I build websites for a living. I'm not sure I totally get this though. What exactly are you looking to achieve by editing the code? Are you looking to repurpose the pages and publish a site/set of pages of your own or do you essentially just want them saved on your computer to refer to?



I don't use things like BlueGriffon so can't advise on what may be going wrong, but it will undoubtedly be JavaScript - probably unable to connect to the files or find them as part of your directory, or the running order of the script execution.



To 'visually edit code', my agency builds within WordPress using a page builder (Oxygen for the most part as it allows a lot of custom CSS/JS/PHP). That may be too advanced for a 'noob' or for a small use-case so I won't get into that too much.



You could try something like this if your goal is just to edit parts of the pages and then save the website - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/visual-inspector/efaejpgmekdkcngpbghnpcmbpbngoclc



Alternatively try out something like https://jsfiddle.net/ or https://codepen.io/pen/ - you can copy past the source code into the relevant sections and see what comes up. You won't be able to visually edit the code but does it work?



At a very basic level, things like this would work but it's better for text/tables rather than full-on code: https://html5-editor.net/



You're correct on the first guess - the aim is just to repurpose the pages and do some light editing. But I simply can't get them to load locally.Someone else away from RAWK gave me this input: "I believe your issue is that you dont have the files hosted. Because of this the index file you are attempting to view cant properly load. When you open the index file in a browser it then uses the file path back to where the files are and it works. There are two simple ways to proceed, one is to host the files somewhere (either locally or on the web) and then access with an editor. The second is to edit the html files directly without a wysiwyg editor and reload the file in the browser to see your edits.Make sure you have a backup of the entire site before making changes to the files."My response: "thanks for your help. A friend of mine did mention it could make a difference if I use a web editor that allows access to the hosted files via ftp. I do actually have the website hosted and running on a test server, but I don't know of a wysiwig editor that allows editing of hosted files via ftp. Do you by any chance?"Would you be able to provide any input? It's literally just a case of trying to get the pages to load in a visual web editor for light editing. The website works perfectly online (was made by a competent pro).