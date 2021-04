Real are eminently beatable at the moment, and our lineup suggests a high intensity start to the game that will hopefully be backed up by an early goal or two. Will be interesting to see what Klopp does if the game remains tight - when to reduce the intensity and perhaps bring on Thiago. The problem is we have to play them at Anfield next! Still, although we can easily win this, a score draw wouldnít be a bad result - an away goal or two could be priceless.