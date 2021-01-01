Really looking forward to this. We need to keep some momentum for the run in and there's lots of players with their own motivations - Phillips getting player of the month will boost his confidence. Kabak is looking more settled and will be playing for a permanent summer contract. Trent will hopefully be fired up and show Southgate why he's a shite manager. Fabinho will be in his preferred position, which has also been key to bringing out the best in our CB's. Gini and Thiago played well for their countries, and Jota scored 3 for Portugal and looks electric. Mo scored his 44th and 45th goals for Egypt and will have the PL golden boot in his sights. Hopefully Mane can also rediscover his goals and form for the run in.



I think this break was needed and will be good for us this time. Lots of other teams are also picking up injuries just as we have players coming back. We've won 5 of our last 6 aways in all competitions, and hopefully we can build on Leipzig and Wolves and get that winning habit back. We have a favourable run in compared to teams above us, so anything is possible if we keep the pressure on.