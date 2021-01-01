Poor performances from individuals but the starting eleven was broken.



Mobile/harrying midfield and a breakaway attack but without the defence to effectively push and press aggressively. Ended up disjointed with massive gaps in our shape, compounded by individuals failing to make simple passes and relieve pressure at key moments. I thought we might start Fab/Gini/Naby to go toe-to-toe with Madrid's midfield three but simply didn't work. Can't be arsed saying more, we all saw that first half. Decision didn't pay off but can understand making it.



I thought not starting Firmino was the biggest mistake. In or out of form, we desperately need the composure he provides and the chaos he creates in tight nervy games like tonight. Starting Firmino allows us Mane to come off the bench at 60 minutes against tired legs, which made sense pre-match as much as it does now. I thought it was almost certain that Firmino would start and a lot less likely that Keita would start, so very surprised when I saw the team pre-match.



Another small point on a much bigger issue. Pride. Perhaps naive, I've often thought that one of Henderson or Milner should always start because as standard setters go, they are the two most influential and important players in our squad. I don't think Milner would've been particularly suited from a technical perspective for tonight's game, but his mentality and the accountability he creates would've prevented that first half performance. Shame he's not a couple of years younger and capable of playing two high intensity games in a short window.



A horrible game in all. Terrible individual performances and poor managerial decision making, but at 3-1 its still alive. Its a massive ask considering the strength of our team but its not impossible, nowhere near.