Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.

Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:10:50 pm
I'll start with an easy one.

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is.. You can use phrase old and new, known and little-known (Two examples would be "The Big House" and "The Bullring" - something that most people would know from just those words)




FIRST QUESTION. Where is or what is

"Willy Wiper"

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:30:10 pm
Wray Brothers Pleasant Hill St.

Another easy one to get us started.

Where or what was "The Honkytonk"?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:13:09 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  4, 2021, 08:10:50 pm
I'll start with an easy one.

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is.. You can use phrase old and new, known and little-known (Two examples would be "The Big House" and "The Bullring" - something that most people would know from just those words)




FIRST QUESTION. Where is or what is

"Willy Wiper"



Easy! Sefton Street!!
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:14:24 pm
Heres mine -(probably pretty easy!)

"Threshold to the ends of the earth" 
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:18:50 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on April  4, 2021, 10:14:24 pm
Heres mine -(probably pretty easy!)

"Threshold to the ends of the earth"

The sculpture at top of Leeds St / start of Strand.

Mimosa
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:22:32 pm
Quote from: Medellin on April  4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D
Looks like you're invisible mate  ::)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:31:32 pm
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 10:50:21 pm
Quote from: Medellin on April  4, 2021, 08:55:08 pm
The Honkytonk was a boozer on Scotty rd..the Westmorland Arms if memory serves..

Where would you be if you had a pint in Lulu's?

Edit..don't fucking dare say Lulu's!  :D


The Leigh Arms on Barlow Lane.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 4, 2021, 11:13:49 pm
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 11:02:55 am
Used to love the Sunday afternoon lock-ins at Dirty Dicks....where was it and what was the pub's real name?
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 02:15:06 pm
I,ve heard of Dirty Dicks but cant place it.

Another one that rings a bell is Effin Nellys.
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 04:54:57 pm
So no one has had a go .

Peglegs.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 06:28:31 pm
Quote from: jack witham on April  5, 2021, 02:15:06 pm
I,ve heard of Dirty Dicks but cant place it.

Another one that rings a bell is Effin Nellys.

Oh, I know that one, next to TJ's.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 07:08:10 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  4, 2021, 08:10:50 pm

Winner gets to set their own question.

To win, just say what it refers to or where it is..

I'm sorry Andy but these rules are indecipherable, incomprehensible, and just plain gobble-de-gook.
God sake man; we're not all employed at Bletchley Park as code breakers you know  :duh
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 5, 2021, 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: kesey on April  5, 2021, 04:54:57 pm
So no one has had a go .

Peglegs.
Herculaneum Bridge
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 12:21:06 am
Quote from: PeterJM on April  5, 2021, 09:08:34 pm
Herculaneum Bridge

Well in . Ok then smart arse the Herculaneum Steps nearby are called the ....

  ;)

Boss thread Andy by the way . Does it have any rules mate ?

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 05:55:49 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 12:21:06 am
Well in . Ok then smart arse the Herculaneum Steps nearby are called the ....

  ;)

Boss thread Andy by the way . Does it have any rules mate ?
Not that I can tell  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 12:18:55 pm
There was a honkytonk in Speke I think.

So don't people call the Big House the Big House anymore?

Howabout The Rocket, does that count?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 01:24:44 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 05:55:49 am
Not that I can tell  ;D

Ah. I thought so as I have no idea how to play this.    ;D


The Dockers Steps then.  ;D
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:18:55 pm
There was a honkytonk in Speke I think.

So don't people call the Big House the Big House anymore?

Howabout The Rocket, does that count?
There was indeed, it was by the Noahs Ark boozer, we used to go there for an afternoon bender when we didn't want finding, be around 1979/80, as pubs closed at 3 in them days. Was drinking a lot in Netherley then and we would all bail down to Speke and carry on drinking, it had a pool table and we would play for pretty hefty sums, doubles at £20 a man, £50 singles, happy days and still good mates with many of the lads.

All day drinking ruined the afternoon benders and the mobile made it worse for doing a disappearing act and face the music as and when you eventually got home.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 04:35:01 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm
There was indeed, it was by the Noahs Ark boozer, we used to go there for an afternoon bender when we didn't want finding, be around 1979/80, as pubs closed at 3 in them days. Was drinking a lot in Netherley then and we would all bail down to Speke and carry on drinking, it had a pool table and we would play for pretty hefty sums, doubles at £20 a man, £50 singles, happy days and still good mates with many of the lads.

All day drinking ruined the afternoon benders and the mobile made it worse for doing a disappearing act and face the music as and when you eventually got home.
I thought so. You describe it perfectly. Real name, The Ponderosa, or Pondy. Fulfilled the same role as, the Gladray, The Yankee Clipper and the Curzon in town (and the Newington on Bold Street) and the Red Pepper in Norris Green, as supplier of drinkies during those dry hours - not that I ever participated myself you understand. Remember playing footy in Speke once and at halftime we all piled down to the Pondy for a couple, all kitted up, like.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 05:37:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:35:01 pm
I thought so. You describe it perfectly. Real name, The Ponderosa, or Pondy. Fulfilled the same role as, the Gladray, The Yankee Clipper and the Curzon in town (and the Newington on Bold Street) and the Red Pepper in Norris Green, as supplier of drinkies during those dry hours - not that I ever participated myself you understand. Remember playing footy in Speke once and at halftime we all piled down to the Pondy for a couple, all kitted up, like.
There was a 'Ponderosa' on Park Road - officially The Farmer's Arms. It was a Country & Western haunt, hence the nickname......think Ricky Tomlinson played there !?

What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:37:33 pm


What was Peter Kavanagh's formerly known as ?

Les Raisins ?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 06:19:22 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Les Raisins ?
;D  indeed..........bit easy that I suppose.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:19:22 pm
;D  indeed..........bit easy that I suppose.

I only knew because I've seen it on here over the years  ;D
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Today at 05:16:35 pm
Ozzie wades
