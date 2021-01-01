I noticed their are already threads on Sefton Park, Reynolds Park and Calderstones, so rather than take those threads off topic, I thought I would start a new topic to do with all other Liverpool parks.



I love our Parks, I think outside London, Liverpool can proudly boast the most free public parks and gardens. Here are a few favourites of mine and the reasons why!



Dovecote Park..as a kid growing up in Dovecote in the late 60's Dovey Park was my second home, it was just one big vast footy pitch to us, and we played there till it was dark. I always remember Everton player Alan Whittle, would often walk through it with a pair of white boots over his shoulder ( in the days players did stuff like that!) I know it was Alan Ball who people associate with white boots but Whittle deffo had a pair too!



The Mystery (Wavertree Playground)..named after a 'mystery' donator purchased a large piece of demolished land and offered it to the Council to build a purpose built playground with children in mind, which the Council did. Later it was known the generous offer was from Philip H Holt. This was my home footy pitch when I played in the Business House League for a team based in a nearby Restaurant on Wavertree High St, not much of a team but we had a fantastic kit!



Newsham Park..very underrated this Park, but I love it, something for everyone! Nice little place to get a snack there too now. Living in Kensington, I would take my partners little lad there loads of times, great play areas, a lake, skate board / bike area, and overall a really clean and well looked after Park. It backs onto the very haunted house on Orphan Drive too!



Poets Park (Bootke)..more recently some friends of mine moved to Wordsworth Street in Bootle, all the surrounding Street names are named after poets, so that's how this Park got its name. It's just little swing Park for children really, but there is a grassed area and a basket ball court area there too. I now take my friends children there to play there. Haha...I just had to knock out a poem about this Park!





I took a little stroll down Bibby's Lane.

The clouds had shifted, no more rain.

Then I walked up Wordsworth Street.

My walk to the park almost complete.

Then up streets called Gower and Gray.

Then into 'Poets Park' I made my way.

All around me I see poet named streets.

Tennyson, Longfellow, Byron and Keats.

I then sat in the park beneath the Sun

Lots of children playing, all having fun.

A flock of birds flew above, wing to wing

A beautiful day in Bootle, in early Spring.

Glorious sunshine now decorated the sky.

Then I visited Simona, who lived nearby.





Stanley Park..I live in Arkles Road now, so this magnificent park is on my door stop. Stanley Park has everything including children's play areas, the palm House, a lake, Delilah Walk and loads of well kept grassed areas. As I love writing poetry I have wrote loads sitting in this Park, just simple observations really, so much to see and take in.





I sat in the park with my fake KFC

3 piece chicken meal, coke was free!

I saw a halo like sun, pale but bright.

As late evening slowly turned to night.

I minded 3 children earlier in the day.

North Park in Bootle we went to play.

The park was full, in the glorious sun.

It felt just like the summer had come!

I sat on the bench, a little time to think.

I finished my supper, my food and drink.

Then to Highclere House, Liverpool 4.

My little flat, my home on the 3rd floor.

Now the sun was handing over the key.

As it said its goodnight to you and me.







