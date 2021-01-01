« previous next »
Offline James Mac

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 02:09:02 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
there should be an asterisk beside this season and last season winners, especially this years. didnt have to play one away game in front of a hostile home crowd.

Dont buy this. Should our league title have an asterisk next to it? It worked out how it worked out.
Online jckliew

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 02:29:24 am »
i laugh at some pundits expecting Manchester to win the two Euro trophies.

Now, its zilch for Manchester.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 02:37:03 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:29:24 am
i laugh at some pundits expecting Manchester to win the two Euro trophies.

Now, its zilch for Manchester.
It's not zilch though, the proper spelling is "$¥£¢h" converted to د.إ

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 02:59:19 am »
I'm very late finding out the result of last night's game, but content with the result. Football has lost, but at least those vile, disgusting Abu Dhabi cheats didn't get their filthy paws on the trophy.

I utterly despise Chelsea, but the other lot are even worse.

Chelsea can 99.99% fuck right off, but Abu Dhabi FC can 100% fuck right off.

Manchester football as a whole can fuck right off too. Two finals in four days and no trophies.  :wave  :wave

Oh, and the Gallagher brothers can fuck right off too.  :wanker  :wanker

Six times, you gobshites. Six times.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 04:19:49 am »
City played without a defensive midfielder. Fernandinho and Rodri were both named as substitutes.

Seemed like Pep was really really confident. But aa... Was that purely stupid? Zero defensive midfielder, dear lord.

I believe he thought to go all out and deliver the killer blow to Chelsea in the first half?

That's how I see it, based on the setup and tactics. Maybe I am wrong though, not the football manager.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline johnj147

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 04:32:39 am »
Ha ha fuck of city.. delighted  you got fucked
Offline johnj147

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 04:37:48 am »
 I boycott it never watch ⌚ it .got pissed .best result . looking forward to the imploding of city ..next season
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 04:39:04 am »
Was having a good time in Bluemoon. Hahhahaha!!  ;D  ;D  Fucking, hell...  ;D  ;D

+ Manchester_lalala
I never thought we'd see another Lyon type performance from this City team. Pep, you should have learnt last year, this was the biggest stage and you've fiddled with the team again.
Jesus was the only one showing a bit of fight. Sterling can fuck off.

+ Semper aggressus
Gutted. Angry. Bitterly disappointed.
Shit selection, shit performance. Just shit. Fuck off chav c*nts. We are a better side than fucking Chelsea.

+ birchwoodgingerste
Feck you pep you tit

+ gomer27
Fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck

+ RayCTID
Not gutted but really disappointed with that. The crumb of comfort is it took Liverpool two attempts to win it and utd couldn't master it for years, so its not totally beyond us.

+ Tricky_Trev
Fuck off Pep. And then when you've fucked off, fuck off again.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline The North Bank

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 05:02:46 am »
Hate both with a passion so it was always going to be a case of ignore the winner and lay into the loser.
City , the greatest team ever, unless they meet Chelsea or Wigan in a final.
Chelsea, they just devalue every competition they win.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 06:00:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:02:46 am
Hate both with a passion so it was always going to be a case of ignore the winner and lay into the loser.
City , the greatest team ever, unless they meet Chelsea or Wigan in a final.
Chelsea, they just devalue every competition they win.

Its possibly the most underwhelming final in the modern era. Neither team have big fan bases worldwide, and the play has bore that out.

Even the article I read singing Tuchels praises was more like an article talking about how hes overcoming his many flaws. Meanwhile, Peps getting the bottler tag once again, theres no surprises, or any delight in any of that.
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 06:14:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:02:46 am
Hate both with a passion so it was always going to be a case of ignore the winner and lay into the loser.
City , the greatest team ever, unless they meet Chelsea or Wigan in a final.
Chelsea, they just devalue every competition they win.

It was the old kick in the balls or punch in the face scenario, so we took a punch in the face with Chelsea winning. Neither are pleasant, but for me just a shade the better of two massive evils.

The sooner both their owners piss off and send them back to the lower reaches of football where they came from the better.
Offline rob1966

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 06:53:13 am »
The Manc side of my family were celebrating City losing last night, I sat there laughing inside at the thoughts that that is all they have now, losing a final and celebrating their hated neighbours losing theirs.

Oh yeah and fuck City and Chelsea too, horrible clubs the both of them. So glad I didn't watch this final.
Offline Kekule

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 07:48:03 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:39:04 am

+ RayCTID
Not gutted but really disappointed with that. The crumb of comfort is it took Liverpool two attempts to win it and utd couldn't master it for years, so its not totally beyond us.

I was under the impression that by the time wed lost our first final we already had 4 European Cups under our belt.

Then in 2005 we rocked up for the first time in 20 years and walked off with another one tucked under our arm.  The only way it took us two attempts to win it is if you think football began in 2008.  Even then the first of those attempts was our managers first run at it with the club and he got all the way to the final.  Guardiola has been fucking it up for years.  Hell be on his 6th attempt next season.
Offline rob1966

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:48:03 am
I was under the impression that by the time wed lost our first final we already had 4 European Cups under our belt.

Then in 2005 we rocked up for the first time in 20 years and walked off with another one tucked under our arm.  The only way it took us two attempts to win it is if you think football began in 2008.  Even then the first of those attempts was our managers first run at it with the club and he got all the way to the final.  Guardiola has been fucking it up for years.  Hell be on his 6th attempt next season.

