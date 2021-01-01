« previous next »
Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« on: Yesterday at 04:52:28 pm »
I've been sent a website written in HTML and JS as a zip file. I tried to open the html files in a wysiwig web editor like BlueGriffon, Google Web Designer and a few other without any joy. Whenever I open the index.html file in the wysiwig web editor all i get is a spinning wheel. But when i open the file in chrome browser it works fine. I can do basic edits to the page by going into the html code, but I need to make some edits using a wysiwig editor. I'm really stumped - i just want to make a few minor tweaks to a web page (like i have done in the past on a static html page), and don't want have to watch tutorials for hours on youtube.

In the zip folder, there is a frontend folder with all the html files. Within that folder is a sub folder called "assets", with lots of further sub folder (css, fonts, img, js, vendor) containing js, css and other files.

Please can someone recommend an easy way to edit these html files?
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm »
You mean you want a visual editor rather than editing the code directly in a text editor?

Not used a web editor before, but surely you'd need to upload more than just the HTML files to be able to do this?
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:03:34 pm
You mean you want a visual editor rather than editing the code directly in a text editor?

Not used a web editor before, but surely you'd need to upload more than just the HTML files to be able to do this?

Yep, some sort of downloadable visual editor would be great. I've used Dreamweaver in the past on my old Windows machine to edit static HTML.

I have the entire website as zip file (and it works fine online). When unzipped i have the entire file structure for the website (which contains html, javascript and css files).

I just presumed that if I opened the index.html file in a vidual web editor, I'd be able to edit the file visually. I can dip into the html code for basic edits and then view the saved file in chrome, but i'd much rather just do a visual edit without going into the code.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:17:53 pm »
I haven't used a WYSIWYG style editor in a long time but back in the day, the main ones were Macromedia/Adobe Dreamweaver and Microsoft Frontpage.

Microsoft Expression Web is their newer version of Frontpage (still not that new, 8+ years old) and I did use that at one point and I think it might do the job you need. It's freeware now so worth checking out.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:10:32 pm
Yep, some sort of downloadable visual editor would be great. I've used Dreamweaver in the past on my old Windows machine to edit static HTML.

I have the entire website as zip file (and it works fine online). When unzipped i have the entire file structure for the website (which contains html, javascript and css files).

I just presumed that if I opened the index.html file in a vidual web editor, I'd be able to edit the file visually. I can dip into the html code for basic edits and then view the saved file in chrome, but i'd much rather just do a visual edit without going into the code.

Same as Jason, it's been years since I've used a visual editor. I used to use Dreamweaver.

If I remember correctly you need to set it up correctly on your HD so it pulls the css, etc. files from the right location.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm »
Sounds like the page have a lot of dynamic content coming in from JS (possible clue - spinning circle) and the editor might not be able to link those files to the html page, or something like that. I don't know ... sounds like I might have to swallow some YT tutorials. Thanks for your help fellas.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm »
I build websites for a living. I'm not sure I totally get this though. What exactly are you looking to achieve by editing the code? Are you looking to repurpose the pages and publish a site/set of pages of your own or do you essentially just want them saved on your computer to refer to?

I don't use things like BlueGriffon so can't advise on what may be going wrong, but it will undoubtedly be JavaScript - probably unable to connect to the files or find them as part of your directory, or the running order of the script execution.

To 'visually edit code', my agency builds within WordPress using a page builder (Oxygen for the most part as it allows a lot of custom CSS/JS/PHP). That may be too advanced for a 'noob' or for a small use-case so I won't get into that too much.

You could try something like this if your goal is just to edit parts of the pages and then save the website - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/visual-inspector/efaejpgmekdkcngpbghnpcmbpbngoclc

Alternatively try out something like https://jsfiddle.net/ or https://codepen.io/pen/ - you can copy past the source code into the relevant sections and see what comes up. You won't be able to visually edit the code but does it work?

At a very basic level, things like this would work but it's better for text/tables rather than full-on code: https://html5-editor.net/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:26:45 pm by El Denzel Pepito »
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm
I build websites for a living. I'm not sure I totally get this though. What exactly are you looking to achieve by editing the code? Are you looking to repurpose the pages and publish a site/set of pages of your own or do you essentially just want them saved on your computer to refer to?

I don't use things like BlueGriffon so can't advise on what may be going wrong, but it will undoubtedly be JavaScript - probably unable to connect to the files or find them as part of your directory, or the running order of the script execution.

To 'visually edit code', my agency builds within WordPress using a page builder (Oxygen for the most part as it allows a lot of custom CSS/JS/PHP). That may be too advanced for a 'noob' or for a small use-case so I won't get into that too much.

You could try something like this if your goal is just to edit parts of the pages and then save the website - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/visual-inspector/efaejpgmekdkcngpbghnpcmbpbngoclc

Alternatively try out something like https://jsfiddle.net/ or https://codepen.io/pen/ - you can copy past the source code into the relevant sections and see what comes up. You won't be able to visually edit the code but does it work?

At a very basic level, things like this would work but it's better for text/tables rather than full-on code: https://html5-editor.net/

You're correct on the first guess - the aim is just to repurpose the pages and do some light editing. But I simply can't get them to load locally.

Someone else away from RAWK gave me this input: "I believe your issue is that you dont have the files hosted. Because of this the index file you are attempting to view cant properly load. When you open the index file in a browser it then uses the file path back to where the files are and it works. There are two simple ways to proceed, one is to host the files somewhere (either locally or on the web) and then access with an editor. The second is to edit the html files directly without a wysiwyg editor and reload the file in the browser to see your edits.Make sure you have a backup of the entire site before making changes to the files."

My response: "thanks for your help. A friend of mine did mention it could make a difference if I use a web editor that allows access to the hosted files via ftp. I do actually have the website hosted and running on a test server, but I don't know of a wysiwig editor that allows editing of hosted files via ftp. Do you by any chance?"

Would you be able to provide any input? It's literally just a case of trying to get the pages to load in a visual web editor for light editing. The website works perfectly online (was made by a competent pro).
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:47:25 pm »
If it's definitely not a JavaScript issue, then essentially whatever WYSIWYG web editor you're using is unable to find the root directory/file path of the files and assets, and is simply loading the index.html source code and nothing else.

I'm not well-versed with editors like BlueGriffon but there must be a way to have an 'environment' where it can pick up references to the other files?

If you don't mind, feel free to PM me the files and I can take a look to see if there's a way to get it to work within your current setup. Can't promise anything though!
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm »
If you've got it all hosted you could just edit the HTML and upload each time via ftp then refresh. Slightly long winded but not too much hassle. Just keep a copy of the last working index file so can revert back to it.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:48:40 pm
If you've got it all hosted you could just edit the HTML and upload each time via ftp then refresh. Slightly long winded but not too much hassle. Just keep a copy of the last working index file so can revert back to it.

Yeah, that's the way to do it. But if you're a 'noob'/'beginner' and intent on it being a visual editor rather than code, then it's a no-go really. Whilst it's easy enough to change bits of text, when it comes to the HTML/CSS/JS syntax, you rather not touch the code as a beginner really.
Re: Best way for a noob to edit HTML/JS website?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:29:53 am »
If I can piggyback on this thread my cousin needs my help to replace his existing site (HTML pages with JS, CSS, and asset files) with a new WordPress site I need to help build. I had a brief look through the Cpanel and it appears that Softaculous is included. So if I'm correct the best course of action should be to backup the existing site, install WP on a subdirectory, work on it until the site is ready, and then replace the root files with the WP subdirectory? I'm just a little confused on the last point, and the best way to achieve that.
