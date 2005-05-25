19 European Cups between the clubs, proper European Royalty on show this week and next.



Do Real's first 5 Franco European cups count? Those were the days when Hibernan were getting to the semis, and the tournament was so unbalanced that teams were winning by double digits. They're on 8 cups in my book, and if we win this year, then we're one behindI've always thought of Real Madrid as the ultimate ego club - their players, fans, managers, and owners often epitomising the arrogance of modern football and greed. No player represents the DNA of the club more than Ramos - a talented but arrogant bully who plays the game without any class or conscience whilst pleading impunity. It's no coincidence that many of the players with the biggest egos (and who split opinions amongst fans) end up there - including the long list of galacticos, epitomised by Luis Figo making the unthinkable decision (at the time) to join from Barcelona. Ronaldo was the biggest ego of them all, but there are so many others from Gareth Bale to Eden Hazard that go to that club for the attention and glamour as much as the chance of winning things. However, for me they're not quite in the bracket of despicable clubs like City, Chelsea and PSG, and at least they have pedigree and a rich European history (and 8 European cups..).This is a great time to be playing them - we're getting some rhythm and key players back to form, and although we're pushing for top 4, we're are not in a title race like they are. They're in with a shout of a domestic title - more than other seasons where they've given up to focus on Europe, and that might help us. No Ramos is a big deal for them - for all his faults, he's a vocal leader who often sets the tone for their games (and also pops up with late goals). At least it removes the disappointment I felt that he wouldn't get to feel the heat of Anfield - imagine us having a full stadium and finding out he's not playing. Hazard might be back, but has had a terrible season of injuries and I don't think he's anywhere near the threat he was. Benzema continues to score but he's no Ronaldo, and no doubt Fabinho will make it a tough night for him. For the first time in years, I don't think they have a single player that you'd consider a big threat to be feared.There's plenty of sub-plots left over from the game in Kiev, and everyone who played that night will be motivated to get revenge. Even Thiago will no doubt be fired up given his previous Barcelona connections - apparently that Classico rivalry never really goes away. Their arrogance also makes them a very satisfying club to beat - in a different way to the satisfaction of beating a Bayern or a Juventus.I'd go with Alisson, Trent, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Salah