Find it really weird how people are making a 2-0 win out to be some kind of unclimbable mountain.



Its obviously harder, and last night isnt any great indicator that its going to happen, but at the end of the day we need to win 2-0, its a perfectly normal result and one which many were predicting last night. This doesnt require some epic comeback like it did against Barca, we just need to win a game 2-0.



I saw Si Hughes last night saying how he didnt understand people referencing the power of anfield because its an empty ground, but being bluntly honest, although having a ground full of supporters would really help, what Liverpool need in the return leg is to keep the ball better and not have half a match where they look like a conference team.



Gonna be difficult, underdogs, all of that, but I think far more is being made of it than needed.