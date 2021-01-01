« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April

Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:38:18 pm
Ings's little pass sent the defender totally wrong way,very nice play.  :)
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #201 on: Today at 12:41:43 pm
Brilliant from Danny boy. This is good stuff.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:42:03 pm
Dany!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm
Its just so good to see Ingsy playing like this again, I really feared he would play regularly again.
KissThisGuy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #204 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm
Ings is a class player. Very unfortunate in his time at Liverpool.
a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #205 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm
Love Danny Ings and loved him when we had him. What I'd give for a buy back clause!
rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm
Walcott really is a shocking footballer, how the hell is he still playing at this level?
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:08:50 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 01:06:33 pm
Walcott really is a shocking footballer, how the hell is he still playing at this level?

Walcott and Redmond in the same team is shall we say...slightly poop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #208 on: Today at 01:25:18 pm
Southampton have been quality since they went behind. Created a million chances.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #209 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm
Walcott sets up Redmond. 3-2.

A-Bomb

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:08:50 pm
Walcott and Redmond in the same team is shall we say...slightly poop

That was slightly premature  ;D ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:28:14 pm
That was slightly premature  ;D ;D

Hes not wrong! But its still funny when stuff like this happens.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm
As Tommy Docherty once said, Theo Walcott is even slower than he looks.
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #213 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm
Walcott subbed off. Wipes his nose with the palm of his hand as he walks off. Shakes managers hand with said hand.  ;D

Unintentional I think, but still...
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #214 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm
come on Newcastle you useless twats, get a draw here
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #215 on: Today at 02:13:40 pm
Yeah I'm just gonna stop talking now
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #216 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:06:02 pm
come on Newcastle you useless twats, get a draw here

No chance unfortunately. They can't defend so need to score, while my nan would be better up front than Gayle and Joelinton and she's 91.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #217 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:14:13 pm
No chance unfortunately. They can't defend so need to score, while my nan would be better up front than Gayle and Joelinton and she's 91.

And thats lucky for Spurs.
Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #218 on: Today at 02:16:49 pm
We had a fantastic day all round yesterday, today i cannot see it being repeated. Newcastle are shite aint they? Pity i like the geordies and hope they stay up but by god they have bought some dreadful players of late.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #219 on: Today at 02:17:55 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:15:06 pm
And thats lucky for Spurs.

Sometimes she regrets not going in a home so she could score every now and then. Would still be more than Joelinton.
rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #220 on: Today at 02:18:19 pm
Why isnt bale  starting
L4Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #221 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:18:19 pm
Why isnt bale  starting
Jose hates him
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #222 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:18:19 pm
Why isnt bale  starting

Injured possibly, lazy and or not arsed.
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #223 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm
Look whos on comms!

https://youtu.be/Bwk38srACrA
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #224 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm
Oh boy that next 6 games for Newcaste not including today is not good reading for them. They are in big trouble.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #225 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm
He couldn't score in a brothel with a million quid.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #226 on: Today at 02:27:17 pm
Newcastle have been surprisingly adequate so far.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th April
Reply #227 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm
What are Spurs playing at? 
