They looked like a team with no rhythm.



I dont know if thats due to how the set up, their mad rotation over the last part of the season or how Chelsea set up against them. I tweeted earlier that Chelsea are probably one of the sides you dont want to face if your machine is turning - they are quite compact and solid, and despite Werner being poor in front of goal they have others who can hurt you, exploiting Werners play outside the box. Would be interesting if they got a stop striker in the summer.



Strange game from City. Maybe they all just shit the bed a bit too. Mentally, maybe they just arent there yet.



I don't watch City a lot, but they never look a great side to me, at best they're like Spain of 10 years ago, sterile domination via keep ball and cynicism.They've took advantage of being able to make 6 changes every game in a condensed season with their squad and keep winning/avoid burnout. When they've come against a good side they've been found out. They were lucky in the CL this season they didn't have to play Bayern and Liverpool (injury depleted through the knockouts) and a PSG side who couldn't win the league in France battered them for the first half in the first leg (minus Mbappe) but typically shit the bed. Dortmund matched them but lacked the experience.Weirdly, had Lampard not been sacked, they might be celebrating a quadruple right now after managing to beat a mediocre Real Madrid in the final (or may have lost that by Pep fucking it up). All it took was a well organised team with good tactics to counter act them to beat them in this and the semi.