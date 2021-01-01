Walcott really is a shocking footballer, how the hell is he still playing at this level?
Walcott and Redmond in the same team is shall we say...slightly poop
That was slightly premature
people like big dick nick.
come on Newcastle you useless twats, get a draw here
No chance unfortunately. They can't defend so need to score, while my nan would be better up front than Gayle and Joelinton and she's 91.
And thats lucky for Spurs.
Why isnt bale starting
Why isnt bale starting
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.32]