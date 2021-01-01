I've been sent a website written in HTML and JS as a zip file. I tried to open the html files in a wysiwig web editor like BlueGriffon, Google Web Designer and a few other without any joy. Whenever I open the index.html file in the wysiwig web editor all i get is a spinning wheel. But when i open the file in chrome browser it works fine. I can do basic edits to the page by going into the html code, but I need to make some edits using a wysiwig editor. I'm really stumped - i just want to make a few minor tweaks to a web page (like i have done in the past on a static html page), and don't want have to watch tutorials for hours on youtube.
In the zip folder, there is a frontend folder with all the html files. Within that folder is a sub folder called "assets", with lots of further sub folder (css, fonts, img, js, vendor) containing js, css and other files.
Please can someone recommend an easy way to edit these html files?