Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.

Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:10:50 pm
I'll start with an easy one.

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is.. You can use phrase old and new, known and little-known (Two examples would be "The Big House" and "The Bullring" - something that most people would know from just those words)




FIRST QUESTION. Where is or what is

"Willy Wiper"

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:30:10 pm
Wray Brothers Pleasant Hill St.

Another easy one to get us started.

Where or what was "The Honkytonk"?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:13:09 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  4, 2021, 08:10:50 pm
I'll start with an easy one.

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is.. You can use phrase old and new, known and little-known (Two examples would be "The Big House" and "The Bullring" - something that most people would know from just those words)




FIRST QUESTION. Where is or what is

"Willy Wiper"



Easy! Sefton Street!!
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:14:24 pm
Heres mine -(probably pretty easy!)

"Threshold to the ends of the earth" 
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:18:50 pm
Heres mine -(probably pretty easy!)

"Threshold to the ends of the earth"
Heres mine -(probably pretty easy!)

"Threshold to the ends of the earth"

The sculpture at top of Leeds St / start of Strand.

Mimosa
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:22:32 pm
Quote from: Medellin on April  4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D
Looks like you're invisible mate  ::)
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:31:32 pm
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:50:21 pm
Quote from: Medellin on April  4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D


The Leigh Arms on Barlow Lane.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 11:13:49 pm
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 11:02:55 am
Used to love the Sunday afternoon lock-ins at Dirty Dicks....where was it and what was the pub's real name?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 02:15:06 pm
I,ve heard of Dirty Dicks but cant place it.

Another one that rings a bell is Effin Nellys.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 04:54:57 pm
So no one has had a go .

Peglegs.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 06:28:31 pm
Quote from: jack witham on April  5, 2021, 02:15:06 pm
I,ve heard of Dirty Dicks but cant place it.

Another one that rings a bell is Effin Nellys.

Oh, I know that one, next to TJ's.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 07:08:10 pm
Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is..

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is..

I'm sorry Andy but these rules are indecipherable, incomprehensible, and just plain gobble-de-gook.
God sake man; we're not all employed at Bletchley Park as code breakers you know  :duh
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 09:08:34 pm
So no one has had a go .

Peglegs.
So no one has had a go .

Peglegs.
Herculaneum Bridge
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 12:21:06 am
Herculaneum Bridge
Herculaneum Bridge

Well in . Ok then smart arse the Herculaneum Steps nearby are called the ....

  ;)

Boss thread Andy by the way . Does it have any rules mate ?

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 05:55:49 am
Quote from: kesey on April  6, 2021, 12:21:06 am
Well in . Ok then smart arse the Herculaneum Steps nearby are called the ....

  ;)

Boss thread Andy by the way . Does it have any rules mate ?
Not that I can tell  ;D
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 12:18:55 pm
There was a honkytonk in Speke I think.

So don't people call the Big House the Big House anymore?

Howabout The Rocket, does that count?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 01:24:44 pm
Not that I can tell  ;D
Not that I can tell  ;D

Ah. I thought so as I have no idea how to play this.    ;D


The Dockers Steps then.  ;D
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 04:25:09 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  6, 2021, 12:18:55 pm
There was a honkytonk in Speke I think.

So don't people call the Big House the Big House anymore?

Howabout The Rocket, does that count?
There was indeed, it was by the Noahs Ark boozer, we used to go there for an afternoon bender when we didn't want finding, be around 1979/80, as pubs closed at 3 in them days. Was drinking a lot in Netherley then and we would all bail down to Speke and carry on drinking, it had a pool table and we would play for pretty hefty sums, doubles at £20 a man, £50 singles, happy days and still good mates with many of the lads.

All day drinking ruined the afternoon benders and the mobile made it worse for doing a disappearing act and face the music as and when you eventually got home.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 04:35:01 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on April  6, 2021, 04:25:09 pm
There was indeed, it was by the Noahs Ark boozer, we used to go there for an afternoon bender when we didn't want finding, be around 1979/80, as pubs closed at 3 in them days. Was drinking a lot in Netherley then and we would all bail down to Speke and carry on drinking, it had a pool table and we would play for pretty hefty sums, doubles at £20 a man, £50 singles, happy days and still good mates with many of the lads.

