Come on Redmen!!

Not seen a thread and as it is tomorrow night will start one off. We do know Felix Brych is the referee. Good start there!

We know Ramos and Hazard are out for them and possibly a couple of others. They beat Eibar 2-0 at the weekend with Benzema scoring again.

They have, so I heard on TAW, lost 7 of their last 10 CL matches when they dont have Ramos. This alone made me go for an LFC away win in my acca.

Over the last two seasons I used to use the analogy of a boa constrictor in the way we played, squeezing the other team to death, penning them in their own half, dominating and winning. I saw the snake again on Saturday away at Arsenal and it is a combination of the press8 g of the front three and Fabinho around the half way line with busy other midfielders and high full backs completing the suffocation.

If we can impose ourselves on them this will be a massive achievement with their ageing but technically excellent midfielders.

Salah will be up for this, Gini has been kept back for it and will be firing. Key questions are who has the third midfield slot and who of the front three start.

My guess is Keita in midfield and Bobby to start with Mo and Jota with Mane the one to provide impact from the bench.

Thoughts?

A narrow away win for me and Salah on the scoresheet is my prediction.