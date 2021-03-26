That was so so good to watch.



What a difference Fabinho makes in midfield, the catalyst to everything. Top defensive performance too, Kabak and Phillips really settling in well and making the defensive crisis less of an issue now. Incredible how such subtle changes make a difference and then suddenly everything clicks.



If I'm being picky, the usual three still need to get their shooting boots on, certainly in comparison to Jota who is an out of this world signing. But what a player he is and how great it feels to have him back.



And as for Trent himself? Well, it just shows how poor a manager Southgate is if he doesn't have a fucking clue what to do with such an immense talent.