Yeah, the only European final we'd lost in was the 66 CWC Final to Dortmund, we'd won 2 UEFA cups by the time Bob won the European Cup at this first attempt.

In fact, Celtic, Utd, Us, Forest and Villa all won the European Cup the first final they played in, Chelsea too two attempts. Arsenal, Spurs and Abu Dhabi all lost their first/only final.
Online Fromola

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 12:23:18 am
They looked like a team with no rhythm.

I dont know if thats due to how the set up, their mad rotation over the last part of the season or how Chelsea set up against them. I tweeted earlier that Chelsea are probably one of the sides you dont want to face if your machine is turning - they are quite compact and solid, and despite Werner being poor in front of goal they have others who can hurt you, exploiting Werners play outside the box. Would be interesting if they got a stop striker in the summer.

Strange game from City. Maybe they all just shit the bed a bit too. Mentally, maybe they just arent there yet.

I don't watch City a lot, but they never look a great side to me, at best they're like Spain of 10 years ago, sterile domination via keep ball and cynicism.

They've took advantage of being able to make 6 changes every game in a condensed season with their squad and keep winning/avoid burnout. When they've come against a good side they've been found out. They were lucky in the CL this season they didn't have to play Bayern and Liverpool (injury depleted through the knockouts) and a PSG side who couldn't win the league in France battered them for the first half in the first leg (minus Mbappe) but typically shit the bed. Dortmund matched them but lacked the experience.

Weirdly, had Lampard not been sacked, they might be celebrating a quadruple right now after managing to beat a mediocre Real Madrid in the final (or may have lost that by Pep fucking it up). All it took was a well organised team with good tactics to counter act them to beat them in this and the semi.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The North Bank

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 08:55:44 am »
This will only be a tragic result if City come back next year and win it. Im hoping Bayern sort their shit out. The worst match of CL this season for me was Bayern missing a million chances against PSG. Theyd have won it otherwise.

Id love if Pep just quits, hes not good with pressure.

The other brilliant thing is city fans wanting to swerve football for the next months. They just won the league and are sick of football. Thats beautiful, money doesnt buy happiness and all that.
Online Fromola

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:55:44 am
This will only be a tragic result if City come back next year and win it. Im hoping Bayern sort their shit out. The worst match of CL this season for me was Bayern missing a million chances against PSG. Theyd have won it otherwise.

Id love if Pep just quits, hes not good with pressure.

The managerial situations are up in the air, but Bayern should have a go again next season with Nagelsman, we should be back on it, Allegri back at Juve, maybe Conte at Real Madrid , Dortmund a bit more experience, PSG if Neymar and Mbappe stay fit, Atletico with the confidence of another league title.

City have had a free hit this season and blew it. It's easily been the weakest CL since the Monaco-Porto final. Added to the no crowds which has been an advantage for them. With a crowd last night and the FA semi they got beat.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:55:44 am
The other brilliant thing is city fans wanting to swerve football for the next months. They just won the league and are sick of football. Thats beautiful, money doesnt buy happiness and all that.

If they won it, they'd be crying about not getting enough credit, or into next week 'why is everyone talking about the Euros and not City'?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:48:03 am
I was under the impression that by the time wed lost our first final we already had 4 European Cups under our belt.

Then in 2005 we rocked up for the first time in 20 years and walked off with another one tucked under our arm.  The only way it took us two attempts to win it is if you think football began in 2008.  Even then the first of those attempts was our managers first run at it with the club and he got all the way to the final.  Guardiola has been fucking it up for years.  Hell be on his 6th attempt next season.

Mate, hes been trying since he left Barca. How many goes? With the best team in the league he is in?

When, after all the money spent on say, full backs, you end a game with Kyle Dirty Boy Walker taking long throws reminiscent of Stoke, then you have to question the manager.

To be fair for the first ten minutes I thought Sterling was going to do them on the counter. But then he started whining and complaining because he couldnt buy the free kick. His head went and with it Manchester Citys chance.
Anyone else notice KDB walking around the midfield about 35 minutes in? He looked like he was done. He has carried them this season and I think it told on him.

Pep playing Stones Walker and Zinchenko was crazy, especially as he left out Fernandinho.
And did anyone notice Fernandinhos first involvement was a yellow card tackle which he somehow got away with.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online TipTopKop

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 09:48:07 am »
To think that shitshow would have been a follow up in Istanbul to 2005.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
Why is it that the team that scores first tends to win? Even if they don't, it's usually a slug for the team that conceded first.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 09:58:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:53:30 am
Why is it that the team that scores first tends to win? Even if they don't, it's usually a slug for the team that conceded first.
Tactics and psychology in a Final are often different from normal games. Finals are a one off. If a team scores first they tend to change the way they play to keep what they have and disrupt the other side, as they know they only need to hold for a relatively short time and the prize is theirs.

And if a team concede first then they tend to panic and become super aware of the clock ticking down. It can affect their efficacy
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 10:01:36 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:58:01 am
Tactics and psychology in a Final are often different from normal games. Finals are a one off. If a team scores first they tend to change the way they play to keep what they have and disrupt the other side, as they know they only need to hold for a relatively short time and the prize is theirs.

And if a team concede first then they tend to panic and become super aware of the clock ticking down. It can affect their efficacy

Everyone is usually pumped for a final. When you concede first, it's like having a bucket of cold water poured on your head. A big shock.

