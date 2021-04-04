There was a honkytonk in Speke I think.



So don't people call the Big House the Big House anymore?



Howabout The Rocket, does that count?



There was indeed, it was by the Noahs Ark boozer, we used to go there for an afternoon bender when we didn't want finding, be around 1979/80, as pubs closed at 3 in them days. Was drinking a lot in Netherley then and we would all bail down to Speke and carry on drinking, it had a pool table and we would play for pretty hefty sums, doubles at £20 a man, £50 singles, happy days and still good mates with many of the lads.All day drinking ruined the afternoon benders and the mobile made it worse for doing a disappearing act and face the music as and when you eventually got home.