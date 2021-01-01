« previous next »
I'm not going to quote anyone or start trawling through the thread. I knew it'd fuck me right off if I kept reading it after the game. But, anyone who is sticking the boot in saying this is the end of an era, we need a whole revamp or there is something seriously wrong needs to have a word with themselves and that's putting it politely.

We're without our 2 main leaders in Virg and Hendo. We've a makeshift cb pairing, who deserve credit for doing as well as they have all things considered. That's without mentioning we're in the middle of a pandemic and our players won the league last year and never got to celebrate it. There's fuck all wrong, we've one of the best teams in the world and anyone who says different must not understand footy or just looks at results. For some to say we need a new spine is laughable. We've been spoilt with how well we've played over the past few years and some of you sound like spoilt little entitled kids. It's football at the end of the day, we can't expect to win every game. Look at who we won it with in 05, look at how we came back against Barca. Some of you don't deserve this team and would be the ones who leave at half time and the exact fan Klopp told to do for hitting the exits before full time.
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
No, the media have decided that he can't so that means he can't. Like Glen Johnson couldn't defend, and like Kuyt had a bad first touch. As long as enough media hacks keep repeating it, it means it's true.

I love Dirk Kuyt, think he's an exceptional footballer.....and he had a VERY bad first touch.  Consistently.  Facht!
Awful, closed my eyes a few times when they broke away, could have been far worse than 3-1. away goal keeps us right in it as long as we are up for it.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm
Firstly, well done tro Real Madrid. That was a first class performance by them. It wasn't just the technical skill on display, but the way the setup, worked to close down space and avenues for progression, the way they picked out weaknesses in Liverpool's formation (playing in behind the fullbacks and pinning them back, shutting down the midfield and limiting the options of the front three) and their decision-making was excellent. In fact, that was the difference for me, Liverpool looked so nervous, playing flat and square, making easy passes look difficult and giving away needless possession. They needed a top class performance and didn't give one, but credit to Madrid, they were ruthless and decisive.

So, where was the game lost? I think Klopp's gamble with Keita was the biggest issue, he was brought in to run at the Madrid backline, but ended up ceding space and control in the middle. So much damage was done in the first forty minutes that Klopp felt forced to act and sacrifice Keita (and let's be clear, he was not playing well anyway) and bring in Thiago. That actually changed the game for a while. If you want to see the class of Thiago, watch how he still plays his normal game against Madrid, even as others around him were intimidated. He had a huge impact and for 20 minutes and changed the flow of the game, culminating in an away goal. Then he got booked and the game just slipped away. However, 3-1 away is not the end of the tie (it just feels bad tonight). For one thing, I doubt RM will be as agressive at Anfield as they were tonight, crowd or no crowd. If they sit back and try to counter, it will give Liverpool a good chance to pick them off. 1 early goal and they have an entire game to get a winner. The away goal is huge and that backline is as ropey as Liverpools.

Tonight we saw the limitations of Phillips and Kabak. Raw, lacking pace, positionally unsure they were given a torrid time by RMs attacking unit. Then again, they are unlikely to meet players as good as that too often, so they might still have a role to play in the future. 4th and 5th choice CBs is no bad thing. If nothing else comes of this awful season only that it will be a decent outcome.  Despite the poor performances of the entire backline, the bigger issue (and the one that exposed them the most) was the middle. Fabino had a tough time as he was overrun, Wijnaldum was industrious but ineffective and only Thiago came out of the game with credit in the bank. Again we enter the summer probably needing to recruit there again, albeit for the future and not medium/short term. Only up front did I feel liverpool did acceptably, lots of hard running and feeding off scraps. All three combined for the goal and Mane (big game player) was still running even after the needless booking.

On that, the ref clearly got the shoulder in the back wrong (god, macmamanamanamanan is a clown, he calls everything wrong), but other than that he was very fair. Madrid were just a lot smarter than Liverpool.

Tough night, fair result, but a precious away goal and a decent shout in the second leg if Liverpool can get past their stage nerves.
Nailed it. Split block absolutely killed our build up play out the back in the first half. Never got going from there.

Optimist in me says if we reverse our Anfield voodoo against Villa and Barcelona kill Madrid's domestic season at the weekend....who knows.
I was surprised Thiago did not start instead of Keita, possibly a gamble that one which did not pay off but gambling with your midfield when you have two inexperienced CBs is not recommended.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm
Absolutely.

If Ox doesn't play at weekend then his career here is over. Origi etc we all know about.

Do think Robertson badly needs a rest. I can't remember the last game he's played well in an attacking sense.

Him and Robertson are getting marked out of games. They haven't got any space to do anything.
Embarrassing, dreadful, pathetic, shocking, etc etc.  Pick your favorite negative adjective and you want and whos to argue it? 

Id put that down as the worst opening 45 minutes of the Klopp era.  Madrid played just as any bottom half PL team has over the last 18 months against us and we were so shocked that we couldnt play?  Could we give Kroos any more time to pick a pass?  Could Trent and Nat get any more torched by Vinicius? Its as if they had never played together on top of having no idea who they were playing.  Im honestly still stunned. 

You could put the boot in on any player but for me it was Zidane and his team making the choices that worked and Klopp/Ljinders/Kraweitz making all the wrong ones.  The Keita sub is about as damning as it gets.  Nobody is perfect and Id take Klopp over any other manager in the world but here him and his team got it about as wrong as possible and were lucky we even still have a chance.
Im not particularly concerned by us losing 3-1 away to Real Madrid and playing badly in the same way that Im not particularly encouraged by us winning 3-0 away at Arsenal and playing well. Were still a good team with enough great players, but Ive accepted at this point that the arse fell out of our season a long time ago (probably when Gomez was injured really) and results like this are just an inevitable outcome of that.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:16:58 am
Embarrassing, dreadful, pathetic, shocking, etc etc.  Pick your favorite negative adjective and you want and whos to argue it? 

Id put that down as the worst opening 45 minutes of the Klopp era.  Madrid played just as any bottom half PL team has over the last 18 months against us and we were so shocked that we couldnt play?  Could we give Kroos any more time to pick a pass?  Could Trent and Nat get any more torched by Vinicius? Its as if they had never played together on top of having no idea who they were playing.  Im honestly still stunned. 

You could put the boot in on any player but for me it was Zidane and his team making the choices that worked and Klopp/Ljinders/Kraweitz making all the wrong ones.  The Keita sub is about as damning as it gets.  Nobody is perfect and Id take Klopp over any other manager in the world but here him and his team got it about as wrong as possible and were lucky we even still have a chance.

I think you are being incredibly harsh. This is the top end of European football and Madrid are a quality side. Militao and Nacho are levels above our centre backs. We were undone by 3 defensive errors.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:35 am
I think you are being incredibly harsh. This is the top end of European football and Madrid are a quality side. Militao and Nacho are levels above our centre backs. We were undone by 3 defensive errors.

Well said Al.
