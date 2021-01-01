No question that Neville is a ma-husive c*nt but I'll give him credit for making comments on his respect for how Mane stays on his feet whenever he can.



It has been commented about at length how the media like to portray our forwards as going down easy so was nice to hear someone, especially someone who doesn't like us, give credit where it is due.



you're right - he is a massive c*nt but don't be fooled...by saying 'he stays on his feet whenever he can' is still taking a dig at moneville only says what's in front of him most of the time - he ain't a genius, it's obviousbut he HATED our club and our fans when he played and he stirred up the shit every single time he could - now he has a wage packet to think about so he can't afford to lose his 'job' being that nasty againcarra - i dont know what went wrong with himi think he's from the lane in bootle and i think he has some dodgy mates so being a bit of a scal was always part of him BUT when he spat at that fan that was going WAY too farback to the result - fucking great! arsenal were shite but we got 3 and could've had morejust the type of game to take us into the first semibrill