« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo  (Read 9447 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:56:27 am
No question that Neville is a ma-husive c*nt but I'll give him credit for making comments on his respect for how Mane stays on his feet whenever he can.

It has been commented about at length how the media like to portray our forwards as going down easy so was nice to hear someone, especially someone who doesn't like us, give credit where it is due.

you're right - he is a massive c*nt but don't be fooled...

by saying 'he stays on his feet whenever he can' is still taking a dig at mo

neville only says what's in front of him most of the time - he ain't a genius, it's obvious

but he HATED our club and our fans when he played and he stirred up the shit every single time he could - now he has a wage packet to think about so he can't afford to lose his 'job' being that nasty again

carra - i dont know what went wrong with him

i think he's from the lane in bootle and i think he has some dodgy mates so being a bit of a scal was always part of him BUT when he spat at that fan that was going WAY too far

back to the result - fucking great! arsenal were shite but we got 3 and could've had more

just the type of game to take us into the first semi

brill


Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
Well in Jürgen and the players. We look like LFC again just in time for the business end of the season. Did the England manager sting Trent into action? Dont really care, hes been playing himself back into form anyway, but if there was a bit of extra proving a point  there then all well and good, and who could really blame him. Thanks for keeping his legs fresh for us Southgate.

I was starting to feel a bit worried that wed seen this story before, dominating with no reward, then on came Jota. What a signing hes been, not much sign of rustiness after his long lay off. Love his attitude (and his goals).

Great performances all over the pitch. Bring on Real.

Up the Reds!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,694
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:23:06 am »
We have tended to struggle in February under Jurgen (and Jan to some extent) but in recent seasons have still managed to grind out results, although most of the points we dropped in 18/19 were in that period.

What we have done is finished well in seasons, although last season the title was already won so we didn't have to go flat out. Hopefully we can be solid from here on in and get minimal distractions from internationals, covid, injuries, bent officials etc.

Need to do all we can to ensure CL next season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
Maximum of 13 games remaining and team looking a lot better all round.  Arsenal were shite but you have to beat the crap teams and that is something we have struggled with.  Get a decent result on Tuesday then beat Villa and we will be set up nicely for the run in. Hopefully Hendo will play a part.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,561
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:37:23 am »
Incredible performance by the side against a decent team.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Fantastic win last night. In fairness, Arsenal were utterly rancid, but that doesn't take away from how much like the Liverpool of last season we looked, particularly in the second half. When Milner missed that golden opportunity in the 1st half, I did fear that this may be yet another repeat of a sucker-punch 1-0 defeat, but our 2nd half performance was exceptional, and it was satisfying to put a team like Arsenal to the sword in such a convincing manner.

Obviously Jota will receive all the praise, but special shout outs to Fabinho (the best DM in the world if you ask me), Trent (get fucked Southgate), Kabak and Phillips. Kabak in particular is starting to look more and more of a steal at £18 million, and I hope we make the deal permanent, regardless of whether or not we sign Konate too.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,137
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:18:00 am »
Special praise to Kabak and Phillips who both had solid games. They attacked every ball and didnt give the Arsenal forwards a sniff.
Logged
#JFT96

Online JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 0 vs 3 Liverpool 64 82 Jota 68 Mo
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
Is Micah Richards pissed.
Saying Trent isnt a great defender...
Like wan Bissaka.

Fucking Manc dickhead
Most biased pundit on tv. He is an absolute joke.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 