the damage that has been done to our mentality, the last part of our season was always going to be up and down. I think most of us know we aren't quite good enough this season but had hoped that the lows would be saved for the League and the highs for the CL but it doesn't quite work like that. Teams in this competition at this stage are going to be on a different level to Wolves, Arsenal, Leipzig etc...

It was a really disappointing night. Even with the problems we have had this season, I think the players will be disappointed in that showing. So many of them off their game, when they could have competed better and maybe gave us a chance going into the second leg at Anfield.

Given our home record this year, lack of fans and the 2-goal deficit - it is really, really hard to see them overcome this. And that's quite sad as if anyone could do, it was these lads. And they still could but this season it just feels beyond us.

The game against Villa becomes interesting now. If we have genuine aspirations of top 4 then it is a must win game - it should be anyway given our home record needing to be overturned. But so many of them look like their heads have gone. There is no anger or intensity in the play any more. It feels like heads are being propped up by necks that are made of glass and could shatter at any time. 
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:30:03 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:55 am
There is no anger or intensity in the play any more. It feels like heads are being propped up by necks that are made of glass and could shatter at any time.

Spot on this, a very good summary. One of the worst things about last night is the lack of intensity, for a european quarter final under Klopp it was practicaly unrecognizable.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Geezer08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #605 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:42:35 am
Just been looking back at the goal and our positioning seems weird. It looks like Jota and Mane have temporarily switched positions, maybe Jota is unaware of what he should be doing but he lets Kross receive the pass, turn and play the long ball.

Keita looks like he is in no mans land, Id have thought he should be closer to where the referee is to make the midfield more compact. Maybe hes anticipated a pass to the Madrid player hes standing near but hes left the right side of midfield empty and made the pass easier to play.

And lastly Trent needs to be closer to Phillips making the back four more compact. There is a massive gap for Vinicius to run into which Phillips is slow to notice. 


Trent and Philips are too far from each other, Trent should be closer and block the running route for Vincius (Ala Vazquez on Mane) but our positioning is good and should not result in a goal conceded 3 touches later. It is a very poor goal to concede.
Logged

Online LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:09:14 am
Do we not press anymore?

It's pointless trying to press Kroos and Modric, they're far too good for that which we learned early on in the game.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
  • Follow the gourd
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 10:36:07 am
Trent and Philips are too far from each other, Trent should be closer and block the running route for Vincius (Ala Vazquez on Mane) but our positioning is good and should not result in a goal conceded 3 touches later. It is a very poor goal to concede.
I think our positioning is bad and that's exactly why we concede a goal three touches later.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,599
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:47:40 am »
I still don't see us getting top four. Yesterday was a bit of a body blow because it reminded us that we are still way off good enough to win the CL this season and these sorts of things knock into the league.

The fact is we have simply too many players out of form. Mane and Firmino are just not performing, the midfield has only real two consistent performers in Wijnaldum and Fabinho and Henderson unlikely to be back for a while. The defence isn't good enough and Robertson isn't playing well.

All we are doing and all the manager is able to do is patch up a side for each game and ultimately I don't see how we perform well enough or consistently enough to get a good run of form going. Beating Villa at this point seems pretty tricky.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,737
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:55 am
Ultimately, we are just not good enough this season - or at least as good as most of the teams left in this competition.

I think due to the patched up nature of this side, especially in defence, and the damage that has been done to our mentality, the last part of our season was always going to be up and down. I think most of us know we aren't quite good enough this season but had hoped that the lows would be saved for the League and the highs for the CL but it doesn't quite work like that. Teams in this competition at this stage are going to be on a different level to Wolves, Arsenal, Leipzig etc...

I think we all feared drawing a City, PSG or Bayern and a likely hammering and saw a potential route to the final with the way the draw went. However, last night pretty much went how we'd have expected it to go had we played away at Bayern yesterday. Perhaps therefore we underestimated Real a bit, as we aren't really up to beating quality opposition right now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,187
  • JFT96.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #610 on: Today at 11:00:08 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:56:44 am
Have to give some credit to Vinicius for the first touch too. Put it back across Phillips perfectly and that caught Alisson out slightly too. Had it gone on at the angle the ball was travelling and away from goal wed have probably been able to snuff it out.

Yeah, we should have defended the situation better but it was a cracking ball and Vinicius took it sublimely.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,151
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #611 on: Today at 11:04:52 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:49:28 am
I think we all feared drawing a City, PSG or Bayern and a likely hammering and saw a potential route to the final with the way the draw went. However, last night pretty much went how we'd have expected it to go had we played away at Bayern yesterday. Perhaps therefore we underestimated Real a bit, as we aren't really up to beating quality opposition right now.
To be fair, I don't know if people underestimated Real. We were always underdogs. We just thought if we played well we'd have a chance. But we didn't play well. The intensity and concentration just wasn't there.

But it's true that Real are in a very good run of form and weren't exactly they're for the taking as maybe some would have liked to believe. That applies far more to us.

I still think we can give them a fight at Anfield like
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #612 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
2-0 at Anfield isn't impossible, but without fans that's quite hard to achieve
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
« Reply #613 on: Today at 11:13:39 am »
Reckon Real will just park the bus next? And counter punish us, if that's their game plan?

Hope Klopp will do a rehearsal with all squad players against the low block defensive system, and repeat it 80-100 times in training until the players get it, understand it and could predict what's the next step to unlock it.

We did well in second half last night, just frustrated conceding a stupid goal during that period. Get at least a goal at half-time at Anfield and let's see where it will bring us.

Damn it I really want to win a Champions League this season!!!  :-[  :-[ Really craving for it!!!
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 