Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm

Coolie High

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:14:14 am
Number 7

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:49:37 am
Expecting a disjointed performance and similar to our last few performances. I dont think we were great against  Wolves either.

Wouldnt be surprised with a 1 goal Arsenal win. Its all about Tuesday really.
kavah

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:51:19 am
Thanks Roger, I think Robbo and Gini will get a rest, Naby to start because he's had the week off and maybe Ox-Chambo to get a go at 9 after the manager spoke about it yesterday - or maybe from the bench?

I'd be happy with a draw to be honest and all on the plane to Madrid on Monday safe and sound
farawayred

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:17:27 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:51:19 am
Thanks Roger, I think Robbo and Gini will get a rest, Naby to start because he's had the week off and maybe Ox-Chambo to get a go at 9 after the manager spoke about it yesterday - or maybe from the bench?

I'd be happy with a draw to be honest and all on the plane to Madrid on Monday safe and sound
One thing that weighs on my mind is that I wouldn't be happy with a draw. I'd want us to throw everything at them along with the kitchen sink, it's va banque or nothing for me. If we are not preparing to lose the game, we won't win it, and one more draw will put us nowhere in the table, and the chance of getting 4th place is slim anyway. We are way past mid-season... Just my thoughts.
keyop

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:57:58 am
Really looking forward to this. We need to keep some momentum for the run in and there's lots of players with their own motivations - Phillips getting player of the month will boost his confidence. Kabak is looking more settled and will be playing for a permanent summer contract. Trent will hopefully be fired up and show Southgate why he's a shite manager. Fabinho will be in his preferred position, which has also been key to bringing out the best in our CB's. Gini and Thiago played well for their countries, and Jota scored 3 for Portugal and looks electric. Mo scored his 44th and 45th goals for Egypt and will have the PL golden boot in his sights. Hopefully Mane can also rediscover his goals and form for the run in.

I think this break was needed and will be good for us this time. Lots of other teams are also picking up injuries just as we have players coming back. We've won 5 of our last 6 aways in all competitions, and hopefully we can build on Leipzig and Wolves and get that winning habit back. We have a favourable run in compared to teams above us, so anything is possible if we keep the pressure on.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:01:45 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:49:37 am
Expecting a disjointed performance and similar to our last few performances. I dont think we were great against  Wolves either.

Wouldnt be surprised with a 1 goal Arsenal win. Its all about Tuesday really.

Doesn't matter what you expect. With those officials and VAR officials, we're getting fucked.

I'd advise that everyone switches the TV off and just watches the European games til the end of the season.

We all suspected that this league is as bent as fuck and academics across the world are proving it with simulations and cold hard facts.

Why get pissed and upset? It's fucking rigged. Gib it.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:33:41 am
I hope Alisson still has the tache.
RedSince86

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #47 on: Today at 11:04:19 am
No Injuries please.

Not expecting much today, post international Break and the two bent Leeds duo of Atkinson and Moss making sure we get nothing and Arsenal get everything.
JackWard33

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #48 on: Today at 11:25:04 am
No idea if people feel differently to this but we weren't good vs Wolves despite winning and I hope that isn't the set up we use for the home stretch
You can understand the desire to protect the centre backs but we played almost a flat 3 across midfield, dropped pretty deep and created almost nothing outside of punishing their mistake for the goal - not for the first time since the centre back injuries the front 3 were left to make their own chances or hope for mistakes.
Its a way to try and grind out results obv and Klopp's done it before (the 16/17 run in) I'm just not sure its our best way home, at least in the league - more understandable in the CL
jillc

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #49 on: Today at 11:26:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:04 am
No idea if people feel differently to this but we weren't good vs Wolves despite winning and I hope that isn't the set up we use for the home stretch
You can understand the desire to protect the centre backs but we played almost a flat 3 across midfield, dropped pretty deep and created almost nothing outside of punishing their mistake for the goal - not for the first time since the centre back injuries the front 3 were left to make their own chances or hope for mistakes.
Its a way to try and grind out results obv and Klopp's done it before (the 16/17 run in) I'm just not sure its our best way home, at least in the league - more understandable in the CL

So, what is your suggestion considering the restraints we still have with player choice?
keyop

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #50 on: Today at 11:50:19 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:04 am
No idea if people feel differently to this but we weren't good vs Wolves despite winning and I hope that isn't the set up we use for the home stretch
You can understand the desire to protect the centre backs but we played almost a flat 3 across midfield, dropped pretty deep and created almost nothing outside of punishing their mistake for the goal - not for the first time since the centre back injuries the front 3 were left to make their own chances or hope for mistakes.
Its a way to try and grind out results obv and Klopp's done it before (the 16/17 run in) I'm just not sure its our best way home, at least in the league - more understandable in the CL
Wolves was about stopping the rot and just getting a win. It's about results now not performances, and if that means we make sacrifices in other areas then so be it. It would be great if we can get a few 3 or 4 nil wins, but there's plenty of time for all that next season when we win number 20.

We have an important trio in Kabak, Phillips and Fabinho that have only played together for about 2 months, so we need to accept it won't always be spectacular or dominant performances. Our CB's still need protection, which might make Trent/Robertson more cautious. Salah and Jota are in good form, so perhaps we need to keep it tight, snatch goals, and grind out wins in some of our remaining games and see where we end up in May.

We have the motivation of top 4, plus the Real Madrid matches where they won't have Ramos for either of the games. There's still plenty to play for and we could still end the season on a high despite the disastrous injuries.
[new username under construction]

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:53:45 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:33:41 am
I hope Alisson still has the tache.

