CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo

Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #400 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:50:58 pm
We've been hot and cold away in Europe for a while now, not just tonight. I think you know I was making that point though.

On tonight, yes those players more than  likely make a difference but it would have been some shift to turn that performance around. Individually we were just miles off the pace.

Certainly Mané I must admit this season is a yard off in his head. Hes almost daydreaming when the ball arrives at him compared to why he was last season
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #401 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm
Poor performances from individuals but the starting eleven was broken.

Mobile/harrying midfield and a breakaway attack but without the defence to effectively push and press aggressively. Ended up disjointed with massive gaps in our shape, compounded by individuals failing to make simple passes and relieve pressure at key moments. I thought we might start Fab/Gini/Naby to go toe-to-toe with Madrid's midfield three but simply didn't work. Can't be arsed saying more, we all saw that first half. Decision didn't pay off but can understand making it.

I thought not starting Firmino was the biggest mistake. In or out of form, we desperately need the composure he provides and the chaos he creates in tight nervy games like tonight. Starting Firmino allows us Mane to come off the bench at 60 minutes against tired legs, which made sense pre-match as much as it does now. I thought it was almost certain that Firmino would start and a lot less likely that Keita would start, so very surprised when I saw the team pre-match.

Another small point on a much bigger issue. Pride. Perhaps naive, I've often thought that one of Henderson or Milner should always start because as standard setters go, they are the two most influential and important players in our squad. I don't think Milner would've been particularly suited from a technical perspective for tonight's game, but his mentality and the accountability he creates would've prevented that first half performance. Shame he's not a couple of years younger and capable of playing two high intensity games in a short window.

A horrible game in all. Terrible individual performances and poor managerial decision making, but at 3-1 its still alive. Its a massive ask considering the strength of our team but its not impossible, nowhere near.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #402 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm
I liked it when he said the Spanish press were sharpening their pens and pencils.

Why the fuck would you sharpen a pen, Steve?
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #403 on: Today at 10:53:24 pm
Quote from: supaerheraw on Today at 10:48:56 pm
I don't recall this. I remember the Camp Nou fixture as a game where we played similar to today, except for the last 15-20 minutes where we should have scored at least a goal. Am I mistaken?  ???

I think you are tbf. The general thought was that a 0-3 loss at the Camp Nou was a very harsh result. I'll admit that I didn't think there was anything about that first leg that suggested we'd turn it around, but I thought the lack of an away goal (funnily enough) was the biggest issue with the Camp Nou performance. This was a better result but a much worse performance.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #404 on: Today at 10:53:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:50:37 pm
You what? We were amazing against Barcelona at the Nou Camp, we had loads of chances that night. I remember Ballague saying he'd never seen any team play as well there as what we did that night.

Yeah, we were great and the scoreline was massively unjust (as was the fact that at that stage we looked to be heading for another barren season after being superb throughout).
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:54:20 pm
It was almost as bad as against Villa.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:55:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:50:37 pm
You what? We were amazing against Barcelona at the Nou Camp, we had loads of chances that night. I remember Ballague saying he'd never seen any team play as well there as what we did that night.
Haha, I see. All I remember is the second tie.   :lickin
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:55:32 pm
Quote from: RedMan89 on Today at 10:17:23 pm
Starting Naby without prior match fitness into probably the most intense midfield we will face this season was a diabolical decision

Agreed.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:55:45 pm
We have very little personality in the squad, lots of workers without the queens. Our fans were the queens. Since we came out of lockdown give or take half a dozen matches we've been headless chickens lacking direction. It has to change. We need more leaders.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:57:00 pm
Still in it. Believe.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #410 on: Today at 10:58:09 pm
Quote from: supaerheraw on Today at 10:55:11 pm
Haha, I see. All I remember is the second tie.   :lickin

Well I suppose the second leg out did the first one, just.  ;D
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #411 on: Today at 10:58:51 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:55:45 pm
We have very little personality in the squad, lots of workers without the queens. Our fans were the queens. Since we came out of lockdown give or take half a dozen matches we've been headless chickens lacking direction. It has to change. We need more leaders.

Mo Salah is our beautiful Queen but her sister won't pass her the ball because she wants to be the Queen.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:59:10 pm
Whats wrong with Mane?  A year ago he was always a threat shrugging off tackles etc. Now it seems like he is a marked man but it just seem like he is trying to win fouls, yes some are but the ref wasn't buying them. Even when he gets a chance he doesn't look as composed as usual either
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 10:13:22 pm
We lack technical ability throughout the team at this level, hence the inability to keep the ball.


Utter bollocks.


Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #414 on: Today at 11:00:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:58:09 pm
Well I suppose the second leg out did the first one, just.  ;D
Let's hope for one of those next week.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #415 on: Today at 11:00:23 pm
Might have been mentioned, but was the pitch doctored and watered in their favour? Seemed that we were slipping all over the shop at the beginning.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #416 on: Today at 11:00:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:50:37 pm
You what? We were amazing against Barcelona at the Nou Camp, we had loads of chances that night. I remember Ballague saying he'd never seen any team play as well there as what we did that night.

You saved me replying Jill. The 0-3 against Barca was a travesty of a result given our performance that night. To compare that with tonight is to compare chalk with cheese. The only consolation of tonight is that it wasnt a heavier defeat, and that we managed an away goal.

As others have rightly said, if we play like that again were cooked. But surely we cannot? An Anfield crowd would make a difference, but really, we need to see a much better, and more Klopp-like performance. Its unlikely but by no means impossible.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #417 on: Today at 11:00:44 pm
Quote from: supaerheraw on Today at 11:00:04 pm
Let's hope for one of those next week.

That would be good.  :D
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #418 on: Today at 11:01:13 pm
What is going on this season? Why do our players always look like they're playing after a night out. They are all a yard of pace off and seem easy to run around.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #419 on: Today at 11:01:34 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:00:34 pm
You saved me replying Jill. The 0-3 against Barca was a travesty of a result given our performance that night. To compare that with tonight is to compare chalk with cheese. The only consolation of tonight is that it wasnt a heavier defeat, and that we managed an away goal.

As others have rightly said, if we play like that again were cooked. But surely we cannot? An Anfield crowd would make a difference, but really, we need to see a much better, and more Klopp-like performance. Its unlikely but by no means impossible.
Tbf I didn't compare, my memory obviously failed me.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #420 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm
Very poor defensive performance. 
Kieta was a bad call.
Re: CL: Real Madrid 3 vs 1 Liverpool 27 64 Vinicius 36 Arsensio 51 Mo
Reply #421 on: Today at 11:02:15 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 11:00:23 pm
Might have been mentioned, but was the pitch doctored and watered in their favour? Seemed that we were slipping all over the shop at the beginning.

the ball was shit as well.
