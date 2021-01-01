I was under the impression that by the time wed lost our first final we already had 4 European Cups under our belt.
Then in 2005 we rocked up for the first time in 20 years and walked off with another one tucked under our arm. The only way it took us two attempts to win it is if you think football began in 2008. Even then the first of those attempts was our managers first run at it with the club and he got all the way to the final. Guardiola has been fucking it up for years. Hell be on his 6th attempt next season.
Mate, hes been trying since he left Barca. How many goes? With the best team in the league he is in?
When, after all the money spent on say, full backs, you end a game with Kyle Dirty Boy Walker taking long throws reminiscent of Stoke, then you have to question the manager.
To be fair for the first ten minutes I thought Sterling was going to do them on the counter. But then he started whining and complaining because he couldnt buy the free kick. His head went and with it Manchester Citys chance.
Anyone else notice KDB walking around the midfield about 35 minutes in? He looked like he was done. He has carried them this season and I think it told on him.
Pep playing Stones Walker and Zinchenko was crazy, especially as he left out Fernandinho.
And did anyone notice Fernandinhos first involvement was a yellow card tackle which he somehow got away with.