All day drinking ruined the afternoon benders and the mobile made it worse for doing a disappearing act and face the music as and when you eventually got home.
I thought so. You describe it perfectly. Real name, The Ponderosa, or Pondy. Fulfilled the same role as, the Gladray, The Yankee Clipper and the Curzon in town (and the Newington on Bold Street) and the Red Pepper in Norris Green, as supplier of drinkies during those dry hours - not that I ever participated myself you understand. Remember playing footy in Speke once and at halftime we all piled down to the Pondy for a couple, all kitted up, like.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 05:37:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  6, 2021, 04:35:01 pm
I thought so. You describe it perfectly. Real name, The Ponderosa, or Pondy. Fulfilled the same role as, the Gladray, The Yankee Clipper and the Curzon in town (and the Newington on Bold Street) and the Red Pepper in Norris Green, as supplier of drinkies during those dry hours - not that I ever participated myself you understand. Remember playing footy in Speke once and at halftime we all piled down to the Pondy for a couple, all kitted up, like.
There was a 'Ponderosa' on Park Road - officially The Farmer's Arms. It was a Country & Western haunt, hence the nickname......think Ricky Tomlinson played there !?

What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 06:14:28 pm
What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?


What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?

Les Raisins ?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 06:19:22 pm
Les Raisins ?
Les Raisins ?
;D  indeed..........bit easy that I suppose.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 6, 2021, 06:26:53 pm
;D  indeed..........bit easy that I suppose.
;D  indeed..........bit easy that I suppose.

I only knew because I've seen it on here over the years  ;D
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 05:16:35 pm
Ozzie wades
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 05:40:18 pm
Ozzie wades
Ozzie wades

..was knocked down to be replaced by a shithole of a blue shop at the top of Langham st.

The 'Nurses Club'?   8)
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 06:40:36 pm
The 'Nurses Club'?   8)


The 'Nurses Club'?   8)
Top of Seel Street?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 06:42:06 pm
Ozzie Wades rings a bell what was it?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm
Top of Seel Street?
Top of Seel Street?

Nope.

Ozzy Wades was a bit before my time getting out but very well known late night club in L4.
Think me Dad first took me Mam out on a date there so me Mams arl fella could check him out what he was like with drink in him.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
Ozzie Wades rings a bell what was it?
Ozzie Wades rings a bell what was it?

Was a club On Walton lane at the traffic lights what is now the Everton one shop , on the other corner was the blue house pub . Ricky Tomlinson as hobo rick done shows there as well as plenty of other country acts etc always one youd get a drink in my dad was a regular there . The nurses club was a mythical oasis of naughtiness on rice lane I think 😀
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 08:04:11 pm
Yep well in gaz..it was in the grounds of Walton ozzy.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 07:45:02 pm
Was a club On Walton lane at the traffic lights what is now the Everton one shop , on the other corner was the blue house pub .
Ah yes. Did you have to go upstairs or something.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on April  6, 2021, 05:37:33 pm
There was a 'Ponderosa' on Park Road - officially The Farmer's Arms. It was a Country & Western haunt, hence the nickname......think Ricky Tomlinson played there !?

What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?

Went to the Farmer's one Sunday lunch time in 1969 with a mate who lived in Pecksniff St off Park Road. His dad and his mates bought our ale and then back to his for Sunday roast.

Haven't thought about that for nearly 50 years. That's what great about some of these threads, allows me to relive the golden days - before kids, mortgage and aching knees.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
Ah yes. Did you have to go upstairs or something.
Ah yes. Did you have to go upstairs or something.

Yes think so Id have to ask my dad , Was a newsagents on the corner and it was next to it but probably had the upstairs too .
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Today at 04:11:52 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
Went to the Farmer's one Sunday lunch time in 1969 with a mate who lived in Pecksniff St off Park Road. His dad and his mates bought our ale and then back to his for Sunday roast.

Haven't thought about that for nearly 50 years. That's what great about some of these threads, allows me to relive the golden days - before kids, mortgage and aching knees.
Ha, I was thinking exactly the same when I posted ! Have been delving through the other threads under this topic and it's amazing !
