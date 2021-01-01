I'm not going to quote anyone or start trawling through the thread. I knew it'd fuck me right off if I kept reading it after the game. But, anyone who is sticking the boot in saying this is the end of an era, we need a whole revamp or there is something seriously wrong needs to have a word with themselves and that's putting it politely.



We're without our 2 main leaders in Virg and Hendo. We've a makeshift cb pairing, who deserve credit for doing as well as they have all things considered. That's without mentioning we're in the middle of a pandemic and our players won the league last year and never got to celebrate it. There's fuck all wrong, we've one of the best teams in the world and anyone who says different must not understand footy or just looks at results. For some to say we need a new spine is laughable. We've been spoilt with how well we've played over the past few years and some of you sound like spoilt little entitled kids. It's football at the end of the day, we can't expect to win every game. Look at who we won it with in 05, look at how we came back against Barca. Some of you don't deserve this team and would be the ones who leave at half time and the exact fan Klopp told to do for hitting the exits before full time.