Now if he's had a perm done during lockdown that would be immense!
JackWard33

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:26:42 am
So, what is your suggestion considering the restraints we still have with player choice?

I hope we set up as we did vs Sheffield and get runners from midfield ... Also weve got two of the better progressive CMs in the league - id start one of em
a treeless whopper

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:35:27 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:35 pm
I hope we set up as we did vs Sheffield and get runners from midfield ... Also weve got two of the better progressive CMs in the league - id start one of em

But that goes back to the fundamental question as to whether Klopp trusts our defence. I suspect he may not considering the Wolves set up.
jillc

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:33:35 pm
I hope we set up as we did vs Sheffield and get runners from midfield ... Also weve got two of the better progressive CMs in the league - id start one of em

There was an interview where Klopp hinted Chamberlain would be used in a more attacking role maybe further forward, with all the games coming quickly, we need as many options as possible.
a treeless whopper

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:51:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:36:59 pm
There was an interview where Klopp hinted Chamberlain would be used in a more attacking role maybe further forward, with all the games coming quickly, we need as many options as possible.

The Villa game will have a massively changed side for it. Could be 7 or 8 changes.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:07:11 pm
I think we will be full strength unless there are any fitness concerns ahead of Madrid.

I think it will be important for Klopp to get as many Madrid starters on the pitch as possible, to build up some rhythm. We can struggle after long breaks, I would much rather see our first XI on the pitch this evening but depending on how the first leg goes I think there is every chance the Villa game is where we might see Robertson, Gini etc... get a rest, as KH said.

The only player I am unsure of is Jota. I do think we need to be careful with him. I wouldn't be surprised if Firmino played with Mane and Salah tonight with Jota rested. He is coming back from a long lay off - did he start all of Portugal's games? Whereas Gini and Robertson are conditioned to playing so much, I think Jota is different as he is coming back from injury.

Keita is an interesting one. Maybe he will start - he is someone we really need to keep fit over the remaining weeks to allow us to keep the midfield ticking over.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm
Will be interesting to see if Klopp favours one or two who have been training all week over regulars who only returned from international duty midweek. The Madrid game being a short turnaround might also come into Klopp's mind.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Phillips
Kabak
Tsimikas
Keita
Fabinho
Milner
Salah
Firmino
Mané

Subs:
Jota
Shaqiri
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Thaigo Alcántara
Wijnaldum
Robertson
N Williams
Adrián
DelTrotter

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm
This game just got absolutely fucking massive.
G a r y

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:21:31 am
Huge game, just got to keep up with Chelsea this weekend as they aren't dropping points then hopefully gain when things get a bit harder for them. Fail to win and top 4 is all over. Perhaps we'll rest Robbo as Steve Clarke took the absolute piss, maybe Naby for Gini but other than that full steam ahead!
Jinxed them, well in!
keyop

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:31:37 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:54:39 pm
This game just got absolutely fucking massive.
Didn't expect West Brom to get anything but Chelsea have crumbled in that game. We can go 5th tonight and only 2 points behind them. Plenty still to play for of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better result to start the run-in.
keyop

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:20:46 pm
Will be interesting to see if Klopp favours one or two who have been training all week over regulars who only returned from international duty midweek. The Madrid game being a short turnaround might also come into Klopp's mind.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Phillips
Kabak
Tsimikas
Keita
Fabinho
Milner
Salah
Firmino
Mané

Subs:
Jota
Shaqiri
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones
Thaigo Alcántara
Wijnaldum
Robertson
N Williams
Adrián
I think that's too many changes. No-one has really had any challenging matches on International duty, so I'd go strong and keep momentum - especially as top 4 just got more interesting.
Asam

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:31:37 pm
Didn't expect West Brom to get anything but Chelsea have crumbled in that game. We can go 5th tonight and only 2 points behind them Plenty still to play for of course, but we couldn't have asked for a better result to start the run-in.

Weve been there before though this season, the team has had plenty of chances and hasnt turned up on most occasions, another 3 dirty points is fine by me
UntouchableLuis

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:51:40 pm
Win this and we are suddenly in a decent position with our fixtures left. Will be a difficult game.
4pool

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #64 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm
Favoring the regulars..

The regulars who have won the Champions League and League title the last two seasons. Yeah, why put your faith in them.

And Arsenal is the side Bobby has scored the most goals against- 9 and 3 assists. More than Mo. More than Sadio.


Come on you Reds!!
Ghost Town

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #65 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:33:41 am
I hope Alisson still has the tache.
And the flat cap. It'll help if Arsenal players whippet in
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #66 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm
Win and we probably become favourites for top 4, rather unbelievably.
cdav

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #67 on: Today at 04:44:49 pm
Seems Soyuncu is isolating after playing for Turkey, hope Kabak is ok to play

International footy is so shite
disgraced cake

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #68 on: Today at 04:47:18 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Seems Soyuncu is isolating after playing for Turkey, hope Kabak is ok to play

International footy is so shite

Fucking hell, that's worrying. Knowing our luck ...

Even though I don't think we can catch Leicester it'd be better if they lose today.
peachybum

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #69 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Seems Soyuncu is isolating after playing for Turkey, hope Kabak is ok to play

International footy is so shite

The moment for Davies has arrived!

Please please please Jurgen don't put Fabinho back into defence.
daveonthespionkop1900

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #70 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
with Chelsea loosing this game is massive
kezzy

Re: Pre match . Arsenal away Sat 3/4. 8pm
Reply #71 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm
Three points tonight after Chelseas defeat would put us right back in the mix for a top four place and then onto Madrid to give them arrogant twats a good pasting.  Come on the red men.   
